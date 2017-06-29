BN Pick Your Fave: Juliet Ibrahim and Dorcas Shola Fapson in a Low Cut

New cut who this!?

Today’s BN Pick Your Fave features Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson in a fresh new cut.

Looking good girl! Juliet spiced up her low cut with green dye. the lovely mama who has been co-hosting the Glo Mega Music Tour around Nigeria seems to be rocking the colour green effortlessly.

With her light skin tone and curls, Juliet is really owning this new look.

Still gorgeous with no hair, Dorcas kept her cut simple although she didn’t dye hers like Juliet, she sure made a statement. Nicely cut with a long slit at the side, Dorcas’ cut is sleek and effortless.

#Beautybellas which look is your fave?

Photo Credit: Instagram | @ms_dsf, @julietibrahim