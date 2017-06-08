Melania Trump and Son Barron will Move to the White House this Month

The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump is set to move into the White House with her husband, President Trump and their son, Barron.

Melania is the first wife to the president who did not move into the White House after inauguration. She lives in New York City with 11-year-old Barron, who goes to school in Manhattan. However, Barron’s school year at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School ends soon, and he will move in with his parents this Wednesday, the 14th of June.

According to reports, Melania’s parents, Victor and Amalija Knavs, will be frequent visitors at the White House to help care for Barron as he starts attending a new school in D.C. this fall, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac. However, her parents who lived with her at the Trump Towers in New York City will not be moving into the White House.