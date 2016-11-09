Former beauty queen, Dabota Lawson has taken to Instagram to congratulate her “sweetie” – Melania Trump, over her husband’s victory in the 2016 U.S Presidential Poll.
She shared a photo of Melania Trump with the caption: “Congratulations my sweetie. You won ?#NewWorldOrder“
The beauty entrepreneur put up a fight with some of her followers who slammed her for making such a comment.
She know you dabota?
It’s from one sugar daughter to another.
Now it is “I have moved on please” like you were blind when you married him. Abeg, just face your work and pikin biko
Women shaming other women. Okay.
Ok, I just have to say something already. Somewhere along the line, someone decided that the definition of feminism is women supporting each other and that is wrong. Feminism is about women achieving equal social, political and economic rights as men. Women supporting each other can be a tool to achieve that equality because men often overlook the capabilities of women so we have to rely on other women [women supporting women is nice because we have been raised to see other women as rivals for male attention].
I am writing all this long story to say feminism doesn’t mean defending/excusing the bad behaviour of women; feminists just want badly behaved women to be judged/criticised as lightly as badly behaved men.
Dabota Lawson did a very unintelligent thing (in my very humble opinion) and criticising her for her conduct isn’t unfeminist.
They grow up together ?
*grew* @Austin
Grew up together where? In Slovenia?
TracyFins said it all. I add no more. ???
I like Dabota but @tracyfins killed it abeg. I can’t even be mad. I saw the post on IG and couldn’t help but laugh. My Sweetie seriously??? She should just have congratulated her without calling her sweetie like they are pals or bffs. I’m in no support of women shaming other women but seriously she really shouldn’t have brought in the familiarity card Nigerians like to play.
Good for dabota. Idiot. Team marry old man for money. Team airhead female. Ode oloshi aspirant. Zynab Sonia itohan wuraola too can relate to the lifestyle.
I just love all this public meltdown!!!
Trump is not that bad after all. Watched his speech and I was like this guy is just confident that is what people hated and he won….. Lol…
I will always remember that even if the whole world is against me, I have a chance. I mean Chimamanda says we should not strive to be likeable abi?
If only the democrats allowed Bernie Sanders, Trump wouldn’t come close but see where magu magu landed them.
Abeg Chimamanda I am waiting for the article, its been long I read anything so interesting.
Chude Jideonwo had a meltdown, I was so happy to see him posting on Instagram, his language changed from Hilary to America has decided as soon as news came out that Trump is president. Dude thinks he is a political babalawo because they succeeded in pushing Buhari….the annoying part is how he kept predicting Hilarys’ win….very loud something.
He does not have anything to say about Nigerians suffering but is always going on about America.
My Treyvoh Noah, he is the only reason I am sad. I feel like he must have collapsed or something. He was the only reason I cared about this election. But I will still pay to see all those celebrities react to the news.
China has been waiting for this opportunity, we exhalt America as if we are controlled by what happens there. That is what they want us to believe. America will not owe China all that money if they are as great as they want us to think.
Let the meltdown continue……
Chimamanda said we shouldn’t strive to be likeable but she didn’t say we should support racism and bigotry (let us not pretend we don’t know the difference) which Donald Trump clearly stands for; I hate it when people use Chimamanda’s words to defend bigotry,
Congratulations “Trump my guy” we go wash am oh!…doesn’t feel weird typing that. Free Dabota jor. E go surprise una to see two of them on bonding things.
Wow! Does she even really know what the new world order is about???!!! It is pure evil that many are blind to. Please wake up people and read!
Wiki helps. 18 years of marriage?
Married in 2005. Do the maths.
You just aired my view. Thank you. Cus I was alarmed when I read that. Like where did she get that info from? 18yrs ko? Trump and Melania are 11yrs in marriage and have one son together, 10yr old Barron.
I just love this win. I didn’t like the profile Chinanmanda Adichie did on her. Totally unfair on a lady that was a reluctant player on the world political stage.
ode ni e. is it melania that won? gold digging mumu
Chai, sorry Lobata Nne you don become the scape goat. Make Pepper – Body no kill some people for this Trump matter oooo. I believe anybody should be free to congratulate or condole with both parties. This election matter is strictly personal just like the voting itself. As for Hillary supporters please do yourselves the favor to heal as soon as possible and move on for the best. Politics has always been a game of a winner and a lesser. Thank you!
Sweetie ke? Let the ass-kissing begin!
This dabota self,She like to form to much.like she is big madam sweetie ko. You guys go check @laekabcosmetics she got the same makeup with dabota everything the same,I found her as i was reading some comment few months on Linda ikeji ig. That girl too ,I write her to help me how can i go and have my own line she never replied. mind you I ask her on her personal account,I even mentioned that dabota was copying her to get her attention but she never replied,the way fell pain.i hate them both scammers
the insult is uncalled for she should not congratulate her again? people have time o ..she should block them all asap …
Obviously Melania is ‘goals’ for Dabota.
Now we know who her ‘roles model’ is…radarada(in Jenifa’s voice)
Deboat or Deship or whatever your name is.i hear you are in America..just get your illegal self ready to be shipped back to your village by the very Melanias or Melanins husband..nonsense!