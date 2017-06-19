19 South African Stars pose Nude for a Good Cause in Marie Claire SA’s “The Naked Issue”

Marie Claire SA magazine’s July 2017 issue is dubbed “The Naked Issue” and according to the magazine, it is for a good cause. Or 19 good causes.

The magazine has teamed up with 19 South African celebrities with each of them standing for a good cause – from domestic violence to child welfare – and in a bid to raise money for different charities, the celebs are posing nude.





The cover and pages of the shoot caused a stir on social media for South Africans but we admire the bravery of the celebrities.

From Nomzamo Mbatha to Thando Thabethe and more, Marie Claire SA says all the celebrities were simply gracious during the shoot.

Marie Claire SA says:

The Marie Claire Naked Issue is back this year, with a slightly different twist. We asked 19 celebrities to choose the charities that are most important to them, and then pose for a beautiful nude shoot to raise awareness and money for each cause. We’re very excited to announce that this year, you can participate in the Naked campaign by donating to each of the charities online. Our brave naked celebrities are chefs, actors, much-loved TV and radio personalities, designers, models, athletes and entrepreneurs, and they’ve chosen to support an amazing range of charities that are important to them.

Read more about their causes here.

Photo Credit: Twitter – #MCNaked