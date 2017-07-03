Former Yobe Governor & Serving Senator Bukar Ibrahim Enmeshed in Sex Scandal

Senator Bukor Ibrahim who represents Yobe East in the Upper Chamber has been caught in a sex scandal after a lady sent in a video to Sahara Reporters and claimed that she and another lady had a sexual affair with Senator Bukar Ibrahim.

The short video which the lady also briefly showed her face, showed a man alleged to be Senator Bukar Ibrahim wearing his clothes, and another unknown lady in the room.

According to Sahara Reporters, she sent in the video to save her life as it was reportedly said that another high school student the Senator allegedly had an affair with has been missing.

Senator Bukar Ibrahim was the former Governor of Yobe state and the husband of Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khadijat Buka Abba Ibrahim.

Watch the video below: (Warning: Parts of the Content is NSFW)

Photo Credit: National Assembly