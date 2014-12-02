BellaNaija

Wife of ISIS Chief Reportedly Arrested in Lebanon

ISIS Chief

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Lebanese security officials said on Tuesday in Beirut that they had arrested one of the wives of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State militia.

An army source, who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the woman, a Syrian national described as al-Baghdadi’s second wife, was being held in military custody.

“The woman, one of the Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s wives and one of his sons was arrested at a border checkpoint, by Lebanese military intelligence in cooperation with foreign intelligence agencies,” he said.

He said the wife was traveling with false identification papers and trying to enter Lebanon with her son.

The official confirmed that the arrest took place at the end of last week but due to the sensitivity of the issue it was not announced officially.

Photo Credit: AlJazeera

