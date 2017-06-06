BN Cuisine: Sisi Yemmie shares How to make Pounded Yam using a Food Processor

Sisi Yemmie shows us how she used this food processor to make pounded yam in the most convenient way possible! For all the yummy mummies and fabulous wives out there, this one’s for you!
Watch
Find more on Sisi Yemmie by clicking here.
Inspired!
06.06.2017 at By BellaNaija Living Leave a Comment
Sisi Yemmie shows us how she used this food processor to make pounded yam in the most convenient way possible! For all the yummy mummies and fabulous wives out there, this one’s for you!
Watch
Find more on Sisi Yemmie by clicking here.
For all things love & lifestyle!
Follow us on Instagram @bellanaijaliving | Send an email to living@bellanaija.com