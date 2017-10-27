El-Rufai, IGP ordered to pay Audu Maikori N40m over “improper” arrest

Chocolate City Group’s President Audu Maikori has been awarded the sum of N40 million by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Maikori had filed a violation of human rights suit against Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, demanding N10 billion damages for his arrest and detention between February 17 and 18, 2017 and again between March 10 and 13, 2017.

Maikori was arrested for posting “inciting” tweets alleging the killing of some Southern Kaduna students by Fulani herdsmen.

The tweets turned out to be false and Maikori who expressed regret, apologised for them, saying he obtained the information from his driver.

According to Punch, the judge presiding over the case Justice John Tsoho, ordered that the 4 respondents, the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, the Governor of Kaduna State and the Attorney-General of Kaduna State, pay Maikori N40 million for damages.

The judge also asked that the respondents pay the sum of N1,430 the cost of instituting the suit.

Justice Tsoho also ruled that the judgement should not interfere with the ongoing trial of Maikori in Kaduna State.

He declared that Maikori’s arrest was unlawful, describing it as “improper, irregular and wrongful.”