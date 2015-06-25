BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

25 Year Old Lagos Woman Arrested for Using False Testimony to Extort Money from Church Members

09.06.2015 at By 32 Comments

Fake Testimony

A 25-year-old woman named Blessing Emeka Eze has been arrested for using a false testimony as a means of extorting money from church members.

PM News reports that Eze had been going from one church to the other claiming that her 8-year-old daughter had been kidnapped and released after 11 days. She also lied that her daughter revealed that she was fed with raw food and raw meat, prompting church members to donate money for the daughter’s treatment.

However, Eze’s downfall occurred after she gave her deceitful testimony at the Four Square Gospel Church, located in Obawole.

After telling her sob story, instead of giving her cash, the pastor of the church, ordered that the girl be taken to a medical centre for treatment.

Reports further state:

On getting to the hospital, the 8-year-old girl who was wearing pampers was observed by the doctor on duty and the doctor said nothing was wrong with the girl.

But the mother insisted that something was wrong with her.

At this point, the doctor prescribed that she has to be on observation in addition to giving her drip to flush out any disease she might have contracted.

Again, her mother objected and demanded that the girl be given only injection.

While the argument was on, two men came in and identified the woman and the same daughter as the person who gave a similar testimony the previous Sunday at Christ Apostolic Church in the same Obawole and the church donated N5,000 for her to take care of the child.

After she was threatened with arrest,  she opened up and said the girl was not kidnapped as she alleged, adding that she was only using the girl to make ends meet.

She was subsequently handed over to the police at Iju Police Station, Red House, Iju Ishaga, Lagos State for further investigation.

Photo Credit: PM News

32 Comments on 25 Year Old Lagos Woman Arrested for Using False Testimony to Extort Money from Church Members
  • miss Pynk June 9, 2015 at 3:46 pm

    This woman is 25? She should fear God first. Its people like her that make it hard for people to help others. People just scamming good willed individuals, may she know no peace.

    pynk360.com

    Love this! 65 Reply
  • bruno FIERCE June 9, 2015 at 3:48 pm

    what?!!!! the woman in that picture is 25.
    NO NO NO NO NO. there is a problem somewhere.

    by the way aren’t all church testimonies fake? (sipping tea)

    Love this! 45 Reply
    • A Real Nigerian June 9, 2015 at 3:58 pm

      Oh yes, they are mostly fake or exaggerated. Pathetic religious folk. Urgh!

      Love this! 40
  • ‘Funmi Oy June 9, 2015 at 3:49 pm

    Ha! BN, you either have the wrong pic or the wrong age.

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • A Real Nigerian June 9, 2015 at 3:55 pm

    Not implying anything but… Uhm, why are dubious people like this almost always igbo?

    Love this! 58 Reply
    • Marv June 9, 2015 at 4:18 pm

      You call yourself a real Nigerian you should know how Nigerians would react to your comment so please take a back seat and do not start a racial war on BN today Bikonu. Her tribe is not relevant here; who knows, the name might not be her real name either. So please… NEXXXXXT!!!!

      Love this! 62
    • Effy June 9, 2015 at 4:23 pm

      very silly and derogatory comment. if you dont have any useful input, its not necessary to write ..

      Love this! 43
    • A Real Nigerian June 9, 2015 at 5:21 pm

      Are you igbo? Just curious.

      Love this! 56
    • Tgurl June 9, 2015 at 5:23 pm

      You be mumu sha!
      E b like say one but dun comot for ya head
      Kitipo ra cha kwa gi anya dia.

      Love this! 37
    • Nne June 9, 2015 at 6:16 pm

      You see, when Igbos “beat their chest” or make “boastful comments” others have to understand that they subconsciously rebuff unprovoked, NORMALIZED instances of tribalism such as this comment right here. When Yorubas, Edos, Hausas, etc are listed are criminals on Bellanaija there is almost no mention of tribe. This is not the case with Igbos. Why is that?

      Since the end of the Biafran war, Igbos have been pariahs, ascribed every negative stereotype (that may have had some basis in fact given the perils we faced in the war and the neglect we suffered afterwards), and seen as pests all over the country. Nowadays the vices that Igbos have been labeled with apply to other tribes as our country is in a dismal state, but the stereotypes, post-war sentiment, and racism never goes away. It refuses to die…..so much so that it is a constant tug of war between a resurgence of Igbo pride vs the age-old non-igbo prejudice.

      The Biafran war and it’s economic and socio-cultural consequences on Igbo people will ALWAYS be our cross to carry.

      ALWAYS.

      Now, watch as a stray reply accuses me (and Igbos at large, of course) of always playing victim “even though we ourselves are worse tribalists.”

      Oh well. All is vanity. The world is a cruel, unfair place but at the end of the day death awaits every one of us, whether our tribe is despicable, the most beautiful, the best, the worst, saintly, made up of criminals, etc.

      Love this! 76
    • A Real Nigerian June 9, 2015 at 7:04 pm

      Nne, you and other igbos always like to play victim when you are, in fact, worse tribalists!

      Love this! 54
    • nnenne June 9, 2015 at 10:16 pm

      @ Nne…..PREACH! !!
      You summarized it.

      Love this! 35
    • chichi June 9, 2015 at 10:24 pm

      lol.. @Nne, im just sitting here wondering why yall dignify this thing with a response. Not every “question” deserves an answer. Misery loves company guys. @ whatever it is called is a cancer on BN that can be beaten with the right treatment. Just scroll down and read what fellow humans have to say on the issue at hand.

      Love this! 48
    • kelly June 9, 2015 at 10:00 pm

      lol why are always so angry? face your front….your comments are always very useless.

      Love this! 29
    • onetallgirl June 9, 2015 at 11:19 pm

      Don’t even start with that nonsense!

      Love this! 30
    • nwa nna June 9, 2015 at 11:38 pm

      @Not a real a Real Nigerian- FOH with that tribal BS….

      Love this! 30
    • vivacious June 10, 2015 at 4:58 am

      on lib it was reported she is from Ondo state, don’t know why she is bearing an Igbo name, guess it is to keep up with the fakeness

      Love this! 33
    • Marv June 10, 2015 at 10:44 am

      I am not only IGBO, I am HAUSSA, YORUBA, IJAW, EFIK… OOPS I am NIGERIAN. A real ONE.

      Love this! 29
    • cristenbella June 11, 2015 at 7:00 pm

      @the real Nigerian,,..u just made your point,

      Love this! 22
  • Marv June 9, 2015 at 4:02 pm

    HAN!!!! 25 years old?????????? all the money she falsely got through these “testimonies” is hunting her body now because THIS woman is ain’t 25 years, I refuse and reject it.

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Zee June 9, 2015 at 4:08 pm

    25? If true, she must have had a hard life.

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Tosan June 9, 2015 at 4:48 pm

    Firstly, is this woman really 25??
    Secondly an 8-year-old girl is still wearing pampers???
    Thirdly, why would the doctor give the girl a drip because the mother insisted that something is wrong with her?? To flush out what exactly??
    Finally, people need to fear God!! How will you go to the church altar to lie… God is watching you…

    Love this! 42 Reply
    • tunmi June 9, 2015 at 8:01 pm

      I swear you have answered my questions totally. 8 year old wearing g Pampers??? But that 5,000 amount made this even sadder. I don’t know if that’s the maximum donation she gets from each church but that is barely enough to survive on. So if the mother is in jail, who takes care kd the daughter?

      Love this! 34
    • kelly June 9, 2015 at 10:01 pm

      my thoughts exactly!!

      Love this! 33
  • La’Shonda Balogun June 9, 2015 at 5:38 pm

    25 YEARS OLD?? That’s another false testimony right there…wicked woman

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • chukwukadibia June 9, 2015 at 8:36 pm

    I have chosen not to judge her because the truth is that the rate of poverty in the country is really high. some of you do not understand how poor some people are in this country whereas you have so many loud and silent wealthy people .my statement doesn’t justify the fact that the lady was very wrong. My pain is just that we have so much as a country but we are soo poor.its a pity…

    Love this! 45 Reply
    • onetallgirl June 9, 2015 at 11:21 pm

      I completely agree! Ive said this once and I will say it again! When you are desperate and broke, you will do anything to say to make money! I’m not excusing her actions but I feel sorry for the lady.

      Love this! 37
  • hawttalkwithtosan.blogspot.ca June 9, 2015 at 8:58 pm

    Buhahahahahaha…and who is gonna arrest all the pastors?

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • nnenne June 9, 2015 at 10:19 pm

    Desperate times, calls for desperate measures.
    SAD.

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Pretty girl June 9, 2015 at 10:43 pm

    All these ones they don’t have fear of God in them. For the babe mind now she is trying to make a living as long as she is not stealing.

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Michael June 10, 2015 at 7:18 am

    End of the Road for her!!!

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • ACE June 10, 2015 at 7:45 am

    That woman can’t be 25 .#odiegwu things people do for money

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija