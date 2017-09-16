20 arrested in Tanzania for alleged homosexuality

Twelve women and eight men have been arrested on Tanzania’s semi-autonomous archipelago Zanzibar for alleged homosexuality, a police official said on Saturday.

They were arrested in a hotel where they were undergoing training from an NGO that works on HIV/AIDS education programmes.

“They are implicated in homosexuality. We arrested them and are busy interrogating them. The police cannot turn a blind eye to this practice,” said regional police commander Hassan Ali Nasri on state television.

According to African News, Tanzania announced it was stopping many privately run health centres from providing AIDS-related services, which Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said promoted homosexuality.

Gay male sex is punishable by anything from 30 years to life imprisonment under Tanzanian law, but there is no such ban on lesbian relations.

The government has in past months vowed to deport foreigners who “campaign for homosexuality” with dozens of men suspected of being gay detained and taken to hospital for anal exams to confirm their homosexuality.

In July last year, the government banned the import and sales of sexual lubricants, which Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said encouraged homosexuality which led to the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Homosexuality is illegal in 38 of 54 countries in Africa and is punishable by death in Mauritania, Sudan and Somalia, according to Amnesty International.

Uganda in 2014 tried to impose the death penalty on those found guilty of being homosexual, however, the controversial law was later repealed.