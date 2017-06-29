Premiere of ‘Fifty’ Series, ‘On the Real 2’ & More Lined up for the EbonyLife TV & Film Festival | Tomorrow, June 30th

The EbonyLife TV & Film Festival is only two days away and the screenings are completely booked.

However, the spaces will be filled up in no time, as cast members and other celebrities confirm their availability.

The highlight of the evening will be the premiere of Fifty (the series), a spin-off from the 2015 hit movie, with the lead actors, Ireti Doyle, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Omoni Oboli, Keira Hewatch, Wale Ojo, Kachi Nnochiri, Timini Egbuson and Chris Attoh all attending.

The red carpet will also be graced by the lead actors of Sons of the Caliphate and On the Real, which are both unveiling premiere episodes of their second seasons. Guests can also look forward to a ‘lit’ after-party at the exclusive Signature Lounge, with music by DJ Neptune.

Mo Abudu, founder and CEO, who is looking forward to the event had this to say:

“This festival is a great way for us to celebrate with and stay connected to those who have been part of the EbonyLife story. We are so grateful for the support we have received over the years and look forward to celebrating with everyone on June 30th.”

The festival takes place at Filmhouse IMAX cinema in Lekki, Friday, June 30, 3 – 11 p.m.

Visitors must register for free tickets at www.ebonylifefestival.com, as only registered guests will be admitted.

See below for the full lineup.

Time Screening

4 pm – Life 101 Campus , A drama about four childhood friends trying to keep their dreams and relationships on track.

– , A drama about four childhood friends trying to keep their dreams and relationships on track. 4 pm – Dere, A young lady encounters a sudden turn of events that will shape her life forever. A gripping fairy tale with an African twist.

– A young lady encounters a sudden turn of events that will shape her life forever. A gripping fairy tale with an African twist. 5 pm – Fifty (the movie) The pivotal days in the lives of four Nigerian women at the pinnacle of their careers.

– (the movie) The pivotal days in the lives of four Nigerian women at the pinnacle of their careers. 5 pm – The Wedding Party, Committed bachelor Dozie and virgin bride Dunni head down the aisle, amidst personal and family chaos, in the biggest Nigerian movie of all time.

– Committed bachelor Dozie and virgin bride Dunni head down the aisle, amidst personal and family chaos, in the biggest Nigerian movie of all time. 7 pm – The Governor, Nigeria’s first female governor, battles political enemies, fights corruption and tries to keep her family together.

– Nigeria’s first female governor, battles political enemies, fights corruption and tries to keep her family together. 7 pm – On the Real (season 2 premiere) This edgy drama follows the lives of five young Nigerian reality TV stars, coming to terms with their fame and its pitfalls.

– (season 2 premiere) This edgy drama follows the lives of five young Nigerian reality TV stars, coming to terms with their fame and its pitfalls. 8 pm – Sons of the Caliphate (season 2 premiere) Three rich, entitled and ambitious young friends get caught up in the quest for power, grappling addiction, forbidden love, family loyalty and the craving for revenge.

– (season 2 premiere) Three rich, entitled and ambitious young friends get caught up in the quest for power, grappling addiction, forbidden love, family loyalty and the craving for revenge. 9 pm – Fifty (the series) premiere (IMAX screen) Serial spin-off of the hit film, with the original cast, follows the lives of these four women as ambition and betrayal threaten their relationship.