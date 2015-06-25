25 Year Old Lagos Woman Arrested for Using False Testimony to Extort Money from Church Members

A 25-year-old woman named Blessing Emeka Eze has been arrested for using a false testimony as a means of extorting money from church members.
PM News reports that Eze had been going from one church to the other claiming that her 8-year-old daughter had been kidnapped and released after 11 days. She also lied that her daughter revealed that she was fed with raw food and raw meat, prompting church members to donate money for the daughter’s treatment.
However, Eze’s downfall occurred after she gave her deceitful testimony at the Four Square Gospel Church, located in Obawole.
After telling her sob story, instead of giving her cash, the pastor of the church, ordered that the girl be taken to a medical centre for treatment.
Reports further state:
On getting to the hospital, the 8-year-old girl who was wearing pampers was observed by the doctor on duty and the doctor said nothing was wrong with the girl.
But the mother insisted that something was wrong with her.
At this point, the doctor prescribed that she has to be on observation in addition to giving her drip to flush out any disease she might have contracted.
Again, her mother objected and demanded that the girl be given only injection.
While the argument was on, two men came in and identified the woman and the same daughter as the person who gave a similar testimony the previous Sunday at Christ Apostolic Church in the same Obawole and the church donated N5,000 for her to take care of the child.
After she was threatened with arrest, she opened up and said the girl was not kidnapped as she alleged, adding that she was only using the girl to make ends meet.
She was subsequently handed over to the police at Iju Police Station, Red House, Iju Ishaga, Lagos State for further investigation.
Photo Credit: PM News
This woman is 25? She should fear God first. Its people like her that make it hard for people to help others. People just scamming good willed individuals, may she know no peace.
pynk360.com
what?!!!! the woman in that picture is 25.
NO NO NO NO NO. there is a problem somewhere.
by the way aren’t all church testimonies fake? (sipping tea)
Oh yes, they are mostly fake or exaggerated. Pathetic religious folk. Urgh!
Ha! BN, you either have the wrong pic or the wrong age.
Not implying anything but… Uhm, why are dubious people like this almost always igbo?
You call yourself a real Nigerian you should know how Nigerians would react to your comment so please take a back seat and do not start a racial war on BN today Bikonu. Her tribe is not relevant here; who knows, the name might not be her real name either. So please… NEXXXXXT!!!!
very silly and derogatory comment. if you dont have any useful input, its not necessary to write ..
Are you igbo? Just curious.
You be mumu sha!
E b like say one but dun comot for ya head
Kitipo ra cha kwa gi anya dia.
You see, when Igbos “beat their chest” or make “boastful comments” others have to understand that they subconsciously rebuff unprovoked, NORMALIZED instances of tribalism such as this comment right here. When Yorubas, Edos, Hausas, etc are listed are criminals on Bellanaija there is almost no mention of tribe. This is not the case with Igbos. Why is that?
Since the end of the Biafran war, Igbos have been pariahs, ascribed every negative stereotype (that may have had some basis in fact given the perils we faced in the war and the neglect we suffered afterwards), and seen as pests all over the country. Nowadays the vices that Igbos have been labeled with apply to other tribes as our country is in a dismal state, but the stereotypes, post-war sentiment, and racism never goes away. It refuses to die…..so much so that it is a constant tug of war between a resurgence of Igbo pride vs the age-old non-igbo prejudice.
The Biafran war and it’s economic and socio-cultural consequences on Igbo people will ALWAYS be our cross to carry.
ALWAYS.
Now, watch as a stray reply accuses me (and Igbos at large, of course) of always playing victim “even though we ourselves are worse tribalists.”
Oh well. All is vanity. The world is a cruel, unfair place but at the end of the day death awaits every one of us, whether our tribe is despicable, the most beautiful, the best, the worst, saintly, made up of criminals, etc.
Nne, you and other igbos always like to play victim when you are, in fact, worse tribalists!
@ Nne…..PREACH! !!
You summarized it.
lol.. @Nne, im just sitting here wondering why yall dignify this thing with a response. Not every “question” deserves an answer. Misery loves company guys. @ whatever it is called is a cancer on BN that can be beaten with the right treatment. Just scroll down and read what fellow humans have to say on the issue at hand.
lol why are always so angry? face your front….your comments are always very useless.
Don’t even start with that nonsense!
@Not a real a Real Nigerian- FOH with that tribal BS….
on lib it was reported she is from Ondo state, don’t know why she is bearing an Igbo name, guess it is to keep up with the fakeness
I am not only IGBO, I am HAUSSA, YORUBA, IJAW, EFIK… OOPS I am NIGERIAN. A real ONE.
@the real Nigerian,,..u just made your point,
HAN!!!! 25 years old?????????? all the money she falsely got through these “testimonies” is hunting her body now because THIS woman is ain’t 25 years, I refuse and reject it.
25? If true, she must have had a hard life.
Firstly, is this woman really 25??
Secondly an 8-year-old girl is still wearing pampers???
Thirdly, why would the doctor give the girl a drip because the mother insisted that something is wrong with her?? To flush out what exactly??
Finally, people need to fear God!! How will you go to the church altar to lie… God is watching you…
I swear you have answered my questions totally. 8 year old wearing g Pampers??? But that 5,000 amount made this even sadder. I don’t know if that’s the maximum donation she gets from each church but that is barely enough to survive on. So if the mother is in jail, who takes care kd the daughter?
my thoughts exactly!!
25 YEARS OLD?? That’s another false testimony right there…wicked woman
I have chosen not to judge her because the truth is that the rate of poverty in the country is really high. some of you do not understand how poor some people are in this country whereas you have so many loud and silent wealthy people .my statement doesn’t justify the fact that the lady was very wrong. My pain is just that we have so much as a country but we are soo poor.its a pity…
I completely agree! Ive said this once and I will say it again! When you are desperate and broke, you will do anything to say to make money! I’m not excusing her actions but I feel sorry for the lady.
Buhahahahahaha…and who is gonna arrest all the pastors?
Desperate times, calls for desperate measures.
SAD.
All these ones they don’t have fear of God in them. For the babe mind now she is trying to make a living as long as she is not stealing.
End of the Road for her!!!
That woman can’t be 25 .#odiegwu things people do for money