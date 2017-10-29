BN Weddings x The Henna Place GIVEAWAY! 1 Bride to Win a Luxury Spa Experience + More

The Henna Place and BellaNaija Weddings have something for you this season.
Here’s an opportunity for 1 lucky BellaNaija bride-to-be to experience a luxury spa treatment at The Henna Place, which is a women only spa that specialises in beauty and skin care treatments from the Northern part of Nigeria. The winner will get:
- A facial
- A Bridal scrub
- A smoke bath
How to Win:
- Tell us in the comment section why you deserve to be the lucky bride to get the prize.
Terms & Conditions
- Competition is for BellaNaija brides-to-be based in Lagos.
- Your wedding should be taking place between now and December 2017.
- Winner should be available to claim prize in November
- The most compelling response will be chosen as winner.
- Deadline: October 30th, 2017
- Winner will be announced on October 30th, 2017
Goodluck!