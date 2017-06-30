A Night to Remember! Get Ready for the Best Musical Experience with King Sunny Ade & Ebenezer Obey | Friday, August 18th

London! It’s countdown to A Night to Remember with the legends. The concert which will showcase the first ever collaboration of African musical legends in persons of King Sunny Ade and Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey who were both very internationally successful during their prime in the 70’s and 80’s and are still relevant in the music scene today.

Date: Friday, August 18th, 2017

Time: Doors Open 5:00pm | Show Starts: 6pm – 10:30pm

Venue: Transformation House, 66 St John’s Hill, Clapham Junction, London SW11 1AD.

A Night To Remember organized by A50 Entertainment will also feature Ayewa International Gospel singers and will be hosted by Seyilaw. It is worthy of note that this is the first time ever 3 legends will be coming together to light up a concert in the UK.

You don’t want to miss out on the fun, get your dancing shoes ready for the biggest concert of the year!

For tickets, please visit https://shoobs.com/events/20104/a-night-2-remember-with-the-legends or see flyer for more details.

For more information, please call 07961166893 / 07958159042 / 07957925309 / 07842052860

