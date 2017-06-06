BellaNaija

Inspired!

BN Cuisine: Sisi Yemmie shares How to make Pounded Yam using a Food Processor

06.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Sisi Yemmie shows us how she used this food processor to make pounded yam in the most convenient way possible! For all the yummy mummies and fabulous wives out there, this one’s for you!

Watch

Find more on Sisi Yemmie by clicking here.

css.php
MENU BellaNaija