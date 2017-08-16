When a Yoruba Angel falls for an Igbo Beauty! Chichi & Tolu’s Lovely Abu Dhabi Wedding | J Gates Visuals

Chichi and Tolu got married in a beautiful ceremony in Abu Dhabi with photography by J Gates Visuals.
After their traditional engagement popularly known as Igba Nkwu (of Eastern Nigeria), the couple and their guests set out to the United Arab Emirates for the concluding part of their wedding ceremony. We’re totally in love with the bride’s dress, look out for the detail at the back!
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a happy marriage filled with love that never ends!
White Wedding
Traditional Engagement
Credits
White Wedding
Bride: @mayowa_u
Makeup: @Banksbmpro
Hair: @tasalahq
Dress: @mynamour
Event: @yourdayourtime
Photography: @jgatesvisuals
Venue: Riltz Carlton, Abu Dhabi
Traditional Wedding
Bride: @mayowa_u
Bride’s Outfits: Red Aso Oke @bimmms24, #bimms24asooke, Blue Outfit @tubo__
Hair: @lagrandeurhair
Beads: @beads_me
Makeup: @demiwilliams
Fabric: @bunniebees_fabrics
Tailored: @bandoraonline
Photography: @mtouchweddings
J Gates Visuals is presently running a special affordable promo on Dubai/Abu Dhabi weddings. For more information visit, @jgatesvisuals.
Beautiful and classy… May God bless the three people that got married that day.. The Bride, the Groom and the bobi.. Lol
May God 4give u lol but so true , the bobi self wan come out