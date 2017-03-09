$9.8m Gift: Andrew Yakubu files N1bn Lawsuit Against EFCC for Human Right Violation

Andrew Yakubu, former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) wants the Federal High Court Abuja to award N1 billion in his favour against the Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC) as damages and compensation for violation of his right.
Counsel to Yakubu, Adeola Adedipe told the court that the matter was brought pursuant to Order 8 Rule 4 of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules.
Yakubu also prayed the court for a declaration that he was entitled to the dignity of his person, personal liberty, freedom of movement, private and family life as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.
Yakubu joined the EFCC and the Attorney-General of the Federation as first and second respondents in the suit.
He also prayed the court to declare that his continued detention by the EFCC without charging him to court or allowing him to complete his medical procedure in the United Kingdom was a violation of his rights.
The former NNPC boss asked the court to declare that his continued detention was also an infringement on his rights to dignity of human person.
He subsequently, prayed the court for an order enforcing his rights to personal liberty, dignity of human person, freedom of movement, private and family life.
This, he said, was by directing his immediate release from EFCC custody or admitting him to bail on liberal terms and allowing him to complete his medical treatment in the United Kingdom.
Yakubu also prayed for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the EFCC from further detaining him unlawfully.
He urged the court to compel the respondents to tender a public apology to him in two widely published national daily newspapers for the violation of his rights.
However, in its opposition to the application, the EFCC through a counter affidavit deposed to by one Waziri Adamu averred that investigation to the allegations against Yakubu was ongoing.
The counter-affidavit further said that the interim findings revealed that the monies found in Yakubu’s house were not gifts but were suspected to be proceeds of crime.
The EFCC said that at the time Yakubu was GMD of NNPC, he was a public officer and there were existing laws that barred public officers from accepting those kind of gifts under any guise.
The anti-graft agency pleaded with the court not to order the release of Yakubu in the interest of justice.
The affidavit indicated that the search conducted in Yakubu’s house was backed with a valid court order.
Trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed adjourned the matter until March 9.
The EFCC had in a raid on Yakubu’s house located at Chiku road, Sabon Tasha Area, Kaduna South Local Government Area recovered the sum of $9.772 million and another £74,000.
A Kaduna High Court had consequently granted an order of forfeiture of the said money to the Federal Government.
Yakubu is currently in EFCC custody.
Na WA o. Millions are Hungry yet one person claims to have so much. I hope the money gets into the right hands this time. It is well
The nigerian government should have arrested this man and his cohorts and ask him to present how he earned this money to show he didnt steal from the people and the government. Its amazing how a thief wants to sue the those that are supposed to hold him accountable. SAD! If he succeeds, there is no hope for nigeria. He must account for where and how he earned the money. Produce the receipts or forfeit the loot and the same goes for patience Johnathan. May God help us find good leaders with integrity and that are honest. selah!
I’m reading in disbelief. If you truly earn your money through hard work you would not be hiding it in the slums of Kaduna. This is a new low even for Naija!
Times like this, I begin to wish this were China. I swear this vagabond would have been shot and cremated since the longest time.
Lol…Andrew yakubu secretly declared his ambition to run for governor of Kaduna; el-rufai blew the whistle on him to protect his second term bid…Andrew wants to go to u.k to lowkey see baba to help him clear his name…power tussle
Radarada! Bush meat wan catch the hunter
These criminals are filthy and disgusting. They know about the law when it only applies to them. It’s not a violation, what’s a violation is the constant bold embezzlement. To hell with their gift it’s still all stolen money in disguise. They person that gave the gift should be investigated and the recipient should show how he makes his money and what he did to deserve such “gift”.
Time like this, I become utterly grateful for America. It gets crazy at times but the way law applies to everyone and how their level of investigation is truly remarkable. God bless America.
Dude is taking the piss for real
#ONLY IN NIGERIA