“What I said is so wrong and not who I am” – Donna Karan apologizes for defending Harvey Weinstein | WATCH

In the wake of sexual harassment allegations made against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, American fashion designer Donna Karan faced a ton of backlash online for suggesting women “asked for it”.

She was quoted by ABC News as saying:

How do we display ourselves, how do we present ourselves as women, what are we asking? Are we asking for it, you know, by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality? It’s not Harvey Weinstein. You look at everything all over the world today, you know, and how women are dressing and, you know, what they’re asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble.

She has however retracted her comments, apologizing profusely and explaining that she was out of line and she is not that kind of person.

In a new interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts, she says:

I want to say how sorry I am. What I said is so wrong and not who I am.

Watch the video below:

