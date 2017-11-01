BellaNaija

Writer accuses Dustin Hoffman of Sexual Harassment in 1985 when she was 17

01.11.2017

Dustin Hoffman sexually harassed me on set of 1985 Film when I was 17 - Writer Anna Graham Hunter

Dustin Hoffman

Veteran American actor and director Dustin Hoffman has now joined the list of Hollywood bigwigs accused of sexual harassment. Just few days after actor Michael Spacey apologized for harassing actor Anthony Rapp when he was a boy, Hoffman has now been accused of sexually harassing a 17-year old on a movie set back in 1985.

The said lady Anna Graham Hunter who is now an L.A based writer revealed this on a guest post for The Hollywood Reporter. She explained that she was just a senior in high school and interning on set of the 1985 TV adaptation of “Death of a Salesman“. During those five weeks on set, she documented her daily experiences and sent them to her sister for safekeeping after making copies for herself.

She said Hoffman was “openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me.”

Hoffman has however apologized for the incident in a conversation with THR, reiterating that he holds women in high respect. He says:

I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.

2 Comments on Writer accuses Dustin Hoffman of Sexual Harassment in 1985 when she was 17
  • Corolla November 1, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Just few days after actor Michael Spacey apologized. Who is Michael Spacey?

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Udegbunam Chukwudi November 1, 2017 at 8:24 pm

      😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂

      Love this! 0
