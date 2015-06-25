25 Year Old Lagos Woman Arrested for Using False Testimony to Extort Money from Church Members

A 25-year-old woman named Blessing Emeka Eze has been arrested for using a false testimony as a means of extorting money from church members.

PM News reports that Eze had been going from one church to the other claiming that her 8-year-old daughter had been kidnapped and released after 11 days. She also lied that her daughter revealed that she was fed with raw food and raw meat, prompting church members to donate money for the daughter’s treatment.

However, Eze’s downfall occurred after she gave her deceitful testimony at the Four Square Gospel Church, located in Obawole.

After telling her sob story, instead of giving her cash, the pastor of the church, ordered that the girl be taken to a medical centre for treatment.

Reports further state:

On getting to the hospital, the 8-year-old girl who was wearing pampers was observed by the doctor on duty and the doctor said nothing was wrong with the girl. But the mother insisted that something was wrong with her. At this point, the doctor prescribed that she has to be on observation in addition to giving her drip to flush out any disease she might have contracted. Again, her mother objected and demanded that the girl be given only injection. While the argument was on, two men came in and identified the woman and the same daughter as the person who gave a similar testimony the previous Sunday at Christ Apostolic Church in the same Obawole and the church donated N5,000 for her to take care of the child. After she was threatened with arrest, she opened up and said the girl was not kidnapped as she alleged, adding that she was only using the girl to make ends meet. She was subsequently handed over to the police at Iju Police Station, Red House, Iju Ishaga, Lagos State for further investigation.

Photo Credit: PM News