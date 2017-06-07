BellaNaija

Inspired!

Moji Olaiya’s Remains Arrive Nigeria | WATCH

07.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Governor Fayose Agrees to Sponsor cost of Flying Moji Olaiya's remains back to Nigeria

Moji Olaiya

The remains of Nollywood actress Moji Olaiya has arrived Nigeria from Canada.

Olaiya died following a cardiac arrest just two months after giving birth last month. A service of songs was held in her honour on Tuesday.

Watch:

css.php
MENU BellaNaija