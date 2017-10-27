Rihanna stays Winning! Fenty Beauty makes $72m in First Month + See her Vogue Arabia’s Cover

Barbadian superstar Rihanna is gorgeous in Gucci on the cover of Vogue Arabia‘s November 2017 Issue.

This issue comes at a perfect time as according to a WWD Report, the superstar’s Fenty Beauty makeup line is flying off shelves as it has earned $72 million in its first month.

The report also reveals that Fenty Beauty earned the third spot in Earned Media Value, coming ahead of other brands including Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, NYX.

MAC and Too Faced were the only two brands to beat out Fenty Beauty.

Way to go Ri!