When a Yoruba Angel falls for an Igbo Beauty! Chichi & Tolu’s Lovely Abu Dhabi Wedding | J Gates Visuals

Chichi and Tolu got married in a beautiful ceremony in Abu Dhabi with photography by J Gates Visuals.

After their traditional engagement popularly known as Igba Nkwu (of Eastern Nigeria), the couple and their guests set out to the United Arab Emirates for the concluding part of their wedding ceremony. We’re totally in love with the bride’s dress, look out for the detail at the back!

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a happy marriage filled with love that never ends!

White Wedding

Traditional Engagement

Credits

White Wedding

Bride: @mayowa_u

Makeup: @Banksbmpro

Hair: @tasalahq

Dress: @mynamour

Event: @yourdayourtime

Photography: @jgatesvisuals

Venue: Riltz Carlton, Abu Dhabi

Traditional Wedding

Bride: @mayowa_u

Bride’s Outfits: Red Aso Oke @bimmms24, #bimms24asooke, Blue Outfit @tubo__

Hair: @lagrandeurhair

Beads: @beads_me

Makeup: @demiwilliams

Fabric: @bunniebees_fabrics

Tailored: @bandoraonline

Photography: @mtouchweddings

J Gates Visuals is presently running a special affordable promo on Dubai/Abu Dhabi weddings. For more information visit, @jgatesvisuals.