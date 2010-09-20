A Closer Look at the “Reflet de Lumière” Collection by Lanre DaSilva-Ajayi for Vlisco

With the global explosion of ankara from Iya Sikirat’s tailoring workshop to the international catwalks such as Gwen Stefani’s LAMB show at the New York Fashion Week just a few days ago, we often wonder if ankara has “jumped the shark”. Is it still special or has it been overdone?
With that in mind, it is still exciting to see designers do something refreshing with ankara and infuse influences from different eras into this iconic fabric. For the Vlisco and American International School Abuja Fashion Show which took place on the 11th of September 2010, Lanre DaSilva-Ajayi alongside eight other designers were tasked with using fabric from the most recent Vlisco collection – Reflet de Lumière to create a new collection that would thrill even the most jaded fashionista. We saw the results on the catwalk and now BellaNaija.com exclusively presents a closer look at the collection presented by LDA.
As we have come to expect from Lanre DaSilva-Ajayi, we see Victorian and Edwardian influences via cinched waists and lace trimmings. We also see a modern feel with the use of translucent sequins on the shift dresses. Our favourite piece from the collection might surprise you, it is the ankara jacket with a unique v-cut waist and lace trimmings. Something about it is simply special.
Experience our selection from the collection below.
Nice work LDA!!!! You have just put the wow on the fabric cos trust me the fabrics kinda looked pale before ur designs on them. Well done, maybe Holland will finally notice that Africans wear trendy cloths unlike the designs they make for us with theIr fabrics that are completely unwearable unfortunately.
All I can say is wow! All of a sudden Ankara doesn’t even look like Ankara. She transforms it into something entirely different.
Lanre Da Silva is super talented and creative, her pieces are distinctive,i believe she can compete with any designer in the world, 9ja is proud of you LDA
all look pretty much the same and she keeps doing the same stuff…yawning!
I love this Reflet de Lumière, not a fan of this looks tho. The first three are too matronly in my opinion. Love the last. These are my fave vlisco looks http://kilonsparkles.blogspot.com/2010/08/vlisco-death-by-ankara_03.html
im just a curious Ghanaian asking what Ankara is. i keep seeing the word on BN. real nice dresses though.
Its the african print fabric.Like the ones used above
LDA does one-track designing, she’s been doing this ‘Victorian” thing since her first collection. Nice dresses yeah, but when we’ve been looking at the same thing for years it kinda loses its appeal. Try and switch it up a bit please.
Clicked on the link, the designs are nice but not as wearable IMHO. Thanks for sharing!
You’re right…but I feel like they can be tweaked all be tweeked to become wearable. These ones are nice, but I just feel like they are too conservative.
Lovely designs yet again from LDA. This designer is on point. I cannot question her creativity. All the clothes are stunning Marvellous.By the way, I disagree with you Adaku, LDA does victorian designs yes, but she keeps it fresh and appealing everytime perhaps the designs are not for you………
