“I want the honest truth to be exposed to the world” John Timmer’s Alleged Wife Speaks Out

Yesterday, the BellaNaija Team received a detailed email from a ‘Petia Timmer’, claiming she is legally married to John Timmer.
If you recall, we posted PR expert Mariam Adeyemi and John Timmer’s pre-wedding photo shoot on BN Weddings. We initially recommended to Petia that her, John and Mariam handle this matter privately, but she replied, “I want the honest truth to be exposed to the world.” and that her two daughters “want their father to know that we know and pay for it.”
We have also reached out to Mariam via telephone, and she has provided a statement you can read below.
The aggrieved alleged wife sent us this initial email:
This was our initial response:
However, Petia still wants her story told to the court of public opinion:
Mariam’s Statement: “I am aware that my fiancé has an ex-wife and children. This is a family matter and we are managing the situation privately.”
Mariam and John are still set to get married in Lagos and Dubai next month.
Gosh! I’m loving this tea *gargles*
My dear na VODKA abi Ogogoru me I need right now!!! You see why publicity is a bad thing???? BN would not have known of John and Mariam if the girl nor send pictures and info to BN nau… Dem nor be celebrity so they have to send their info for feature.
Kia!!! No wonder Bible say “envy not”!!! I looked at the pictures in envy that day after Ubi’s dem wedding. See life???
The man will not get it easy at all Ooooo…. Hmmmm Akata nor dey joke. I can bet you that marriage next month cannot hold lialia!
No be even akata d bros dey deal with. Na real oyibo. The wahala pass. Akata go vex, wait you for road. Oyibo go strangle your future earnings.
I didn’t know this kinda of tea was spillable.
Do you know that i subconsciously took off my shoes at my desk while i was reading this gist! It was just too sweet! I needed to be in complete comfort lolll
I don laugh tire. Mariam doesn’t care if he’s married, just wants to show off. Please, expose these people more. Naija babes love to live big and especially of it’s an old raggedy white man. The same one that will do runz girls finish, and start forming like they are too good for any kind of man. Naija society breeds cheating, bigamy, polygamy, violence, faking/showing off till u die, wedding by force, etc
This one is oyibo man, naija men do it all the time. I’m yet understand if men truly use their brain. He knows all his wahala problems but publicize marrying in Dubai and Lagos. What’s all this rubbish?
DAMN *eating my lunch and my fork just keeps missing my mouth* see gobe.
As in!!!! Hold on while i pick my lower jaw from the floor.
Kudos to u guys u funny die! sarcasm at it finest 😉
We don’t know who’s telling the thruth or what the real situation is so I won’t Talk about the drama for now . However Bella naija you should have stayed out of this. As a business it will affect you, who will send you their pre wedding pictures now so people can come and start drama? Either way the bride to be should investigate very well especially with the accusations of wife beating and child neglect . She shouldTry and find out the thruth from neutral people who know them and she should ask to see the divorce papers. I wish them all well as they resolve it, best they take their business away from the public from now on sha because the world doesn’t care about you all rather they are looking for who to laugh at.
olodo. how will it affect them as a business. smh
You don’t worry about Bella’s business, people LOVE attention so desperately, stories will always always come.
@Tinuke, please go and meet your mother for some home training. Learn to State your opinion devoid of insults when responding to people that haven’t insulted anyone.
I think it is great maturity and exceptional intellectual training to state one’s opinion on bella naija or any website devoid of insults. What is wrong is wrong. If you are at a Wall Street’s board meeting and someone states a contrary opinion, do you call the person ‘olodo’. Please let us learn to respect other people. They don’t need to agree with us all the time. A human being must come to realize that everyone is not the same and can never be the same. If you think you are right and want people to veer towards you. Be nice. You cannot win the wise that way because he does not want to feel like a fool. Proffer your own opinion with respect. The fact that we cannot see one another should not give room for insults. God is watching you and don’t think you wouldn’t pay for it somehow if you don’t change.
Nothing will affect Bella. Lawyers are involved here. Bella has money to keep out of the hands of shark American lawyers. Bella. Sleep easy. Peeps, if you have skeletons or potential skeletons or “maybe na skeletons” in ya cupboard, please stay away from flaunting on social media. It can be rough out here.
Ngozi, you in turn should meet yours for home training. If you have any, you won’t refer someone back to their Mom when correcting them,
Real olodo! ….lol
@ Whocares haha sorry o.. I hope ur mouth hurting. Hmmmmmm see oyinbo see fada.When i saw them featured, I NEVER said anything & I never commented here it is & Timmer’wife is DEFINITELY playing 🙂
@ ATL`s finest
what do you mean by “I NEVER said anything” what CAN you say?
So sad!
Ghen Ghen. Naija is never boring sha. Let me get my tee, juice,water, even gonna bake some cookies while i await comments.
Indomie has never tasted better like it did whilst I was reading this and eating, . I don’t even have an opinion ‘cos I really don’t care aside from the fact that I find it immensely entertaining. I will just wait for the other camp to comment and keep refreshing this page until lunch break ends, and continue the same at home. gods I am a huge olofofo. well, there are worse things to be in the world- share those cookies!
Mariam ex wife ? have you seen the divorce papers?
Once you hear divorce ask for the divorce papers, and if you knew/felt she was the ex wife, why send all the pictures of the expensive stuff he got you to them ? How childish. As for the yeye groom, go and pay your debt! Petia should sue this man for all he is worth/worthless right down to his boxers and be happy you escaped from such a violent man.
A lot of Nigerian girls lack home training or decency. The need to contact the man’s wife always baffles me. Do they really think it is a competition? Obviously the man has not tidied up his dirty business and you feel insecure. You know he is lying to you and you feel in the spirit of competition you must win. So you take it upon yourself to insult the wife and mother of his KIDS! Are you mad??? Any man that allows you to do such, will do one million times worse to you. Mariam, you are a very foolish girl. You deserve what you are looking for and you will find it
Singing in Beyonce’s voice while shaking my ass:
Come & see American wonder!
Mariam respect ya self !
Kini gbo gbo Rada Rada oshin yi!
The kind of crazy things some naija girls get involved in…all in the name of living an expensive lifestyle is quite shocking.
Dear BN, your only response should be one directing the lady to legal authorities/seeking legal counsel here. This is a pretty personal and contentious matter. It is not wise to play middleman in this regard. You shouldn’t even respond to her but rather have your legal counsel deal with it appropriately.
EXACTLY. Like I am surprised BN didn’t direct her to their legal team IMMEDIATELY! Are you guys kidding me?!!! You responded ke? Don’t you have lawyers or know how to say ‘no comment’? Someone is about to join you and your publication in a contentious lawsuit and your company is playing middleman? Where they do that? I thought you were a business? Not a mere blog? Say the editor is summoned to appear in court (thinking of the validity of that summons), do you know you may need to have a lawyer represent your company? Walahi, you have lost a lot of respect.
@Person, join their publication in a lawsuit for what? For receiving an email (apparently backed with public records), asking the subject thereof for comment before publishing same? Abeg, where did you get your law degree? Oluwole U?!
Nah… BellaNaija published a story provided to them by the parties so as long as they had permission to publish there is no issue here. Their job is to publish news, entertainment etc. don’t see anything wrong with their response and m sure they cleared with their counsel first
Correct. And legal team does not mean your friend who happens to be a lawyer. If the publication is intended to bring someone into disrepute, I believe it’s a ground for defamation. I was surprised at BN’s response to her trying to counsel her – showing empathy, and talking about children and the dangers of posting stuff online, and then turning around to post?? You should have had her contact the American Embassy, and let them do their job. The bottomline is afterall an American who is about to commit a crime. We don’t care for the rest of the sob story. If you must publish the story, BN should have issued a big disclaimer. Simply stating that you were not the author may not be enough.
Thank you so much for this Bella naija wen did all dis slack ups from you start. Dnt be involving yourself in all dis things you know better o
@AuthorUnknown, again, it is NOT defamation to publish allegations while stating that there are allegations. If it were, Deziani and co would be billionaires by now (well, actually, perhaps she is :-)). BN has not published these allegations as the truth, only as allegations that are being made. Abeg, take your own counsel and consult real lawyers…lol!
Which night school give you law degree?
As in! I’m so disappointed in Bella Naija for getting involved in this. They just turned bella Naija into Linda Ikeji blog with this post. All they should hv done was reply with “we are a wedding blog and only publish blah blah blah, this situation has nothing to do with us, we advice u contact your lawyer to help you on this matter etc”. Why nah bella Naija, u just turned into a gossip website. Sigh! I’m disappointed
@uju, BN handled it properly. If the woman wants her story heard, it should be. And btw, bigamy is NOT a “personal” matter!
Bigamy isn’t a personal matter, but lack of support or welfare for the children and other financial matters are pretty personal. Also, the tone of their message to her was rather inappropriate. It isn’t in their place to render such advice. I highly doubt any qualified legal personnel reviewed that email before it was sent.
@realist. If the is not a personal matter then what is it? Petia motherhood should be questioned,maybe acts like this is y she no more with him. At then end of the day of all this is not true then wat will everyone tarnishing Mariam and john image do. So don’t just sip ur tea or indomie and pass judgment on others.
@Mariam (aka stella), bigamy is a CRIMINAL matter – despite what John may have told you. So my free advice is for you not to proceed until you see those divorce papers! You can thank me later…
If they had done this quietly and directed their legal team to respond behind the scenes, we wouldn’t be having over 200 comments and counting!
I am not surprised really. i have had cause to have interactions with John Timmer and he is the most difficult person i have worked with and super irrational. I remember saying to someone last week that major drama would ensue from this union and boy am i right?
Please where does he work? So our Lag olofofo’s can spy and update is on any drama.
@ smiley Please give us more light on your opinion how difficult person is John Timmer? What have you experiences? Please!
Hmmm, ok o.
Someone is about to get his or her ass wiped.
What a pity though.
SMH
ghen ghen pre wedding photo wahala. oya john come and spoke ya own o! did u or did u not marry her?
have u divorced her?
is this your 3rd marriage?
did u hit ur wife?
lawyers pls add more questions
If her story about still being married to him is true…..
1. Mariam is calling her “ex-wife” when the woman claims they are not divorced. Chai!
2. This allegation of domestic abuse should not be taken lightly o!
3. One wife, one ex-wife, one fiancée and children he’s refusing to provide for…. This one no be red flag. Na Red Wrapper!
4. All of you tapping into blessing because it’s on BN, una see gobe!
5. The man is not a Nigerian. Wicked men are in all races.
If her story about still being married to him is not true….
This allegation of domestic abuse should not be taken lightly o!
On aproko level…
The wife should have sent the pictures that Mariam sent to her make we see na.
3 GBOSA for you. This comment make sense die
Well said.
#Dead at Red Wrapper!!!! hahahahahahaa……….comments don’t fail!
I might just be reaching too far, but her speech sounds like awon ‘Russian Brides’ type of English… If she is, this speaks even more volume bout the kind of man we’re talking about here, and explains somewhat why she hasn’t divorced him since…. Many of those kind of brides from eastern Europe are sought by men who like vulnerable women they can control, and seeking out a Naija option is only the next step.. I’m going to stop here…..cos I don’t have facts….but if that’s the case….. I laugh in Spanish!!! This gon be a long ass ride!
Oti gba tan, she gats to have Eastern European roots, ’cause u hardly find a caucasian chick here named; “Petia”, and her grammar is a dead give away….bet my bottom dollar she was a mail order bride. …and you best believe, those chick don’t play with their paper…..u see all she kept mentioning was MONEY….lol She’s like screw John, but i’ll be damn if this little heifer eff up my paper!!!!
Bet she woke up and went: “…..John better have my money! …balling bigger than Lebron…John have my money, who he think he fronting on…like brap,brap, brap” ….lmao…real Gobe!
Aunty Mariam, this one na bad market o, which kin he said, she said, and he came and said be dis? Aunty biko respect ya self and leave Mr Timmer to go sort out his issues
And u Mr Timmer!!! U tried it!!!! Giving u major side eye right now, with that Easter egg looking head of yours! #Oniranu, Just because u are in lawless Nigeria, you feel u can get over abi? God don catch u! Biko pack your bags and go to some remote Asian country where they have no internet to find your next victim, Heard good docile Chinny gals are hot commodity now.
Moral of the story; Ladies, look before una leap, do your research well…there are way too many people out there claiming to be who they not
Best comment!
So you all are here talking about Mariam right? Didn’t this happen to Tiwa Savage, Mercy Johnson, Toyin Lawani?
Who are you to judge? As for those waiting for comments, keep it up. What’s your issue self?
A bittered wife will remain a bittered wife. The wedding date would not have been set if there was no divorce, I don’t think Mariam would have gone ahead with the whole arrangement.
@mary, it’s easy to produce divorce papers. We’ll be waiting for John to do so.
Mariam kaabo, olobo town council.
Chai!!! Nuff said….
You don kolo YHI
chai! LMAO!
Prove they are divorced. You can’t. It would be public record.
Oh lawd! This is a disaster of Hiroshima proportions! I don’t know who Petia’s lawyers are but she’s just made a killing on her divorce settlement!
That is, I am seeing lifetime earnings going to Petia unless John decides to never earn a penny the rest of his life. She actually just saved him jail time if he is still married. If na me, I for allow am to do big Dubai wedding so I can have him sequestered in a penitentiary somewhere nearby. He he he
On another note, I used to work on oil rigs. these panya oyibo people go round the world to work in the oil sector and you can literally find a wife in each country. They go to Asia and mess up all those girls there and when they come to Nigeria they do the same. Its only when you dig deep that you will hear they are married.
You just heard from one person. It’s left for us to hear from Mariam and her Husband
You see why its not good to envy the lifestyle of all these Lagos by force big girls? Where are those people that were wishing to be in her shoes when her pre-wedding pics were posted? Hope u guys are loving this part of the shoes now. I’m fed up with ladies that won’t do enough background check on a guy they decide to marry or play blind to all his stories simply because he is brain-washing them with loads of cash.
Here’s something we all need to learn from this. The same BN that promotes all these their false lifestyles will still turn around and give us juicy articles on them that will bring their downfall. I wonder what is going to happen now after all this.
Anyways, whats my own…lemme strap my laptop to my eyes like goggles and enjoy the comments as they roll in. Dear refresh button…today na today…
GOD BLESS YOOUUUUUUU!
To be fair these oyibo men are a different breed so you need to study them separately . I went out on a few dates with one who claimed divorced too ..my red flags rose when oga kissed me in public exuberantly on the third date nah so I begin do research. ..His wife was alive and well in SA. ..Alakori man!
Well said my sister! Do you all remember that one spectacular BN wedding in Atlanta from a few years ago? Googlerit and see where they are now.
This is wickedness in high place exalting itself again our entertainment. Spectacular wedding in Atlanta, and you can’t at least put initials so I can google? Wicked soembody
post link naaaw i beg. we no get time to google it jare
@Oyo abeg fill me into this info.. In my Oprah’s voice * where are they now”?
Another MJ saga! We are tired already. smh
Dear Mariam, please I beg you to use your head. Do the necessary investigations (yourself and family). If you truly think madam Petia is holding on to sth that is already lost, be sure to ask John produce the right documents. You can’t be carrying this type of baggage before you enter marriage. Its just going to be too much. Haba. It appears that their relationship has been strained for a while but please don’t rub it in the wife’s face. by sending childish pictures of gifts,e,t,c.
You can be number 3 o! Ko ni pe. All the best
Where is Olivia Pope when you need her?
Dang girl! Don’t hold back, Petia! Go get yours!
It appears people need to do background checks before accepting (or giving) a ring.
Too messy, Mr Timmer.
Wowww!!!!
There is some truth to this oo. I just looked up John and he indeed works on our Deepwater project in the lagos office. He is a party contractor. Oga ooo! Looks like he has something for exotic girls. I hope this won’t affect his job o.
Awon ara chevron Lekki, Nigeria limited have entered . Lmao. This is juicy.
Please help! He has never told his family in the states what his personal or work address is.
All I know is where the wedding will be.
Can you give me the exact address of your Deepwater project in the Lagos office and any Human Resources department phone numbers that can verify how much money exactly he is making there.
Deepwaters in life and in Deepwaters at work….never fails.
Address:
2, Chevron Drive, Lekki Peninsula, Lagos State.
Telephone:
+234 1 2772222
Website:
chevron.com/countries/nigeria/
HR Contact:
CNL Recruitment Web Site: chevronnigeriajobs.com
Where dem dey oooo.Team I want white man,Team I tap into this, Team oyibo children,Team they look so in love,Team if no be oyibo, I no do, Team does he have single friends,Team don’t be a hater.Make una come see how ya colleague haff enter double assault oooo.BN please keep accepting shady people’s pre shoots oooo.We need people to call out more douche bags.
Haven’t laughed this much in a while, I remember someone even sharing a dating site with commenters on how to get a white guy on the Mariam post. I strongly believe Mariam knows this guy is still very married.
Hahahaa… where una dey? come and receive from that which you’ve been tapping into. Today na today! you must to receive. Oya assemble!
I love the exposee too. BN team darlings u rock! Exposing the ‘exposables’ since 1900 and to all those saying bull crap about Bella and Perta you all can pull this bull cap and think it’s cool na? Smh for all of u. D rubbish u do in naija wt married men and go ‘who cares’ this one has bit mr lover boy in the ass……d mother of kids shd sue his effing ass big time
Team I can’t stop laughing!!! Comment of the year!
See kasala!!!! Ogoro just jumped ship. All these middle age Ogoro’s leaving family behind in their various counties to marry Naija babes na wizards.
That was how one like that promoted his maid from the BQ to the main house at the XXXX Residential Area in Phc when madam went on extended leave. New Madam was forbidden to ever pick the house phone any time it rang. Trust Naija babe naah, after sometime, someone must have told her she was dulling. Na so babe answer phone one day o. See Kasala Madam arrived unannounced the next day. Black or white women are the same o when it comes to man/woman fight. The madam deck the Naija babe so bad na hospital get her o. The story was kept hush hush as the man was quietly sent back home. Na so cross posting take end o. Denting what could have been a beautiful career and money making opportunity. While in Naija (Often referred to as hardship location) The allowances noto small sontin for this exparts.
Abi na the one wey bring in two young girls (almost under aged) when his wife was to fly out on vacation. Unfortunately, Local airline from Phc to Lag cancelled flight last minute. Madam just showed like that o. See whahala. Na so two naked girls jumped out through window to hide behind shrubs. Na security come save the day by covering the girls up with bedsheets. Asked what Oyinbo man gave them, both said 5Alive.
Abi na the one dat signed an agreement to build two duplex(s) for a girl l know. If he failed to fulfil his part of the agreement, his wife in the Netherlands will get proof of his shenanigans. The dude build o. And babe took care of him during his assignment.
Too many dirty and unbelievable stories in PHC.
The foolish things men do.
I haff die of laughter! “5alive” hahahahaha
Shell Residential Area. And to be fair to the Naija babes, a lot of bored expatriate wives also displayed some very scandalous behaviour in this matter of “adulterous dalliances that one might engage in during one’s posting to a foreign land”.
The things our eyes and ears bore witness to (including repeated instances of oyibo found in bed by the missus with two chicks)… but I digress.
Could it be d ‘crustacean logo’ company?
Hehe hehe
You just reminded me of Port Harcourt drama. kai.
I remember whe Ari did a blogpost on Port Harcourt sex thingy, people wanted to crucify her.
See as this fashola babe just expose everything. things are happening mehn
You all should stop saying what you do not know.
Have you asked why BN went ahead to published this story?
Ask yourselves this questions!
– why is the woman speaking up now?
-wasn’t her engagement pictures from last year online?
– why didn’t Petia talk about this then? Why did she bring it up now?
-scandals everywhere and you are here judging.
-where are the pictures?
Hello Nancy, This woman did not start speaking on this matter today. If you are an avid reader of Linda Ikeji’s blog, you will notice she has been giving them hell since he started dating Mariam. She only just got to BN’s blog now because this is the first time BN is carrying some major news about their wedding. Please do your research and thank me later.
Hello Olofofo,
Give me a link and I will go and look it up.
lindaikejisblog.com/2014/12/photo-publicist-mariam-adeyemi-gets.html
Mariam shut up
@Nancy… We know you’re Mairiam. Make you hide your shame abeg!!!!
As you be woman May your marriage end up like this poor woman that her husband has abandoned for a small girl in Jesus Name!!! Abeg say a loud AMEN!!!
BN has done the very best thing. This will teach awon Husband Snatchers lesson. If you know say your tori get K-leg nor bring am come BN or this will be your lot!!!!
lindaikejisblog.com/2014/12/photo-publicist-mariam-adeyemi-gets.html
Thank you for helping out. For those who are still lost. Read through the comments on this linda ikeji article pasted by anonymous for all the info you need on Mr Timmer and his wife. Thank us later. 😉
…and people be tapping into other people’s ‘blessings’. See drama!
when people tell you ladies to stop tapping into these pictures that bella put up, they will call you a hater. While i understand that not everybody is me or think like me, i have had cause to wonder so many times why you will want to put your wedding or pre wedding pictures online. From conception to primary school, to secondary school, university, dating, getting engaged, we were not there, nobody knew who you were, well except family and friends of course, then something as normal as breathing (getting engaged/married) happens to you and suddenly you want total strangers and the whole world to know about it. So that what exactly. They will ooh and aaaaah abi. You will feel good for all of 5 minutes, forgetting that the next minute another “pre wedding shoot” is published and yours becomes yesterday’s news. This need to show off, oh my ring is bigger than yours, my pre wedding shoot is cooler than yours, my boo is the booest boo in the world. What were we doing before bella naija? I personally know THREE, yes, THREE relationships posted on Bella Naija this year, this year alone that have packed up. THREE!!!!! Including one pre wedding shoot posted recently where the man can cheat from here to Australia and the girl knows, but she wants the ring and the “perfect” BN post to celebrate their “love”. I remember going back to look at the pictures online and read the comments again shaking my head. I wish there was another “bella” to publish the post “pre wedding and wedding shoots” of the couples they put up, so that people will know the reality. I find it quite laughable that they are too quick to post “we are the perfect couple” pictures, but won’t come back to post, my booest boo was a cheat or a wife beater. Smokescreen and mirage., the currency of 2015. I wonder if Miriam and John had kept this quiet, this embarrassing drama won’t be occurring, or if at all, under the carpet, they will be dealing with it like regular sane non showy folk deal with their ish outside of the media, but nooooooo, they had to show off their “wonderful” relationship. Go back and read the comments from that post. I have been Laughing my head off since. Miriam, leave the man for his wife and children oooooooooo. Go make your own gold somewhere else. Your mates are on the Forbes list.
@Anti-show I soooo love ur comment. what got me laughing ‘ BOOEST BOO’.
Please share juicy details now.
If only we will actually take note of comments like this and do things differently.
But as I didn’t ask for the gist to be sent to BN initially my amebo antenna remains alert…. please is it too much amebo to ask for clues on the posts you referred to…. I like complete gist abeg…*winks and runs away!*
*returns*
As for Nancy/Mary/Miriam, forget trying to control the comments here… ko work rara! You asked ‘who are we to judge?…’ maybe not judging, but we are the public that sits jejely on our own when Miriam/Petia and others press ‘send’ to BN…. were they asleep when they were sending the posts?!!! They want visibility, they pursued it, and they got it….Its futile to tell people not to give opinions!
When I made a comment that this lady was rude to me at a party , BN refused to post my comment . So not only is she a rude girl(I won’t call her a lady) , shes also a husband snatcher. Lmaoooooo. The struggle for white man is real in this lagos. Oshisko
GhenGheun!!!! For those ladies going “Awww, I love this couple, They look so happy together” e get wetin my mama dey talk for Yoruba ” Nkan ti aso nbo lo poju ” Meaning ” the thing wey clothe dey cover plenty” All that glitters aint gold.
What a monumental embarrassment for the lady (?) , at least Toke can rest while y’all latch onto this gist (very juicy one at that)
LMAO @ “Toke can rest…” Mariam is about to earn her PR naira.
why should we be asking ourselves 21 questions when its not as if we are writing a comprehensive essay on this matter. abeg leave matta for mathias and join us on the olofofo bench. lool.. *strolls off to work before I get cussed out” loool
Petia is holding unto something that is already lost. Even a broken relationship hurts and makes one of the parties involved to do something like release “nude pictures of the other” etc. It is obvious the woman has not moved on.
@mary, mary, mary… I keep repeating your name. Who cares if the woman is supposedly “bitter”? John should (1) support his kids and (2) file for divorce! Haba!!
The US is not like Nigeria where you can have children everywhere and not support (or even acknowledge) them, or where you can have a village family and a city one! Haba!!
Thanks TheRealist obviously she is the husband hijacker
better repent or else ur jigolo will end up rounding up his contract and abandon u in naija and if u dey expect US pali better think again cause u might not get till he divorces his legal wife. oshisco
He’s still married to her, quit supporting his kids, and spends the $ on you. Make him get a divorce asap and everyone can move on with their lives.
What do you know about bitter wives? Are you even married? All you single women will be accusing wives of being bitter, do you know the pain, sacrifice and horror they have seen in their marriages? Only for a side chick to come in and start adding fuel to the fire like Mariam Adeyemi. The wedding date can be set even if there is no divorce, you are obviously not married so you don’t know that you can pick a date without showing any divorce certificate.
If you are here reading comments and replies lemme see your hands up!
I feel so sorry for Mariam, my dear you are way to young for this shit happening honestly…….this stuff is just so messy. I wont be part of d ppl that will glut at another woman’s misfortune. Mariam knows what’s right for her. But I personally wont like to be in this shit.
And this is for all the ladies that see pre-wedding pics on Bellanaija and start crying about what God hasn’t done for them. You don’t actually know whats happening in ppl relationships. You don’t know sum of d pain behind dos smiles and flash. You read d love story of how they met, d proposal etc and you start wondering why u are cursed. Do you know d back story? This is a classic example.
I think I even left a comment on d pre-weddn pics, asking about the mans age etc. I was wondering how a man that age cld be single and not attached. Some ppl where even asking where to meet white guys in Nigeria. I wish you luck Mariam, I am most certain this marriage will still hold………for all those glutting. She seems like one determined to be married’ Good luck Mariam……
@Bey, the wedding may hold, but I’m not sure that the marriage will…
starting 56!! grandpa
Once bitten, twice shy. I beg aunty, the word is “gloat”
I had a very funny feeling when i saw the pre-wedding shots, it just did not look right to me. Wooow!!!!!!!! smh for this man if this story is true.
All this oyinbo living double life in Africa! Thank God for internet and social media, this poor woman would not have known what her husband was up to. This drama is totally embarrasing.
As for me it seem she’s just a bitter ex wife and very much of a racist because if he still loves her he will be with her and like they said Mariam new about the kids and am sure she’s smart enough to know what’s going on.
This is Africa and anything can happen at the end of the day.
What are you even saying??? Because she does not want HER HUSBAND to marry another woman, she is now bitter and racist, are you STUPID???? What is wrong with you young women? Do you even think at all??
Nahum
Are you stupid?
She is an ex-wife. Why won’t she allow her husband to marry someone else? I heard the wedding dates were moved to the 20th and 26th respectively because of the divorce. He had to go back to his country to finalize the divorce before they finalized on the date.
I heard from a relaible source. Even her friends knows about this. So, you can keep saying what you don’t know.
ps: why would Petia not talk about just her issue with John timmer? Why would she include his first marriage?
I believe she just wants to paint him black and spoil something and looking at this WELL!!!
@kl, did you read anywhere that they are divorced?….. Ok, go that way
@Nahum, abeg help us ask Stella o! Because that “racist” leap of logic was a total head-scratcher for me too.
Kl, you do know you are the same commenting under the name Mary and Nancy right. If you are a regular BNer, you will know that if you are commenting on the same computer, your avatar/pattern will be exactly the same colour and shape.
Just take whichever of the advice you want to take. If you want to go ahead with the marriage, your cup of tea, afterall it is your life. but please dont play on our intelligence.
@Nahum Yes she lives in the US but even here you can just get up and go collect support for your kids if you are not divorced or legally separated (which is pretty much the same as divorce). So if she is talking about child support it means that they are either divorced or legally separated. She’s coming here throwing empty threats and people just be jumping up and down on someone’s misery.
@Lily, she’s likely not talking about a child support order, but just support for her kids.
If a child support order was involved, John’s wages will be garnished (and it will be taken directly from his paycheck) and if he defaults all US embassies across the globe would deny him consular services (which means he cannot travel on his US passport).
I feel she’s just a bitter ex. As the saying goes the cain that flogged the 1st wife will also flog the 2nd wife ( well something like that, I can’t remember the saying) or Am I the only one that saw the part she said she witnessed him maltreat his 1st wife and abandoned his son? She also said that she married him later. Well it’s your turn now Mrs, maybe in few years time it will be miriam’s turn. Na turn by turn.
I challenge everyone on this site to go find a divorce paper on John and Petia Timmer as this is a public record. You will never find it, because it does not exist!
Abi ooo Ada hohohohoho. na turn by turn. She has chop as MRS second wife. Allow Miriam chop too na as 3rd wife. lmao.
Mtchewwww orishiirishi. What i dont even understand is a guy who already has 2 ex wives wants to add you to the equation and your headlamps dont come on. Why didnt he try to make the last 2 work? Some Women dey tire me. NO BE BY FORCE TO BE MRS NA
mary and nancy welldone! divorce is divorce jor…. the paper will speak for it sef…… mary aka mariam dont console urself with mercy johson story oh! that one is different, u see if u are marrying bobo because of money.. hold it right there because this aunty will clean him out, u hear clean him out. if u like go ahead and marry. you are not even wise, u know say this kian gbege dey and u couldnt even keep the wedding on a down low…
Pi, pls add kl to the names there too. Let her keep using different names to comment.
This comment was for @mary
This ode girl that wants to marry oyinbo by force. Hmmm……the American legal system is not like Naija o. If truly he is not legally divorced from his wife, this marriage is null and void. He won’t even try going to the US if they insist on going ahead with the wedding.
see my rolling and laughing ….. gosh nawa .
you see why i dont admire every wedding i see or pre wedding shot.
Nigerians are very fake. when i was talking about the ladies at Uche pedro’s beautiful event called wonder land and if they could cook , someone said i was bitter.
the true is bitter.
alot of Nigerian weddings are fake . people marry for the money and show off ( especially the females )
i have seen three wedding on BN who i personally know the couples presently and during when they were dating , they never liked themselves, they wanted to show off and now they are living in hell. even the in laws are tired . three weddings – hmmmmm but i wont mention names ( i cant even mention names)
Just look at this stupid Mariam girl …. marrying for show off , while the real wife is suffering. . she is showing us her fake life on BN . vain pre wedding pictures. God will judge them.
wicked people. just look at mariam taking pictures of the things the guy brought for her and sending pictures to the poor woman. Jesus how wicked can people be.
am so sad , very very sad.
May god fight this woman’s battle and show this wicked couple.
vain people!!!!!!
I bet Aunty Miriam’s ”friends” are laughing so hard right now. eish!
Nahum,
I am speaking from experience. I may not have been married. I will certainly do what this woman is doing if I were in her shoes. Now, describe me in one word!
What will you call me? Am I not bitter?
My point remains the same, don’t call another woman bitter until you have walked in her shoes. Your minor experiences are not the same as hers. John has abandoned her and her kids and ran away to another country to marry someone else and new side chick is send her taunting photos of things Johnny boy bought her with money that should have been used on his family. Until you know the pain she is going through, you have no right whatsoever to call her bitter. So stop!
Nahum I’ve gotta give it up for u. U’re saying everything I would have. Thanks for sparing me the stress. Lol!!!
Nahum, stop responding to this Mary girl, she is the same as Mary and Kl.. It is obvious she is the Mariam Adeyemi in question.
Nne we will you Mary, Kl, Nancy, Mariam………
Penkele mes (Peculiar Mess)
Oh ma gad! So that is what penkele mes means?! Been saying penkele mes for ages but never realised it was the vernacularised version of peculiar mess! Would love to read the story behind how penkele mess came about from peculiar mess
For me this issue is no issue at all
It happens. People trying to spoil people’s joy. Mrs Petia, what did you gain from this now. Bringing spreading your dirty laundry outside. I don’t understand. If he doesn’t want you then deal with it and move on.
This is no issue at all. People trying to spoil other people’s joy. Hello Miriam, lovely to meet you. A man with a wife and CHILDREN, you just swept under the carpet of “no isse at all”. You either must have done what miriam has done, throw out the children of another man to make way for you. You probably think she is the bitter ex wife abi. She has every right to be bitter. Miriam, don’t worry, let your family keep coming to defend you. People will call you bitter too, when wife number 4 shows up. Men like this never change. he will use you, probably give you a few kids, his contract will expire and he will dump you and go back home, that’s if he can even enter the USA without getting arrested at the airport. last last he goes to another country to settle down, best believe you will be replaced at some point in the future.
@Stella, what she gains from it is that her children will be provided for by their father.
How weird is it that i was sipping tea when I read this article???? My tea never tasted better yo.
That is why I don’t tap peoples blessing cus I don’t know the foundation it exists on. The only time I dropped a comment on love/Wedding story was yesterday on the Bakers story cus it was real.
On Nigerian girls marrying white men, how can u marry a man and his family is not present? From the little I v seen white people celebrate unions with both family’s present so why should ours be different.
This is really going to be messy…
Madam Petia, you saw how he treated his son and you went ahead to marry him because “your case is different” naija song. What did you do then about his son? Ohh,he divorced the boy’s mum.
Sorry ooo,your husband is now a Nigerian man and polygamous in nature.
Did you say his salary goes directly into your account for the upkeep of you and your daughters? Maybe I need to eat and read this epistle again.
Madam, Maria, more grease to your elbow…
All awwwww, oooooh on their pre-wedding photos…things are not always the way people want us to see them. Know thy sef
Goodluck to all parties involved.
Thank you @Noms the end of the day Ms Petia is no different from Ms Mariam. You were there at how the events of his first divorce went down, you watched him mistreat his own son all the while enjoying the benefits of being the new Mrs. Now because he has gone on to do the same thing with another woman, you are now putting her on blast, my dear you are no different from her, have several seats ma’am!
You are now roping in the young son and his first wife into your mess for what ?? Even dropping names ? Madam u are bitter, if u were gullible enough to have fallen prey of his semantics after the tell tale signs were in front of you believe me several other women will do the same, whether you shame him or not.
@BlueEyed, how is Ms. Petia “no different”? Did she marry Johnny Walker (abi na Waka?) while he was still married to his first wife?
Forget for a moment about wife or ex-wife, it’s unforgiveable if people do not support the children. SMDH
This is all shades of ugly and messy.
All that glitters……………
The man is the irresponsible one in this whole mess. If his wife is being truthful here, that means he knew what he was doing before going ALL THE WAY with Ms Mariam. He knew there was a strong possibility of his wife seeing these pictures, yet he approved them for online consumption. He’s an irresponsible man.
Mariam, I’m finding it hard to blame you here. But something tells me you knew what you were walking into – he probably lied to you but you must have figured out the lies at some point. I don’t believe you hacked John’s wife’s phone(s), i don’t believe you sent pictures to her. You don’t look that daft. She probably tracked you down on IG and here we are.
We usually see the handwriting on the wall, but we tend to believe it’s not addressed to us.
Mariam doesn’t look like a girl that won’t do her research before jumping into anything. For the fact that’s she not saying anything shows that’s she knows what she’s doing. Time will tell cos Mariam doesn’t look like someone you can mess with. Am just saying. Lol. It is well with there decisions at the end of the day.
I believe when people are getting married, bad things happens and this is part of it. This gist is overrated. It’s not important cos this is normal. We are in Nigeria at the end of the day.
Mariam i see you’ve packed your load into Bellanaija comments today. Kontinu!
LOL! I see that too… She is really swinging back hard between her 2 pseudonyms “stella” and “mary”!
and Kl and Nancy
Bia, this Stella, work don finish for where you dey. Ogini, If Mariam has promised you some dollars, beko-nu dust ya eyes ooo, Wetin sef. Abeg shift jor. I want to read smart comments here. Enough of you already.
Please back your bags and be going. its enough ehn. tawai!
pi
This is not Mariam. I believe she is more matured than this. With the emails above, you will see that BN contacted her as soon as they got the email. Why would she be here when she knows of all the heart-rendering comments you all will be posting?
I am just pointing out that when something good is about to happen to someone, someone somewhere will dig up something to make the person look bad or to bar the person’s happiness.
I am not here to trade words with you. Don’t call me out again.
I only referred to the Mercy Johnson issue and the rest who had scandals before their weddings because it can very well relate to/with this.
I bet if i become a great person tomorrow, someone somewhere will come and say I did this and this kind of people will be bitter exes who knows my dirty little secrets and can’t resonate with the fact that I have moved on in life.
Grab a cold seat please if you do not know what to say. Don’t come for me!
aunty Mary u comment as mary and Stella @ d same tym?? u must be pained… its either you are Mariam or you are someone who got into the same kinda mess as mariam, n just tryna seek justification and encouragement.. you will be alright!! u better leave that man for his wife…stop seeking comfort online..you are snatching anoda woman’s bae!!!!
This is serious and embarrassing at the same time . The meriam of a girl even knew the coconut head of a man was married she still went ahead and married him . Meriam your poop is in bellanaija please come and remove it .
Pensive .
Dips Mr/Miss ITK
Have you ever been involved in a scandal before? Are you free? Who made you a judge? Why would you be calling someone ode?
What is worth doing, is worth doing well. That is all I can say.
You all will be criticizing someone all the time. Lilian Esoro is resting now abi and you all can come for Mariam ba?
Mariam’s friends can laugh all they want. Everyone gets served what they deserves.
Dear Mariam, I hope you take this lightly!
LOL! Avatars and the way they show people up sha…
Mary also known as Nancy and also known as kl.
Aaaaaanyway, this whole story makes me uncomfortable for the kids. They’re the innocent ones in all of this. I pray they’re all able to come to some sort of resolution soon. For the sake of the children, if nothing else.
Yes. Also known as “Good Deeds” and “Not Mariam’s Friend.” Dear poster with the same avatar and different names, I’ve got nothing against your views (you’re entitled to them) but you’re giving off some freaky “Legion” vibes. Try a different tactic.
The things people’s minds come up with, eh. O ti pami at “Legion vibes!” Wadiheck!
sweetheart, pls stop, your Avatar is betraying you, and Avatars are unique to names and emails. stop stop embarrasing yourself. please….
Mary/Nancy, because you are the same person, you are obviously Mariam or a friend. People are just evil , inflicting pain on other people..so unfair, may you be treated in the same way Petia has been treated in jesus name, please say amen since you are alright by this messy affair..Homewreckers oshi!!
I wish you the same as you have wished me. Because i didn’t mention your name or call you out in any way.
Ok, so I have read through this epistle and all I can say is this woman is just trying to start unnecessary issues. Mariam be strong, you’ll overcome.
search the public records. He’s still married. No divorce.
If them sue BN and shut it down you go happy abi????
They have to be neutral and air the Wife’s side too. Did you read that the woman insisted that her voice and story be heard? If a man did this to you would you not like the world to know the truth????
E be like say you be Mariam the husband snatcher sef!!!
I……..but………wait………how……… *speechless*
And to those laughing and talking shit, shame on you. I know Mariam very very well! She will never go ahead with the marriage if John wasn’t divorced. It’s just sad that people can wake up one morning and decide to be a kill j
Okay but will she ever ver go into the marriage if John has stopped paying child support and taking care of his family. You know things like alimony, paying the children’s fees and upkeep and all that jazz. I don’t understand how people can be so callous. There’s nothing wrong with being a divorced man neither is anything wrong with marrying one. Shit happens, marriages break up. What is wrong is shutting off his previous family and you riding into the sunset leaving off and stealing from children over what, designer purses and first class travel. Then you will call the ex wife bitter. Women wounding women since 1255. I can see why you are Miriam’s friend. Pray tell, whose husband are you sleeping with now, or plan on sleeping with
@Onyinye, you obviously know Mariam VERY well otherwise, you wont have commented twice under different names (Uche/Onyinye). Seeeshhh!!
Uche/Onyinye, just tell your pal’s Johnny to take care of his kids…
Onyiye, aka Uche. i can see Mariam’s people full here. Mary…. Nancy…..Kl….. Same avatar, different names. Continuu
Mariam is clueless! Fake papers, no public records, that’s what he is showing her! Ask for proof! Why don’t you call the IRS tax records and find out how they filed taxes last year? Jointly married!
Petia and John’s marriage is emotionally over long time ago before Nigeria happened! All we are talking here about is that it is still LEGALLY very active! Alimony, child support, debt to be paid, retirement plans, stocks….settle it!
Okay sister home wrecker he obviously isn’t divorced so DO NOT proceed! Capisce!?
When I saw their pre-wedding photos I wanted to advise her to do some background checks but I just kept quiet so I won’t be tagged a hater. A similar situation happened to my cousin way back. The guy was still married abroad and got engaged to my cousin, the sad part is she even got pregnant for him. The can of worms was opened when they were about to get married. Thank God for the internet, it is so easy to do background checks these days. Abeg babes pls shine your eyes with these expats o especially when the bobo is not a small boy and you know there is a possibility that he could be married. The best thing to do is to postpone the wedding to sort out issues. Best of luck Mariam
@Mary/Nancy Im sure you’re Mariam sef, Bitter or not, there’s a way to do things properly. He should have divorced her before trying to get hitched to another lady. He also has a responsibility to his kids, he should man up and do the needful. In all your comments, you never for once addressed the errors of the man, instead u go on a diatribe calling the woman bitter. If na you e do nko??
You don minit! American marriage sha, only death can do you part.
I think the woman should get a job and readjust her lifestyle.
If the man has a job and money in Yankee, I think her lawyers already know how to get to it and have already got to it. If he’s a debtor etc, well that’s for the banks and co to sort out.
If the man has found love all the way in a third-world country, I think the Americanah wife should free him. Hopefully when he gets resettled, they can all vacation together or visit or something.
I should also thank her, if it’s true what she wrote, for at least helping potential new wife get a true picture of the finances and extended family situation.
Beautiful kids, their mommy needs to chill. Everybody chill.
The only people that should marry in America are women, wallahi.
American men should be coming to Naija to get married.
for someone intelligent you do post nonsense comments
Tosin, I love you like a BN sister, but sometimes…
The “Americanah wife” can’t “free him” if he truly owes child support (and if the conclusion of this tale makes its way back to BN the same way it’s exposure did, to prove things one way or the other). You can’t ask a woman who’s chasing alimony from the (allegedly defaulting) father of her children to “chill” when it comes to the real issue of how to meet their children’s financial needs. And even pushing this very messy post aside to a remote corner of the room, bigamy is a very big deal and especially if one side of the marriage didn’t sign up to be part of a polygamous union.
*its exposure*
You know I love you too, but this is Africa. She wan chase am come African jungle abi?
See ehn!
You all are here talking. How about asking BN to hear from John Timmer himself and Mariam?
Apparently you just jumped straight to the comments…
Mary/Nancy/kl/Good deeds , only you, lol, you must really have a stake in this marriage
BN, from a legal standpoint, this is very dangerous and I am with the commenter who said you should have referred her to your legal team. I don’t even think you should have posted this story, it’s somehow to me. The fact that she said “she wants the honest truth to be exposed”does not mean that you guys have to do it yourselves. American lawyers can find loopholes in places some Nigerian lawyers can only dream of and you could end up being dragged into this mess. Or, on the flip side, what if this turns out to be false and that he happens to be divorced indeed? Mr. Timmer could sue you guys for defamation of character. I am not commenting on the story itself but just looking at it from a legal standpoint. My opinion of course. Cheers!
Don’t mind them. Did the lady not already join issues with BN? She said in her email she wants BN editor as a witness and people are asking how did she join issues with BN. O ga.
I agree with you beeee, I believe that BN should have been careful and spoke to their legal team before posting this story, because there is a chance that if most of what this woman wrote is just a bitter estranged wife rants that bellanaija can be sued by both john and his wife, because i didnt read where she asked for this to be posted to the web, only their intervention. BN in the future be careful.
@Beeeee, if that’s how libel law works, you would never see any story involving allegations or accusation in any newspaper or news medium. For starters, BN has not made any representations at all as to the truth (or otherwise) of the allegations. It is merely publishing the fact that these allegations that have been made. Furthermore, it has gone the extra yard and given the subjects of the allegations the opportunity to address same before publication (which establishes the US defense of not having “a reckless disregard” for the facts). So, abeg, rather than expending energy trying to CHILL the free flow of information (and frankly it is useful information to learn that some of these expats may be leading a double life), you folks should be advising your friend to put on her PR hat and do the needful.
To read very well. The petia’s lady seem like a money money kind of person cos all she’s saying is money john stole. Is she George bush’s daughter ni?
If you are come marry my brother instead and leave john Timmer alone.
Lmaoooooo
@Stella, yes she is concerned about money – to feed and educate her children!
Toyin Lawani shut up already..
She stated tge business and all had to do with her… it means she helped him come this far…
Toyin n Maria Shut up!!!!! You both are annoying… do not let me spill on you
@ me
“Do not let me spill on you?” Please help my case and spill everything you can about these women. Someone mentioned here that she “smokes weed from morning till night” I need this so she can never cross paths with my children! Please post!
Thank you!
This comment is childish seriously
And who are those liking it? Smh
This is a disclaimer.
I am not friends with anyone.
I have been involved in a scandal before. I am putting myself in MAriam’s shoes because you all are judging and cursing her. She is a woman too for crying out loud.
And yet you are using various aliases to comment just to stand up for someone you don’t know, oh pls… This desperate defense of yours proves that you are either mariam or a very close friend or family… So “not mariam’s friend, Mary, Nancy, kl, good deeds”… Take several seats.
@stella…How cruel are you? This is/ was a marriage for goodness’ sake. He is/was her husband, the father of her Children! Doesn’t she have any cause?
This issue is sensitive.
Story of even your boo get a boo. smh and laughing at the comments.
I thought these babes said Naija men are crazy and are the worse. Oya white man too do him own. I suspected this relationship from the beginning. Selfish babe. One naija bobo might have been ready and serious with this geh. But she must marry WHITE MAN. Pass me that puff puff abeg, sips my juice.
NO I DISAGREE
bella did not handle it well or professionally when she said she will hear the other side of the story. Bella should not get involve playing middle man to this hearing this side and that side and this side and that side, ARE YOU A LAWYER?. Doing this All in the name of gaining traffic to this site whose only survival is wedding photos or else they wont even be in business
Lobatan!
@ Anti-show, God bless you, when I said the same thing in a comment section(January 27, 2015 at 1:34 pm) on one of those BN’s proposals…yes I went back to search for it! People said please Niola what are you saying!you are a hater!
I don’t get us at times, are we seeking validation from strangers? Whatever the underlying issue is, let us wisen up! Your business is your business and not for prying eyes…If you use first class, tough luck no need to show us on instagram, if your baby boo gifted you with a range, happy for ya no need to announce it on facebook,
and to end this
‘Practically everything that goes on in the world—wanting your own way, wanting everything for yourself, wanting to appear important—has nothing to do with the Father. It just isolates you from him. The world and all its wanting, wanting, wanting is on the way out—but whoever does what God wants is set for eternity.’ 1 John 2:15-16 MSG
@Niola totally concur with you. The rate at which people seek validation from strangers via material things these days is alarming
and what man are we even talking about hear
THIS AARP OLD MAN who looks like one foot in nursing home
Mschewwwwwww.
As if we are talking about Idris Elba or someborri.
Thats how one foolish idiot i met a few months ago claimed he was 36 when he is actually a 43 year old married man!!!. I went on a date with the bastard and i looked at him promising me heaven and earth and even saying how he wants us to marry within 6 months and how he is TEAM NO SEX BEFORE MARRIAGE! Trust me , God has blessed us women with intuition.. 90% of the time, we know we are not meant to be in “that” relationship, we sense something is wrong but 90% of us continue stupidly!
Back to my story, i started my investigation on this bastard.. when i finished my investigation, i had a copy of his marriage certificate on my computer screen,his real age, his date of birth, his work address and residential address, his wife’s name, maiden name, date of birth, picture, her work and residential address (residential address same as this bastard guy) Their mortgage information (they bought the house together.. 2 bedroom flat in North London at almost £300,000), the bank their mortgage is with (lloyds tsb), how much they pay monthly,i also found out this bastard had been married for 13 years (Since 2003). Guys!!! i laughed when i saw this detailed info cos this dude looks as gentle as anything!!! When i confronted him with the information i got, he almost collapsed. I spoke to him like a 5 year old.. i made him feel small… when i finished with him, he apologised and said he is not happy in his marriage and wanted to leave his wife of 13 years.. i told him he was a fool !!! That was obviosly another lie!!! To cut the long story short, i told the mofo to go and face his family and never to call me again and then blocked him off my phone!!!
Now my point is that some foolish girls will see all the evidence above and still date the guy hoping he will leave his wife for them?? How daft can some girls be???
Good on you – he is not happy in his marriage and he is telling you and not his wife! He thinks all Nigerian women are all gullible – You should have posted his name so it will serve as a warning to all women out there – And don’t tell me you are a lawyer with all that thorough investigation you delved into.
Rolake, cannot condone the lying about his marriage, but come on women lie about their age all the time!
Wow Rolake darling, I am beyond impressed. The FBI and CIA ain’t got nothing on you guuuuurl. I clearly need to hone my investigation skills because I had no clue Mortgage information was publicly available on the internet, except of course you found this out by snooping through his laptop, house, office …Either way, good on you hun for doing your due diligence and exposing the cheating, lying dude!!!
*Salute a real nigga when you see one*
Wow! This is called vetting men and going in with your eyes wide open because you never know what people are hiding. I’m here for all of it. Good on you!
Rolake
i love you pass 🙂 – you had me laughing so hard.
Bella i beg una,.This Post deserves a Thread on its own to warn all single ladies out there. Always follow your intuition. I met one Havard MBA dude, – not knowing he was SATAN himself. when i meet someone new i always fast and pray for revelation, and God being so good in a short period of time he reveals himself. Not that i care for his MBA – that he was not lieing (although the one who introduced me to him thought he was sliced bread so i shouldnt let him go). but I swear the things i saw of the guy in few days, i probably would ended up “Jeffrey Dahmered in a ziploc bag in a freezer 10 yrs down the road. I have never seen such anger and rage in a human being (within 3 hrs of meeting he showed himself, screaming at a begger who interrupted our conversation as we stood at a bus stop near Marble Arch. Till this day i swear that begger musta been an angel sent from God cos that was first sign – then the subsequent followed. God give me a modest guy who loves christ and has a good heart and i will be straight. Mba my ass, I don care about MBA or degrees . I look at the heart and they way you treat people.
I always remember this quote from Cicely Tyson in movie by Tyler Perry Madea Family Reuinion “LOVE IS MANY THINGS< BUT THE ONE THING IS IS NOT, IS "UNSURE".
Rolake, you will give Sherlock Holmes a run for his money! lol
@Not Mariam’s friend,
Why was she sending mocking pics to the wife? John is the culprit but she is obviously not an innocent victim. I believe in women uniting but we also need to chastise each other when we are wrong as well. What was her reason for mocking the wife?
@Nahum, how do you know that she truly sent her any pictures? Why didn’t the woman attach the said pictures? Point is don’t judge from one side, I don’t know either party but I hate when people quickly pick a side in these type of situations when you have the story from only one angle.
Thank you oo @Noms. You saw how he treated his first wife yet went ahead to marry him.
I’m sorry but how was she able to ‘Hack into” your phone? all the way from Nigeria or i’m I the only one imaging this?
Why are you just coming out? And again, If John as you claim has anger issues and hits a woman, Mariam would his gotten a hint of it and trust me, no woman would ever open heartedly go into marriage with such man.
I know American women are intolerant to abuse, so how come you stayed married to him still? Please madam petit or whatever you call yourself, go siddon.
i am guessing they (mr & mrs Timmer) have same icloud account or something like that
You are the best!!!
Are you serious with that statement that no woman will enter into a marriage if the man hits her. That’s cute and by cute I mean obscenely naive … So all the cases of physical abuse in Nigerian marriages, the guy didn’t start till after the wedding shey ? I laugh in Japanese!
@Nahum, abeg help us ask Stella o! Because that “racist” leap of logic was a total head-scratcher for me too.
To think I arrived late to this sweet party.! Maria ( in my thick igbo voice) A si na o bu di mmadu ka i na anu? ( Did they say you are about to marry somebody’s husband). Lool! How did this happen? When I saw the pre wedding pictures I knew without being told that a man of that age should have been married one time or the other, but I didn’t think a lady of Mariam’s level of exposure would marry a man who is not legally divorced. That’s the strange part..but then what do I know?
For me i think think this woman is still married to john. she’s just a bitter ex- wife to my knowledge.
Obviously the guy is not young and is she the first girl that will marry someone much older
Please they are lots of celebrities in the country and outside the country that are married to much older guys.I don’t want to mention names but we all know them
I pity the next guy that will end up with her cos if you can put your so called issue out like this then you are not a proper and matures woman,
Mariam statement as i read was simple straight and matured. Maybe thats why he’s with her.
At the end of the day shits happens and this is part of it.
Mariam the Lord is your strength at then end of day.
You’re not gonna give up anytime soon are you? Ok o. smh @ The lord is your strength. Did the Lord tell you that? loooool
This is a lesson to every woman, DO NOT MARRY A MAN THAT CLEARLY SHOWS YOU RED FLAGS IN MAJOR AREAS OF HIS LIFE…. Petia saw the signs when he refused to take care of his son with his former wife whom he married in 1990. She also saw the signs when he hit her when she was 9 months pregnant and also when he hit her when her mom was present. DO NOT MARRY BECAUSE OF PITY, SOCIETAL PRESSURE OR WITH THE “I WILL CHANGE HIM” MINDSET!!!
@mary/nancy/kl, same person by the way, i guess you don’t know how this works, we know you are the same person but I wont let you in on how we know..lollll
,mpd in order!
you are certainly someone of interest in this matter, there is no doubt about this, either mariam, a close friend or someone who is presently dating a married man as well….God will judge
Sweetheart my wish is that anyone who supports a homewrecker will get the same treatment , you know karma and tins, i am not in support of a home wrecker, so you see it cant be wished on me ; now over to you ;are you?
This sounds fishy, if he was really still married, will he publicize the said fake life as the wife said?
I smell telenovela here, bitter ex-wife payback, best selling story is to use the kids for sympathy…
Mariam! PR Expert. lets see how you spin this particular story. Oliva Pope where are you?
Naija girls will do any kind of jazz for a white man
Come and see what they do at PRODECO CAMP ONNE.
Na wa sha
@Mary a.k.a Not Mariam’s friend a.k.a Good Deeds a.k.a Nancy a.k.a KL only you ontop this matter??!!!! And you claim you’re not Mariam, Babe face the reality, tory don get k leg. Just jejely siddon for corner, hush up and pray u get over this embarrassment. Pele
Please mind your businesses oo. Leave Mariam alone. She and John are happy.
I bet his kids aren’t happy
Good deed=Kl=Mary-Nancy==Mariam Adeyemi Timmer babe take a chill. Ur avatar is giving u out. Its not by changing name. The information u are revealing makes its very obvious it is Mariam Adeoyemi.
@nancy you are right, the engagement was everywhere last year and we didn’t hear a word from her, now she’s trying to create drama, “if I can’t have him, then no one will” by destroying anyone’s reputation along the line,
If she’s in truth then she should sue, instead of talking about money, money, money, it’s obvious she’s worried about loosing her money bank
How can you be so unrefined? Bitter wife ? Is the old cargo of a man not too old for her self? Dnt say this is naija .Likes its a tradition there are good people .Loads of them .
I hope Mariam’s family are reading this – If Mariam is a publicist as she claims to be and this is the relationship she has chosen to put herself into – I hope she knows the consequences of what she is doing. The man ain’t even divorced yet!
Haaaaa Nkan Mbeeee……….
I felt it was too good to be true when I saw those two doing the pre wedding shoot.
The man looked way too old to be unmarried, too old for the girl but what do I know, what is good for the goose may not be good for the gander after all.
The girl looked to materialistic to stay in one place, she floods her timeline indeed with expensive weaves today,expensive bags tomorrow.
From their comments you will know them, the Pro Miriam people, what makes us think she did not even know he is still married and cos of the I must logba lagidi attitude, she damned all consequences and it has now come back to bite her in her small ass or what does she mean by it is a family issue, we are dealing with it privately bla bla bla.
Be very careful whose blessings you tap into cos you might just be moving from grace to grass unknowingly. Do not wreck another one’s house to build yours..
You do not have to marry a white man to have a good home, be a good person yourself and a good person will seek you out.
Karishikas not having it easy at all.
Correction (she’s not still married to john i meant)
For me i think this woman is not still married to john. she’s just a bitter ex- wife to my knowlegde.
Obviously the guy is not young and is she the first girl that will marry someone much older
Please they are lots of celebrities in the country and outside the country that are married to much older guys.I don’t want to mention names but we all know them
I pity the next guy that will end up with her cos if you can put your so called issue out like this then you are not a proper and matures woman,
Mariam statement as i read was simple straight and matured. Maybe thats why he’s with her.
At the end of the day shits happens and this is part of it.
Mariam the Lord is your strength at then end of day.
Don’t be too quick to point fingers and accuse people cos it might be your turn tomorrow
If you think you know who I am, then I know who you are too.
I am very smart and I know everything that is going on here. Well done! I can never date a married man. Over to you! Have you ever dated a married man? Are you dating a married man?
“Smart” huh?on the contrary girl…You have been busted! mary/nancy/kl.. Instead of you to f# off quietly and stop disgracing yourself,you chose the opposite *smdh*…And I won’t be surprised if you are Mariam.
One thing I have learned working here in family law, is that in the states, that one should not believe everything a bitter wife says about her estranged husband, until the courts prove it. I have seen where mothers accuse their husbands of molesting their children, just to win custody and have him pay through his teeth for his children, and then live a lavish llifestyle with it. No one should blame Mariam or john here for we dont know the real truth. She can claim anything, but she should have been considerate that this man had been taking care of them all this time, especially given the luxury lifestyle she lives, with no problem , and attempted to deal with it privately. Petia first of all it sounds like John has been carrying the whole family until august 2015. Any company will incure debts, its part of doing business and blaming it all him is not fair. Second, you had access to the business accounts, why didnt you withdraw some money? It is sad what women go through to tarnish a man’s image or because you are not living the luxury armani, gucci lifestyle you are used to. Who told you Mariam doesnt come from a wealthy background that she can afford those luxuries you listed. Petia, babes, check yourself, just cause its africa doesnt mean we are all poor, as you indirectly stated, your wealth comes from us. A real woman takes charge of taking care of her family, whether there is a man to support her or not. But again gold digging women like you only see money and go chasing these men, untill you fall victims, and then cry wolf. I hope you know, that you indirectly have hurt your chance of having a strong stance in case it goes to court, you shouldnt have asked bellanaija to post this, because if any of what you stated is proved to be force you can be charged for slander. I hope you have a good lawyer.
* proved to be false
Certainly doesn’t read like you know much about family law, especially in super litigious America!
@truth, so we if he’s been supporting his family before, it’s OK that he has not done so since August? Hey, I guess the kids can go a few months without food and shelter, right? After all, you’ve worked in family law and your experience has shown you that every single allegation made by “bitter” wives is false? Thanks for sharing… SMDH
I never said every single claim is false when it comes to family law, but in my experience we women , especially when it comes to divorce and custody will try to take these men to cleaners or destroy their means of making money. Like i said we don’t know how long they had been estranged or separated( separation doesnt mean divorce, usually happens when one part refuses to sign divorce papers), and if he filed for divorce and the wive refuse to sign it, then they will still stay married legally, divorce is a two way thing, and reading Petia’s rant I dont see her as one that is willing to let go of her maga. If they are estranged he has the right to move on and date others, and we dont even know if she has committed infidelity or what exactly caused them to get to this point. Believe me I have worked on 182 cases in my 3 years of practicing , and in about 60% of them, the mothers were using their children to get as much money as they can from the father, and make his life a living hell. Am not saying its okay a man walks out on his family, but its worst when a woman in the guise of exposing “the truth” uses her own hand to ruin her family and cause the children to disrespect their father just because of money. I guess you have to see what i see everyday to understand where am coming from.
@truth, if you’ve truly work in family law, you would know that child support is limited to a percentage of income (in most states, not more than 15-18%), and it’s only when dudes become deadbeats that it becomes a problem. Furthermore, you would also know that legal seperation usually comes with an agreement (that deals with everything from custody to support). Nonetheless, the woman alleges that he had been visiting regularly until August.
PS: And as for “infidelity”, while you (and the rest of us) can only GUESS if she has been unfaithful but we known with reasonable CERTAINTY that the dude has been!
Reading the story again, the Petia said that was what he did to his first wife and and son, and she still went on to marry him?
She spent his money without caring about the previous family, now she’s crying wolf, Karma is B****, miss Mariam take heart o and do your own research and findings also
Mariam u don wise up get another avi? You’re now Onyinye, Stella, Ifeoma and Uche!! D demons wey dey your matter no dey this realm! Kilode????
Add TEMI to the list, seems like an endless one.
Jesus!!! “If this is true” then this type of embarrassment no get level I swear. Some people sold shame to buy disgrace!!!
Choiiiiiiii I’m so ashamed as if I was that Myriam!!! Why knowing all this and still decide to do this to a fellow woman? With children for that matter. WHY? And you expect happiness abi??
Lord have mercy and please spare me from this type of things. Eishhh
@Nemesis/Amebo/Mrs. Marriage/Takeseveralseats Kai! It’s obvious that the 4 of you are super happy about this drama. Bloody haters. Funny enough you ladies laugh with her on the social scene and come here to diss her.
Shame on you!!! It’ll be your turn soon.
You are talking about girls dating married men @Nemesis but you are one of them. Dirty!!
Some of you as married women f- other men and still form Mrs.
To each their own. Mariam ignore all of this and focus on having a magical wedding.
Uche/Onyinye/Ifeoma, you are Temi?! Na wa O!
Mariam only u Mary/Nancy/Onyinye/Good deeds/Temi/Uche/Ifeoma/Kl. Na wa 0! I dey wonder ur own type of Public relations expert o
Pele Mariam a.k.a Mary/Nancy/Onyinye/Good deeds/Temi/Uche/Ifeoma/Kl, This too shall pass. Rejoice, at least you got bags, shoes,jewelries et al.
Before I read any comment. I made a comment on the pre wedding photo shoot that there was something odd about the couple/picture and bellanaija did not approve my comment.
So I just siddon dey look.
You know the hypocrisy of Bellanaija makes me loose hope for this country. They will post something when you comment they will censor it. Yet you will see them approve other alarming comments to that same topic. Sites like Bellanaija form posh and class yet they contribute immensely to the daftness of today’s youth. As for Mariam I dont know you but you look like a smart lady, I dont want to believe that you agreed to marry that man without seeing his divorce certificate. Mba! its hard for me to believe. My own fear is that the man has a pattern, marrying rich women dumping them and moving on to the next rich women with the attendant child abandonment. Look well o, look very well and be sure, men like this rarely change. He has passed the age of changing. Whatever the outcome is I wish all of you luck.
Emmmm BN, did you question the authenticity of this email? Not all Americans can speak English correctly or even spell, but the type and number of errors in this email are enough reason for pause. Even if you weren’t going to publish it, did you ask her for proof of identity and the supposed marriage certificate?
I hope you got in Inspector gadget mode before posting this and the emails were not the only thing you got.
From her name, she is obviously not a blood american. she became american probably through marriage, so pls excuse her english
Thank you Dara, mostly likely Eastern European (Russian) to be precise.
Someone mentioned earlier he married for knowing how “submissive” they are isn’t right from the Truth, hence his moving over to her other type.
@dara If she became an american through marriage so whats the different with her and what she’s calling mariam. lmaoooo
I am Bulgarian by birth, not Russian.
All I want to know is… Were lawyers contacted before the publishing of this post? Did you get a chance to independently verify the said documents before publishing this story?? I’m all for exposes too, but there has to be some due process. By all means expose the guy but check the facts firsts.
I don’t see this website as just some mere gossip blog but something much more and my faith in you guys will be severely affected if this wasn’t the case.
Please tell me you guys did the right things first.
BN never made any representartion about the truth (or otherwise) of the allegations. Any news outlet can publish that so-and-so allegations have been made.
Yemi Alade, e be like say na Johnny be this o! Come and Take him. Leave 1st wife follow 2nd wife now unto the 3rd. Yami, come and carry your Johnny o!
BN is waiting for a lawsuit of defamation of character and many more in 3.2.1…
Notice to BN and all other blogs that want to carry news by force from here on out and into the future. If you want to report like western news, be ready for the consequences.African reporting is manicured for a reason.
BN ,makes money and is a business so they can be sued by Nigerians and people abroad.If you know whats best for you, remove your hands from the matter.
This one is not our business, biko. BN as you can see from the comments people don’t even care and not sympathizing with the so called wife/ex-wife.The new wife and Nigerian girls are not so stupid these days to marry men without conducting proper research , atleast not the ones that are educated. Don’t try and tarnish her image and the beautiful thing they are about to seal.
BN is becoming national enquirer.They will loose their value like stella dimoko korkus blog that is always spreading rumours. Atleast Linda ikeji has learnt her lesson after she was served for lible and defamation of charachter
So much for her being a ‘PR expert’
Aunty moria, dont let desperation push you to another thing o….you see all this one still wan chook head? did he show u divorce papers?, dont come back with style in d aunty bella column when u start getting black eye oooo..a word is enough for the wise, calm down n re evaluate..to marry oyinbo no be by force o
Kikikikiki, buhahahaha, ribs cracking @ “come back with style on aunty Bella colunm”… on another note, we all have to look before we leap, regardless.
Abeg, guys chillax nau.
First of all, you have only heard from one side and you are all talking as if you kew all. You all read what everyone read. Why is it that we cant just use our God given brain for once. You read and you talk. Have you heard from Mariam. One woman sat down somewhere and wrote what she was feeling. Obviously, she had time to compose herself and write.
Mariam or Timmer or whoever it is has not even responded. Abah… is that how to judge a case?
Bible filled with wisdom says judge not.
Please, go ahead and judge me too if ya like,
But there is wisdom in listening to both sides. This blog story is not even a day old to even wait for mariam to respond. Why cant we just read with a sense of reasoning?
Mariam, please take it easy. “If” all said is true, i pray for wisdom to handle it.
I guarantee you guys that this woman’s allegations cant be 100% true. so whats the rush?
She writes like a Russian, her name “Petia” is a Russian name and she sure looks like a RUSSIAN, hence the errors.
Sorry that’s for SUGAMAMA
Mariam I tried to follow u on instagram now but suddenly u have gone private. U call urself a publicist and u’re going private on instagram. I beg follow me I jst want to discuss buisness and something else.
lies, she is not private. i just checked her profile. haba fear GOD
Pls be quite. Which profile did u check ? Make sure it’s d right mariam adeyemi on instangram before talking rubbish
she is private
Wow!!! So many judgements, comments, abuses and banta, people are forgetting the most important people that will be affected in all of this. The “Kids”, who will want to grow up knowing their family laundries were aired, judged and mocked by the whole world? Miss Petia should have considered her kids and what taunts they might face by mates….
Nope! Johnny “should have considered his kids” when he was contemplating bigamy. Abeg, gerrarrahia!
Nigerians. We’re the worst when it comes to things like this, we can like to bash person. I take things like this with a grain of salt mehn. Why now? Their pre-wedding pics have been up for months, but a month til their wedding “someone” wants to expose secrets. I agree keeping a low profile is the best decision when celebrating good things in your life…but I don’t believe all this is true. It just appears to be too calculated. The way she’s so hell-bent on BN posting her email is also questionable. Seems like “someone” is out to humiliate, not get justice.
Brings to mind the whole Mercy Johnson saga. Where are all the players today? Has everyone not calmed down?
If a man no longer loves you, move on. No force on the face of the planet can change that fact.
When Hunter becomes the hunted . Thank you Jesus. You needed to see the way I was praying that God that did this for Marian should answer me.
As private as this should be I hope we all singles Learn from this: not all that glitters is gold. God knows the truth but even if he had an ex wife shouldn’t that warn u to be cautious. See they ridicule .
I pray you put your PR knowledge into use and spin this to your favour.
Dear God please grant me the grace to be patient while I wait for the man you created to be u head.
All the best .
We’ve all been down this road before.Often times in the media wants to get married.The ex’s always come out with the “we were married before saga, abi we are still married” Moral of the story.The couple always get married and moves on with their life and the salty ex goes back into their depression mode.Save yourself the drama and do not bother,Ousting him or her would not bring them back to you.It will only cause disgrace and depression to your well being.Throwback to Mercy Johnson & Tonto Dike and there will still be many more.Nothing wrong with tapping into blessings on Bella Naija, also nothing wrong with celebrating with pre-wedding pictures.If you are a wicked and jealous person you will never see the beauty in it.*Miserable people*.Sorry to the All the ex’s o.. Bella Naija cannot bring Mr Timmers back to you,you actually look stupid in this whole thing, if this is the best you can do..Am sure he dodged a bullet.Better late than never.
I’m not surprised. I’m from the states and I knew something didn’t add up. She’s much younger then him, he carry himself like an ‘American’ sugar daddy.
His wife is definitely speaking the truth. These kind of men don’t actually acknowledge our(african) legal system so to them they can get away with it. SMH
@ Stella or whatever your real name is
please please please I am a real Stella and your comments are nauseating!!!
DISCLAIMER!!!! Real Stella’s do not have your views.. Real Stella’s don’t support girls with hardened/wicked heart that date another woman’s husband, taunt them with pictures etc.
even Stella Damascus did not publicize her relationship with another woman’s man but did it under ground and ran to America
so please use your real name to air your views..mctewwwwwwwww
@BN maybe we should leave the commenting for Mariam and her friends because I have never noticed such successive comments posted by friends or albeit the culprits in the story???
it is annoying because it spoils the flow of real comments from the unbiased public
as if your comments/explanations will prevent nemesis from catching up with them
What you sow you shall reap! shikena!
now all of you geraraher for real jare and allow the real comments to flow!
@arealstella Your name should not determine the comment you post. you have your opinion and i have mine. So says yours and i will say mine.
She’s Toyin Lawani’s bestie, same ni
Funny how most of you have spewed hateful comments on the said Mariam. What about John?
What kind of man is that? How sad!
This is messy.
Hope they sort it out and everyone involved heals and has a happy life including kids…Just awaiting Bruno’s comment..*jejely sips tea….
LOL!!! all this comments is giving me life. Tea spilling everywhere!
Flashback to when Mr John was away for a whole month… then he returned… and called. ?
@ Wahala dey! Abeg I’m sending E-hugs & kisses ur way hopefully u ain’t no female hahaha.. Lol @ One wife, one Ex- & one about to be iyawo on board. I always say ” I usually DON’T” tap reasons best known to me. Ok here’s an Example why I don’t tap into nothing on this Earth… Marian claims Peirra is an Ex-wife but my dear there are no papers to prove it. Even if they were separated, as long as the papers isn’t filed, they are still legally married… This LONG LOVE Triangle na ware. Marian pls walk away cuz u wouldn’t gain much outta it. Besides if you hacked their phone & u keep sending them all the lavished items my dear stop it oooo it’s not gonna help.
You people have time sha. The last time I read comments about someone’s life on BN, I think it was Toke that everyone was attacking. Can’t remember. Was ugly and off-putting.
First time commenting.
So interesting how people can go on published stuff with so much faith to the point of fighting in the comments section with people you don’t know about people you don’t know. Quite sad, really.
The best one should do is observe. The olofofo bench is very spacious o.
I had great respect for BN until this post. Zero class. Leave the ratchet, traffic-hungry journalism to Linda.
Life is too fickle, too transient. This too will pass and humanity will unleash acerbity on the next person whose life or misfortune they find entertaining. Probably for similar or a different kind of drama.
Warning: E fit be you o!
My dear, it’s not by force to comment or even read comments. So abeg get off your high horse and keep it moving.
Totally second your comment. Just shows you that human’s revel in other people’s suffering. Another warning: Do not post pictures of you ‘living the life’ having the best boo etc if you are not ready for negative comments should there be any drama that becomes public. Don’t be deceived, people DO NOT admire you but just hope for your downfall and pray it will be made public so they can ‘rejoice’. It happens in private life between so called ‘friends’ and double fold when you decide to publicize your ‘good life’.
BN, please conduct background checks on prospective features henceforth.. especially on sensitive issues like marriage.
u people need to get a life…. u rejoice over the downfall of some one u dont even know…u sit there and pass judgement on sm1 who MAYB ignorant of the whole divorce is completed or not completed issue… some of you av established friendship on this blog to the extent that u call ur selves sisters ur life depends on BN.. u can sit there and promote BN with ur comments and continue to keep BN in business… just know that BN wld not pay ur bills or feed u … when last av u taken time out to study the bible and discussed the word of God or even visited a bible blog and debate on issues … let he without sin cast the 1st stone… no one is perfect… every1 makes mistakes… she has gone ahead and posted her pictures and then this happened…. it probably happened for a reason… in all things give THANKS… but does not give u the right to make urself ” god “over her life and judge her… instead of u to pray for her u here just making comments on an issue that wld nt add 1kobo into ur account
I can’t with you Christians. You realise not everyone is a Christian Right, or everyone believes or has any faith at all. You sef, see how judgemental and sanctimonious you sound. Is this a Bible blog. Ma fried Gerrarahere mehn. She brought her business here by posting her pre wedding pictures for people to fawn over her relationship and be popular for a few hours. No one forced her. Needing validation from strangers. Your relationship is awesome, great. You don’t need others to tell you it is. Millions of lovers on the planet. Imagine if everyone shared their pre wedding pictures. There won’t be space for news again. You want people to mind their business, but you brought your business to them in the first place. I am sure they will soo. Be asking for people to “respect their privacy” during this difficult time but they didn’t think of privacy when they were splashing their pictures everywhere, especially when your intended has such skeletons in his closet. Madam PR expert. Expert in deed. Lagos and wash. You know your husband has such history and you went ahead and flaunted your relationship like this, knowing his wife can find it. Even if she is an ex wife, or in the process of being an ex, she had to rub her nose in it. See us, see us, we are happy. It makes me believe that what Petia said about her sending pictures of the things John bought for her. The pre wedding pictures were Miriam’s way of digging her heels in the woman’s neck. Pray for her. Say wetin. Have we finished praying for ourselves first. If you don’t want people to judge your life, keep it out of the media, otherwise, all gloves are off.
@itisnotwell, funny how instead of reading your bible, you came here to read BN with the rest of us.
It has happened!!!!!!!!!!!You want you wedding to be on bellanaija, you forget that being famous comes with a prize……..#ThisIsEpic#…..
You mean ‘price’, right?
Tometo, Tomato, so long as you know what I mean…..Thanks correction fliud…….
Your…..
Congratulations BN. With one post you have gone from the classy website couples would love to be featured on to Linda Ikeji, a gossip site. You had no business posting this online. Whatever issues she had with her husband should have been settled privately. If this turns out to be a false accusation, you may have succeeded in damaging someone’s reputation.
Nigerians, lmao. You give mob mentality a whole new meaning. You have taken no time to consider what the story is but are quick to talk about someone’s reasons for getting married. You all come to Bella Naija like sheep to read up on couples’ engagement stories and now are the same ones passing judgement about people who publish their stories. If they did not publish, what will you read? what would push you to turn on your computers and click Bella Naija to escape your sad sad lives. Oh? You have a life? But you’re here passing judgement on another.
Lmao at the idiots saying they regret using her wedding pictures as point of contact. Lmao. what in heaven’s name is a point of contact. Get your sad self off your computer hating someone else’s life and go get married since marriage is the height of achievement for Nigerians.
Clearly your wedding pics and your booest boo story is somewhere on BN. Issokay. This is not about you. Calm down.
Hahahahahaha ” Bade, Bade!! I called u twice, cos u killed me with ur comment. U are good…BN commenters attack & counter attack.
@Vendetta, ironic how you left you took time off to escape from your own sad life to come and “pass judgment” on others.
I get paid for every article i comment on. What’s your excuse?
supposed to be in bed.. but this just takes the freaking biscuits and cakes plus tea,,, o ga ooo. Surely this world has had enuff…. Bigamy, woman beater, bad father… am in awe… Ms adeyemi, so ji ara e oooo… wake the freaking up… and smell the latte….. choi,,,, OPA aint no scandal… this #TimmerAdeyemiGate na real SCANDAL…. i see movie already sef..
but in all honesty.. this is just toooooooo BAD,
Ghen Ghen Ghen, Ghen Ghen! Ogo John see Gobe! Omo, na lipton sip. Madam Petia chop knuckle. If what are saying true, it takes great courage to have to embrace what is to come and say enough is enough.
Let me say a little prayer here. For every girl, lady, or woman that has snatched another womans husband wether with kids or not and comes out to boldly defend herself may you never experience joy and peace till you repent in Jesus name! How wicked could you be! and you come on BN comment section and defend yourselves may women who have been genuinely hurt never go on their knees to pray for you bcz God honours those prayers o n its only God that can deliver you if those prayers are prayed
How about you pray that they repent from stealing other peoples joy, or causing havoc or whatever you perceive to be the danger? How about that as opposed to this wicked prayer of yours?
Uju u call the prayer wicked? How about the evil they have done! And u call that prayer wicked. Do u know what it feels like to have a father taken away from you by another woman just wen u were a child? I bet u dont. Take several seats i say wat i say because i know how painful it is wen i read things like dis pls take several seats ill say it again. Ill pray dat dey repent someday but for now this is my prayer and u dare not judge me cz i know what its like to be in those shoes dont judge me
ghen ghen!!! Mariam hacked into their phone accounts and flaunted her affair. He he he. Someone needs to sign the rights to this movie. Chewing popcorn and waiting.
Thanks to the Internet.
The world is now a global village.
Interesting! !!!
Bella, next time, make the folks sending you stuff for your blog sign a template statement to say that they are attesting to the fact that all the information they are providing you is accurate and that there is no false representation in the information being provided and that Bella Naija is just a medium for disseminating information the submitters have vetted and that Bella Naija does not verify the authenticity of postings and that all liabilities lie with the submitting party. Chikena.
Nobody can find the divorce papers because they don’t exist. Not that complicated.
…..after the reggae, play the blues!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!……………………………lwkmd!!
I legit LOLed at thia. Walahi, BN readers are the best.
@dara If she became an american through marriage so whats the different with her and what she’s calling mariam. lmaooo
For me this is no issue i beg. I don taya for business wey no be my own. lol. This shit have been said and carried about some other celebs and they have all moved on with there life. Make una stay here dey pass judgment while all this people wey una dey talk about them live der life. Another story go come tomorrrow now and una go continue to judge . una get work at all.
what about the kids?
Chai!!!! Some Nigerians can judge! !!!!!!! Wow!
This will not deter Mariam from going ahead with her wedding. Polygamy is part of the Nigerian culture, worst case scenario, they can obtain fake divorce certificate. The only issue for Mariam is the American citizenship by marriage. If Petia’s allegation is true, she should forget ever obtaining American visa, talk less ofAmerican citizenship.
Damn!!!! I Just knew something was phony the day i saw these pictures. I knew it!
All of you that like to tap into things, i hope you are learning small small now. This is how some people get themselves into life long trouble. Young girl that will not look for her untethered mate to marry
U U are funny! Do u think Mariam didn’t knw John was married? Mariam is a town girl and for so long she has wanted this kind of life trust me! She is nt in a hurry . Leave it for anyone Check all her friends! They all do d same thing.
am not in Marian shoes so wudnt b quick to believe hearsay becos only the three parties involved know the real truth, in another light the white woman might be bitter and trying to spoil for a fight. well nobody knows we are all just assuming.but my question in my warri voice is omo babe na so citizenship dey hungry you abi na wettin make you go for such old white man? abi my mate dey marry whitty me ma must marrywhitty!! girl you no try at all two zero!!!! embarrassment come join
Na wa o. I no dey fit shout! I honestly don’t know what makes men and women behave in such manner and I empathise for this wife and her children! I also empathise on her hurting but I draw the line at this embarrassment for all the parties involved. So what ever happened to dealing with issues via lawyers and in private? I don’t condone cheaters nor do I agree with staying in a marriage that is all bad (like this one clearly) but my advise to the wife is this. God is watching, if I was you, I would protect my children at all costs and divorce this man once and for all and ensure that you and your children are financially taken care of. All this that you are doing is not going to change his mind neither will it stop the wedding, in fact it makes him more adamant to do it and call you all sorts of names! Yes its hard and you have been betrayed but you forget one thing, he didn’t take your dignity and self respect. Keep that and teach it to your children, you cannot run the entire continent looking for all his mistresses and fiancés. He will get his own one day, and that is for not your concern or worry. I hope you stop all this public statement and protect your children and yourself from further harm. Let the laywers do their job and leave him and his new found love alone. God will deal with them as he sees fit.
thank you.
@Bella, His children see hundreds of pictures about their father`s overseas “show off” life every time they google his name, every time their friends google his name.
Step 1. Communicate.
Step.2. Inform the parties.
Step 3.. Protect the parties
Step 4. Legalize your actions.
Step 5. Re-marry the 3rd time.
Na wa o, people can judge, came here to look at wedding themes and saw this story, it’s funny how people who don’t know you can judge and claim to know your character unless the people commenting are her friends disguising their identity to ruin her also? Anyways hope we all learn from this, and I mean everyone even the commentators, also no should judge for showing the goodness happening in their life, it is only people who lack that are envious of others goodness, it’s in human nature to show off in anyway wether in beauty, brain, success, money, children, wealth, faith etc we all do it so don’t point fingers to others for doing it too.
….the part i don’t get is why madam Petia is angry. She watched him do the same thing to his ex wife and son yet she married him thinking that her case will be different. Why is she finding it so hard to accept that another woman wants to go down her path? hey… what do I know…
sisi Mariam this woman is doing you a favor ni, so you don’t end up like her. I can imagine his first wife is sipping on her tea and watching this american wonder like the rest of us.
Nigerians love aproko!!! Chai!!!! See how many comments this post got. If it were about education or God, few posts. We rejoice in ppl’s misery too much. Although this one might be a case of walking into a messy situation with your eyes open.
BN, you need to find a way of sticking certain posts to the front page.
There is no justifiable reason why this should be stuck in the 3rd page.
I just found this now and it is unacceptable o!
The whole thing was obvious from the get go but I counselled myself against stereotyping.
Lmao @ the 3rd page. But u are right tho.. When I saw the wedding feature, I didn’t even comment cuz sth wasn’t right & I could just feel it..
Bellanaija commenters are the best I swear
hmmmmmmmm. na wa ooooooooo
@ it is well,way to go!!!! WORD!
that man self is a fool, u knw u av family issue and yet u bring ur pre wedding shoot to the public……………..may god give u wisdom boda ode, mariam pls look b4 u leap and make a brave decision
BN… Haba.. Pls post my comment na.. Is that difficult.. did a few entries.. but no show… Issoriat…
My two cents in this #Timmergate is THE POOR KIDS… THEY ARE THE ONES IN THIS MESS. Dont know why full ass grown folks cant consider the minors in their dirty laundry…
Am done.. I’ve learnt a new word today BOOEST BOO!!!!!!!
Abeg people need to calm down jare. Because you see Petia is in yankee everyone is now shouting sue sue. Is it like that dem dey sue. Psssst
Marriage, divorce, arrest records are public info in yankee.. Yes public. You can go on the Internet and find it yourself. So those claims are easily verifiable.
I’m pretty sure Mariam knew about this babe. So no surprises on that angle. If she decided to move fwd still, her cup of tea.
Petia pls find a job and focus on your kids. This man clearly doesn’t care about you. You can put him on child support. If he’s still filing taxes (which he should be) in yankee they can garnish his returns. But that’s probably the most you’ll get unless dude is back in yankee.
The only people I feel sorry for are the kids. I can never understand how someone will bring children to the world and leave them out in the cold. Sad.
Side Note: Marriage is not by wearing dress and suit. It’s about getting a marriage certificate. You don’t get one of those for traditional wedding (so no bigamy). I’m sure dubai was carefully selected as location as they support polygamy. But even then if they never sign a marriage certificate in dubai, you can’t claim bigamy. Sigh.
Over sharing on social media has gotten too crazy
@NaijaPikin, but if they do not get a proper marriage license, Mariam will not get a US passport. Oh, what a what a tangled web weave… lol!
Hahahaa… where una dey? come and receive from that which you’ve been tapping into. Today na today! you must to receive. Oya assemble!
aye!!!!!!!! which kind of life is this???? Mariam you need to be slapped! You are lucky the wife is not some cray akata chick! Wo she for don show for nija and finish your life.
Thank you so much for this address!
Stella, please just get out of here right this minute. If not, the next pesky comment you post, I will extend my hands through my phone and woz you a crisp toasted American bagel slap.
How many women do we know who marry as second or third wives? In my books its the same thing.
Sorry sweetie. I’m not married. My partner and I do not believe in that. Next?
BN readers are the best. The comments on this post are almost as epic as the gist itself. But on a serious note, Madam PR expert Mariam, you berra look before you leap. Look very well o.
Nd if u noticed i said till they repent.
Petia has done Marian a favor.
Just make sure everything is settled legally.
And with all this info, if you proceed then you can’t say u didn’t know.
There’s no bad news they say in PR
I keep wondering how you people expect a woman to keep pictures from her husband’s mistress meant to hurt her for “just in case there’s a post on bellanaija imma show my proof”. I’m not here to support the supposed wife or judge Mariam considering she knew there was a wife before her. I bet 13 years ago she was in Mariam’s position and I presume they both nuture this feeling he will change for them. Too bad.
Correct! Mariam is a smart girl.
She is a home wrecker. Please explain what makes her smart.
So finally, this matter has dies down? Nawa! I thought y’all would go on drinking paracetamol on Mariam’s headache!
Abeg! I need Asoebi Mariam
Don’t believe a word of these false allegations.
You must be a friend of Mariam. Or you are Mariam. Either way. Post the divorce and prove its not true.
Petia is just a racist bitter woman. She’s Bulgarian. (Mail ordered) They totally hate blacks. Read her comment on Linda ikeji calling Mariam quote “black face Nigerian whore” and here she’s indirectly daring BN to publish their wedding pictures. Mr Timmer should do the right thing. It’s possible Mariam might not know he’s still married.
actually, i am the son of that john timmer. i am not 100% sure if this all true what petia said, i know that woman and the minute i met her she told me she was going to steal my father away from me; i was around 7 years old when i met her in croatia cause my dad was working there at a power plant and if i remember correctly the company was chevron, i already know why my dad hates me and doesnt wanna see me, the man basically has Aspergers or something but i could care less to be honest, to me, hes just a pussy and is not a real man in my eyes i know for a fact im more of a man then him, when he bailed on my mom i basically took care of her when she developed a mental illness and my entire family dealt with the burden. Though, i would like to make it clear this man ruined my life and the life of my mother, those are just the facts and the rest is rumor to me since i dont remember many of the problems
dont delete my message, this is the truth
Ehm so it’s 2017, any updates about these people?