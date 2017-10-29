BN Weddings x The Henna Place GIVEAWAY! 1 Bride to Win a Luxury Spa Experience + More

The Henna Place and BellaNaija Weddings have something for you this season.

Here’s an opportunity for 1 lucky BellaNaija bride-to-be to experience a luxury spa treatment at The Henna Place, which is a women only spa that specialises in beauty and skin care treatments from the Northern part of Nigeria. The winner will get:

A facial

A Bridal scrub

A smoke bath

How to Win:

Tell us in the comment section why you deserve to be the lucky bride to get the prize.

Terms & Conditions

Competition is for BellaNaija brides-to-be based in Lagos.

Your wedding should be taking place between now and December 2017.

Winner should be available to claim prize in November

The most compelling response will be chosen as winner.

Deadline: October 30th, 2017

Winner will be announced on October 30th, 2017

Goodluck!