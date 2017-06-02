Dammy Krane Arrested in the US for Grand Theft, Credit Card & Identity Fraud

Dammy Krane has been arrested in the United States today, Friday 2nd of June, for grand theft allegations, credit card fraud and identity theft.
He is currently being held in jail at the Miami Dade County Corrections as he waits to meet his bond requirements.
His details have been updated onto the US jail base website.
A mug shot of him has also surfaced online and this has caused quite the stir in social media.
On social media, his arrest is being linked to his friendship with rapper Sauce Kid, also known as Sinzu, who is also currently incarcerated.
The story is still developing.
no words
A F****ing idiot! if I ever saw 1! Ever since he made the Nigerian rendition to that North Korean viral song! And Called it “your a condom sir” I said to myself this kid is a real D**k head!
Beneath all that perfect fade black skin, bright smiles and uncharacteristically alluring eyes, sits a properly functioning MuMu, i mean a mumu in the actual proper natorious sence.
The kind ur meant to run away from! Coz they always seem to associate themselves with pending troubles! And be magnetised towards senseless troubles.
So not suprised at all that in his travels to america, a big time star like him. This was the passtime he saw fit to invest his time, money and talent in! What a mumu in the proper functioning sense! i wish him all the best! i hope they dont make an example out of his poor ass, coz his fellow country men are turning this into a real hobby! Gud luck and God bless Nigeria.
Hmmmm!
Na wa o
Wow! Just smh! When you try to get rich at any cost….this is the result. If he’s convicted, he’s looking at quite some time, at least 5 years, in jail.
Ha! His mentor indeed..
LOL. He really taught him everything he knows. Choi. It must have skipped his mind that he was no longer in his country Nigeria where he would not have been caught. A lesson learnt, most def.
Na hush puppy remain!
Yoruba boys and wire! Wire
@tgirl,
Shut up! Why must everything boil down to tribe? We ibos commit our fair share of crime like any other tribe in Nigeria! Wrong is f’ing wrong no matter the tribe or individual
For every YD (Yoruba demon) arrested for wire offences, there are 20 IDL (Igbo drug lord) arrested.
I can’t be more sad. So this is how Dammy Krane will sit in prison. He is looking at 10 years minimum. All for what ? Come back to Lagos and show off and the pose for fans to hail and wish to be like him.
Miami dade county jail!!😭😭, craziest county jail ever. Boy!, american prison system is the hardest in the world. Prison gangs run the system, shanking, sexual assault, violence, extortion, stabbings and murder all on a daily basis. You have to be a gang member or affiliated to them for survivial, very easy to catch a life sentence while serving just 2 yrs sef. Dammy Krane 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Publicity stunt for new material?
Mofe issue!!!!!!
Haha…he will finally see the issue.
sad..was he visiting or he lived there?? how did this happen?
I work as a correction office in the prison system, you will be surprised how many of these artist and non-artists have criminal records.If you like yourself don’t follow bad gang,They will carry you too and your future might not be so bright
So sad that were quick to carrybad news of others. Without even knowing the ins and out. Bella you could of worded this all so differently. Its so sad as humans we take joy at other peoples failings. Mannnn cheers to the weekend spent with people who love me…dear Dammy K Hope you are surroubded by love right now.
What failings? A criminal who steals cars and engages in fraud gets what he deserves by being arrested and you’re here trying to start a pity party for him? How low can you go? Pathetic.
@A Real Nigerian
Don’t mind the idiot! Its people like her who enable criminals. About time they learned to take responsibility