BN Beauty: Save Your Edges! Lizzie Loves shows us her New Method for “No Tension” Box Braids

In this video, beauty vlogger Lizzie of Lizzie Loves is showing us her new method for box braids that won’t tension your edges!

Normally, box braids can be quite harsh on your hairline but Lizzie tried using a weave net to support the braids underneath instead of attaching the heavy braids directly to her hair which will pull on her scalp. She installed the box braids as crochet braids! You’d have to watch the video for a better understanding but here’s what she said;

Hey Dolls, in this video I will show you how to do box braids with little to no tension on your edges. This is mainly for those who love Large box braided styles but also want to protect you hair! I hope my little experiement helped you out some how 🙂

Watch the Video