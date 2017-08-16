BellaNaija

Inspired!

When a Yoruba Angel falls for an Igbo Beauty! Chichi & Tolu’s Lovely Abu Dhabi Wedding | J Gates Visuals

16.08.2017 at By 2 Comments

Chichi and Tolu got married in a beautiful ceremony in Abu Dhabi with photography by J Gates Visuals.

After their traditional engagement popularly known as Igba Nkwu (of Eastern Nigeria), the couple and their guests set out to the United Arab Emirates for the concluding part of their wedding ceremony. We’re totally in love with the bride’s dress, look out for the detail at the back!

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a happy marriage filled with love that never ends!

White Wedding

Traditional Engagement

Credits

White Wedding
Bride: @mayowa_u
Makeup: @Banksbmpro
Hair: @tasalahq
Dress: @mynamour
Event: @yourdayourtime
Photography: @jgatesvisuals
Venue: Riltz Carlton, Abu Dhabi

Traditional Wedding 
Bride: @mayowa_u
Bride’s Outfits: Red Aso Oke @bimmms24, #bimms24asooke, Blue Outfit @tubo__
Hair: @lagrandeurhair
Beads: @beads_me
Makeup: @demiwilliams
Fabric: @bunniebees_fabrics
Tailored: @bandoraonline
Photography: @mtouchweddings

J Gates Visuals is presently running a special affordable promo on Dubai/Abu Dhabi weddings. For more information visit, @jgatesvisuals.

2 Comments on When a Yoruba Angel falls for an Igbo Beauty! Chichi & Tolu’s Lovely Abu Dhabi Wedding | J Gates Visuals
  • Rubby August 16, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Beautiful and classy… May God bless the three people that got married that day.. The Bride, the Groom and the bobi.. Lol

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • tosyn anthony August 16, 2017 at 10:22 am

      May God 4give u lol but so true , the bobi self wan come out

      Love this! 0
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Fire on the Mountain Asa 3:36
  2. Beautiful Asa 5:02
  3. Be My Man Asa 3:50
  4. 360° Asa 3:35
  5. Awe Asa 5:17
  6. Bed Of Stone Asa 4:20
  7. Bibanke Asa 4:17
  8. Eye Adaba Asa 5:17
  9. Jailer Asa 4:10
  10. Bimpe Asa 3:24
  11. Eyo Asa 3:55

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija