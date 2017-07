Ill Bliss and his wife Munachiso have welcomed their third child.

The rapper shared a photo of himself and the newborn with the caption: “My baby girl Is Here…. welcome to your world my princess. My GOD is absolutely Powerful and Merciful….”

Ill Bliss and Munachiso got married in 2009 and have two children – Naeto and Vanny – together.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @illblissgoretti