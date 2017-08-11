Man arrested on Suspicion of pushing Woman into Path of Moving Bus | Watch

A man has been arrested following the release of a CCTV footage showing him push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in Putney, London, CNN reports.

The man appears to be jogging and suddenly pushes the unsuspecting woman into the road. The quick reaction of the driver immediately swerving and narrowly missing the woman, saved her from a fatal accident.

Passengers disembarked and rushed to the woman’s aid.

Metropolitan Police had launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone who recognized the jogger to come forward.

On Thursday, a 50-year-old suspect was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after officers made inquiries at an address in Chelsea, West London.

The suspect has however, been released pending the conclusion of investigation.