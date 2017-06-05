5 Reasons Why Marijuana May Be Good For Women

Smoking or consuming Cannabis a.k.a Marijuana or weed is something most Nigerian women will never admit to doing, or even enjoying. This is because of society’s general belief that weed is bad for not just women, but everyone. The perception is that a few puffs on a joint will turn you into a red-eyed psychopath or daughter of Jezebel trailing on the path to a wasted destiny…but, is marijuana really that bad?

Although weed (pure cannabis, not mixtures) has over the years gotten a bad rap, it is actually safer than alcohol and is no one similar to heroin, cocaine, tobacco, ecstasy, or crystal meth.

Again, besides the positive, health-related effects of long-term marijuana use as shown by various studies and the fact that it helps the user chill out, there are actually a number of reasons why it is actually good for women especially.

Weed can help relieve the symptoms of PMS and dysmenorrhea

Menstruation is something unique to women, and with it sometimes comes Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Dysmenorrhea. PMS starts about five to ten days before the menstruation, while dysmenorrhea – the physical pain and cramping caused by the act of menstruating. However, both can take a huge toll on the woman. Rather than taking prescription pills to combat these, marijuana could be used a natural alternative. Cannabis contains a compound, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which has an analgesic, antinociceptive and anti-inflammatory agents potent in managing key symptoms associated with both ailments, including nausea, bloating headaches and cramps, without side effects.

Weed contains chemical compounds that help treat breast cancer

Breast Cancer is one the most dreaded diseases that plagues Nigerian women. According to the figures released by the WHO on World Cancer Day 2017, over 8.8 million cancer deaths are recorded globally yearly, out of which an estimated 80,000 are Nigerians. Most of these Nigerians are women who die from breast cancer. Fortunately, a 2007 study from Molecular Oncology suggests that the cannabis plant contains compounds that can stunt the growth of breast cancer cells, preventing the spread of breast cancer cells throughout the body. Women who suffer breast cancer, therefore stand a chance of survival with the help of cannabis.

It can (maybe) help alleviate the symptoms of morning sickness

You are probably wondering: Is it even safe to smoke weed while pregnant? Several studies have indeed stated that smoking weed while pregnant heightens the risk of the fetus developing cognitive deficiencies. However, according to a report on Forbes, new findings suggest that prenatal marijuana exposure does not necessarily increase birth risks. While there is not enough evidence to determine the verity of both suggestions, some mothers have claimed that smoking weed helped them manage severe morning sickness including nausea, vomiting, and stress during the early stages of their pregnancy.

It can spice up female libido and prove sex life

Some women have a hard time with sex- either because they naturally have a low sex drive, circumstances (such as childbirth) have altered their body and hormones, or they are on certain medications (mostly contraceptives)which put the ovaries to sleep, altering the body’s testosterone production.

Research has, however, shown that weed can have an aphrodisiac effect for many women. Aside from the fact that weed decreases anxiety and lowers inhibitions, causing women to become much hornier and let their guards down during sex, it increases the strength of orgasm! With weed, women stand a better chance at improving the quality of their sex life.

Weed can help women regulate their body weight, and even lose some pounds

A major issue most Nigerian women battle with is weight loss. This is why healthy eating and #fitfam has become a popular trend for women in recent times. Studies in Epidemiology have shown that women who smoke weed are less prone to obesity, and actually have smaller waist circumferences, than those who did not. This is because smoking pot can be linked to better metabolic health.

Weed may have bountiful benefits for women, but it is important to keep in mind that the effects of consuming marijuana, vary from person to person.

Also, the method in which it is consumed, the quantity that is consumed as well as the frequency of consumption plays a huge role on the effect it has on the user; it is hard to recommend a standard dosage for the treatment of ailment or for weight loss. For instance, smoking, vaping, and dabbing will trigger the quickest uptake, while edibles, patches and tinctures will provide a longer lasting dose.

Also, people with smaller body types may find 10 milligrams of medical marijuana to be too powerful, while experienced users may be comfortable with as much as 20 milligrams.

The key is to consume it in moderation.

Marijuana is virtually non-toxic to healthy human cells and organs, but certainly you don’t want to consume it every day, as you may become addicted.

Also, you don’t want to overdo it by consuming too much in one sitting. Over-consumption, typically characterized by an increase in heart rate, dryness of the mouth, and/or feelings of paranoia or anxiety, is not a pleasant experience for anyone.

It is worthwhile to consume Marijuana under the advisement of a medical professional.

Photo Credit: Scott Griessel | Dreamstime.com