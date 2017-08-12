“All I see is Wild Thoughts” – Tee Billz on Tiwa Savage’s Transformer Skirt

Tee Billz says all he sees is “wild thoughts” whenever he looks at a skirt his wife Tiwa Savage wore in a photo she shared on her Instagram page two weeks ago.

Tiwa Savage had shared photos of herself wearing a simple white button down shirt and a green skirt from Tiannah Styling‘s transformer collection.

She captioned it: “This transformer skirt from @tiannahsplacempire has transformed my bum bum o 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🙈😀”

Tee Billz posted a photo of himself with the caption: “When I saw that transformer skirt……All I see is Wild Thoughts! #Zaddy”

