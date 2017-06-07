Moji Olaiya’s Remains Arrive Nigeria | WATCH

The remains of Nollywood actress Moji Olaiya has arrived Nigeria from Canada.
Olaiya died following a cardiac arrest just two months after giving birth last month. A service of songs was held in her honour on Tuesday.
Watch:
BREAKING: Moji Olaiya’s body arrives Muritala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja and was received by family and friends . Full video on www.youtube.com/goldmynetv or follow link in our bio . . Her colleagues and family made frantic efforts to ensure her body was returned home for a befitting burial. . Rest In Peace Moji Olaiya #GoldMyneTV #MojiOlaiya