Teen Turns Down 7 Ivy League Schools, Here’s Why

Eghosa Amadin, a high school graduate from Cypress, Texas has turned down her admissions from seven Ivy League colleges, ABC reports.
The eight Ivy league schools received a total of 275,515 applications in 2016 and have an acceptance rate of 5.2%, but Eghosa has turned down every offer.
She was accepted into more than a dozen top universities in the U.S. and has decided to go to Stanford.
Eghosa believes Stanford’s well-regarded engineering program and proximity to Silicon Valley will enable her to help others.
“Being in the heart of Silicon Valley, I think the opportunity for internships, research opportunities, for jobs, would be more plentiful over there,” she said.
Stanford is also one of the most difficult institutions to get into as it only accepts and average 4.7% of applications.
“My parents had always told me from the beginning that the best thing you can ever do for yourself, just get a good education,” she said.
In her early days of schooling, Eghosa said she would “go to the library and get a huge stacks of books and be done with it in like a week.”
She said she was determined to do more for herself after her family visited a village in famine in Nigeria.
“There are just slums and there would be hundreds of people just laying down and one little area trying to eat anything that they can and I guess in that moment I realized I have to do better. I had to do more. I have to do the best that I can to move higher in life.”
She hopes to go back to the slums and empower its residents.
“It’s empowering them, making them feel like they can do more for themselves as well,” she said.
Photo Credit: Facebook
Kudos to you, girl. Keep it up. All the very best
Misleading headline. They made it sound like she is refusing to go to college
It’s not misleading. It’s the truth made catchy by excluding the final detail so you read the post lol. She rejected 7 ivy leagues for a similarly top notch non ivy elite school…..brilliant girl ….Naija no dey carry last..
false headline because Stanford is ivy league too
Stanford isn’t part of Ivy league schools……
If you do not know something to be a fact, it is better to keep quiet! The 8 Ivy League schools are as follows:- Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University and Yale University.
@rain: Stanford is a top school but not an ivy league university.
#Exceptional #tap#tap#tap
Okay. Ivy league is meaningless – Stanford is one of the best in the world across all programs. It is neck to neck with Harvard in terms of prestige. So what she did isn’t particularly interesting or shocking. In fact the average American thinks Stanford is ivy league.
Your comments are always uber sensible. Not many people can boast of that when talking about comments. Way to go!
Which is why I thought the headline is misleading. Stanford is on par with Harvard but way better Han the other 7 Ivy League colleges. So stop making it sound as though she turned down something better by dinging the ivy leagues
Turned down Ivy for Stanford? How’s that news? She for choose Alaska community college na. Stanford may not be labeled ‘Ivy’ but it’s absolutely on the same level.
Congrats to the young woman either way. Impressive!
Wish she went to a HBCU rather than all these rich white people schools we need to learn how to embrace togetherness that’s how they keep manipulating us and our currencies. White is the only Right. My child going to a HBCU idgaf who accepts her.