Dino Melaye reportedly stoned during Kabba Day Celebration

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi West, was reportedly stoned in his home state of Kogi during Kabba Day celebration.

Melaye had arrived at the venue around 11 a.m. and was welcome by a crowd who posed for photographs with him, Punch reports.

He had then proceeded to make a speech and declared a donation of N3 million cash.

After making the announcement, leaving for his G Wagon, he was reportedly pelted with stones by an angry mob.

Security officials in the area had reportedly doused tensions with tear gas canisters.

A source who spoke to Punch said the security apparatus attached to the Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello were present during the skirmish.

Bello had reportedly boycotted the event after news of Dino’s attack reached him, and instead sent his donation of N20 million on behalf of the state.

One of the attackers was reportedly apprehended and arrested in a prison van.