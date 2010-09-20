BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

A Closer Look at the “Reflet de Lumière” Collection by Lanre DaSilva-Ajayi for Vlisco

20.09.2010 at By 33 Comments

With the global explosion of ankara from Iya Sikirat’s tailoring workshop to the international catwalks such as Gwen Stefani’s LAMB show at the New York Fashion Week just a few days ago, we often wonder if ankara has “jumped the shark”. Is it still special or has it been overdone?

With that in mind, it is still exciting to see designers do something refreshing with ankara and infuse influences from different eras into this iconic fabric. For the Vlisco and American International School Abuja Fashion Show which took place on the 11th of September 2010, Lanre DaSilva-Ajayi alongside eight other designers were tasked with using fabric from the most recent Vlisco collection – Reflet de Lumière to create a new collection that would thrill even the most jaded fashionista. We saw the results on the catwalk and now BellaNaija.com exclusively presents a closer look at the collection presented by LDA.

As we have come to expect from Lanre DaSilva-Ajayi, we see Victorian and Edwardian influences via cinched waists and lace trimmings. We also see a modern feel with the use of translucent sequins on the shift dresses. Our favourite piece from the collection might surprise you, it is the ankara jacket with a unique v-cut waist and lace trimmings. Something about it is simply special.

Experience our selection from the collection below.

33 Comments on A Closer Look at the “Reflet de Lumière” Collection by Lanre DaSilva-Ajayi for Vlisco
  • grace September 20, 2010 at 12:58 pm

    I love the last dress :DD

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Blossom September 20, 2010 at 1:07 pm

    LOVES THEM!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Bello bello September 20, 2010 at 1:22 pm

    First to comment!!! Hoorahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!! Me likey. Lokks somehow vintage.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Pat Pat September 20, 2010 at 1:42 pm

    Nice work LDA!!!! You have just put the wow on the fabric cos trust me the fabrics kinda looked pale before ur designs on them. Well done, maybe Holland will finally notice that Africans wear trendy cloths unlike the designs they make for us with theIr fabrics that are completely unwearable unfortunately.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • tama September 20, 2010 at 2:08 pm

    am in love wit all the dresses
    wish they could all be mine

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Jade82 September 20, 2010 at 2:24 pm

    The dresses are hot…i can see myself wearing them…

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Brittle Paper September 20, 2010 at 3:47 pm

    All I can say is wow! All of a sudden Ankara doesn’t even look like Ankara. She transforms it into something entirely different.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Kay September 20, 2010 at 4:48 pm

    Love love love these dresses. Too hot.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • gbeborun September 20, 2010 at 5:08 pm

    Lanre Da Silva is super talented and creative, her pieces are distinctive,i believe she can compete with any designer in the world, 9ja is proud of you LDA

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Miss ATL September 20, 2010 at 5:20 pm

    Very nice. Model is very on point too!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • elmo September 20, 2010 at 7:08 pm

    LANRE!! I have always loved her work and she stays true to herself…..love it!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Maijidda September 20, 2010 at 9:22 pm

    lovely, Please Bella, how can i get my hands on these designs?

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Ola Davis September 20, 2010 at 9:40 pm

    This is absolutely lovely!!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Ms Sanaa September 20, 2010 at 10:08 pm

    The fabrics and designs are wonderful keep up the creative work. Love LDA

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • olawunmi… September 20, 2010 at 10:22 pm

    last piece is ahmayziiing!!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • anonymous September 21, 2010 at 12:16 am

    all look pretty much the same and she keeps doing the same stuff…yawning!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Akuada September 21, 2010 at 2:16 am

    that’s my cousin ohhhh!!! (the model that is, not LDA lol…) work it babes!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Kilonsparkles September 21, 2010 at 4:23 am

    I love this Reflet de Lumière, not a fan of this looks tho. The first three are too matronly in my opinion. Love the last. These are my fave vlisco looks http://kilonsparkles.blogspot.com/2010/08/vlisco-death-by-ankara_03.html

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Olivia September 21, 2010 at 5:47 am

    Love the plaid looking design. Others seem too busy for me. The model rocks!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Aba, Accra September 21, 2010 at 9:37 am

    im just a curious Ghanaian asking what Ankara is. i keep seeing the word on BN. real nice dresses though.

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • FirstIWantToDanceWithYouPere September 21, 2010 at 3:19 pm

      Its the african print fabric.Like the ones used above

      Love this! 2
  • ayomofe. September 21, 2010 at 10:41 am

    Thats my friend!!!!!!!! Go gal!! Soooooo fetch!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Dashmi September 21, 2010 at 12:59 pm

    The designs are 3 much….really cute

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Nen September 21, 2010 at 2:11 pm

    This model is bringing the FAYA!! Compared to other naija chicks is see “modeling” she has thrown down the gauntlet. Oya other models pls respond by stepping ur game up abeg.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Oluchi September 21, 2010 at 2:38 pm

    I luv the first dress without the jacket.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Adaku September 21, 2010 at 2:55 pm

    LDA does one-track designing, she’s been doing this ‘Victorian” thing since her first collection. Nice dresses yeah, but when we’ve been looking at the same thing for years it kinda loses its appeal. Try and switch it up a bit please.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Bisqo September 21, 2010 at 5:24 pm

    @Kilonsparkles
    Clicked on the link, the designs are nice but not as wearable IMHO. Thanks for sharing!

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • Kilonsparkles September 21, 2010 at 11:47 pm

      You’re right…but I feel like they can be tweaked all be tweeked to become wearable. These ones are nice, but I just feel like they are too conservative.

      Love this! 2
    • Kilonsparkles September 21, 2010 at 11:49 pm

      *all be tweaked

      Love this! 2
  • Sarah Brown September 21, 2010 at 8:42 pm

    Lovely designs yet again from LDA. This designer is on point. I cannot question her creativity. All the clothes are stunning Marvellous.By the way, I disagree with you Adaku, LDA does victorian designs yes, but she keeps it fresh and appealing everytime perhaps the designs are not for you………

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Fatimah September 22, 2010 at 12:02 am

    thats my friend bibi!!! awww so proud of you! pls when are we going international *wink*.I want the headband!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • LollyD October 11, 2010 at 4:04 am

    Love!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • vanitychaser July 17, 2011 at 2:16 am

    very colourful pieces, clean photography.. the model needs work

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija