Toyin Lawani got Police Involved “because I refused to apologise” to her – Bobrisky

Snapchat sensation Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has revealed the reason for his alleged arrest.
Bobrisky, speaking to LIB, said fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani directed her lawyers to write a petition against him because he refused to apologize to her. According to Bobrisky, the petition said that he worked for her and stole her customers.
Lawani had previously said she had nothing to do with the arrest. Her personal assistant had said: “Please she has nothing to do with that. You people should stop linking her to it.”
However, Bobrisky, speaking to LIB, said:
Toyin Lawani asked her lawyer to write petitions against me that I worked for her and I’m selling cream to all her customers. Which was a fat lie. I never worked for Toyin. She was my friend. I can’t remember ever working for Toyin or learning how to make cream from her.
Then she also said I threatened her. So we are going to Abuja because that was where the case was reported.
Before she wrote petitions against me, she had already threatened me that she is giving me 7 days to go to the internet and apologize to her which I said no way because she offended me. I think because I refused to apologize, she got the police involved.
Yesterday at the police station, I was sitting at the counter and I was told I needed to wait until morning to go to Abuja. My phone was taken from me so I couldn’t talk to anyone. I’m trying to get in touch with my lawyer and all the people I know.
What is this new trend of taking cases to Abuja? What is the crime? Meanwhile Kemi Olulonyo is still MIA. Something is wrong with our process in this country, where the police is used to oppress people.
😭😭😭😭please I beg you for god sake please free my bobrisky please 🙏🙏😭😭😭😭
Did the police ask u to say this bob? Or is this really true? How can one be arrested for taking customers. Which kain nonsense be that. If this is true which I am doubting especially as it is being taken to Abuja, police! Release that man! Don’t you guys have better things to do with your time? Joblessness at its peak.
But the man can neither speak nor write English so perhaps his version was lost in translation? I mean he says at one point that he doesn’t remember working for the other one.