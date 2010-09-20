A Closer Look at the “Reflet de Lumière” Collection by Lanre DaSilva-Ajayi for Vlisco

With the global explosion of ankara from Iya Sikirat’s tailoring workshop to the international catwalks such as Gwen Stefani’s LAMB show at the New York Fashion Week just a few days ago, we often wonder if ankara has “jumped the shark”. Is it still special or has it been overdone?

With that in mind, it is still exciting to see designers do something refreshing with ankara and infuse influences from different eras into this iconic fabric. For the Vlisco and American International School Abuja Fashion Show which took place on the 11th of September 2010, Lanre DaSilva-Ajayi alongside eight other designers were tasked with using fabric from the most recent Vlisco collection – Reflet de Lumière to create a new collection that would thrill even the most jaded fashionista. We saw the results on the catwalk and now BellaNaija.com exclusively presents a closer look at the collection presented by LDA.

As we have come to expect from Lanre DaSilva-Ajayi, we see Victorian and Edwardian influences via cinched waists and lace trimmings. We also see a modern feel with the use of translucent sequins on the shift dresses. Our favourite piece from the collection might surprise you, it is the ankara jacket with a unique v-cut waist and lace trimmings. Something about it is simply special.

Experience our selection from the collection below.

