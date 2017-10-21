Former Pensions Boss sacked for Corruption reportedly Secretly Recalled & Promoted

The Buhari-administration has reportedly secretly recalled Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms.

According to Premium Times, Maina has been recalled and promoted to the position of Director the Human Resources Department of the Ministry of Interior.

Maina was an Assistant Director in the ministry before he was appointed to head the task force.

Maina is reportedly wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N100 billion.

Maina had been investigated by the Senate Joint Committee on Public Service and Establishment and State and Local Government Administration, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

The former pensions boss then went into hiding, suspected to be in the United Arab Emirates, from where he had been lobbying to stay in the good graces of the Buhari-administration.

Ignoring the panel, Mr. Maina went ahead to sue the Senate and the then Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, and thereafter went into hiding after being declared wanted by the police.

Maina was dismissed for allegedly absconding from duty and attempting to evade arrest and he was charged to court.

An official from the EFCC who asked to be kept anonymous expressed shock, saying: “We are still looking for him. He is a wanted man. He ought to be arraigned with Oronsaye and the rest but he disappeared.”

Premium Tomes, quoting a source, said Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau helped Maina secure his reinstatement.

Buhari’s spokesperson Femi Adesina, however said he was unaware of any reinstatement.