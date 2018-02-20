BellaNaija

This Couple has Travelled to 26 Countries Together! Ekene and Ajaeze’s Romantic Love Story and Epic Pre-Wedding Shoot in Greece

20.02.2018

Let’s take you on a dreamy trip to the gorgeous city of Santorini in Greece. Be ready to be blown away by the beautiful site and most importantly the sweet love story of Ekene and Ajaeze.

The couple met in 2012 at a graduation ceremony through a mutual friend. They remained friends but never dated. Ajaeze was even the best man at Ekene eldest sister’s wedding. Time went by and in 2016, Ekene arrived at Ajaeze’s office for investment management and advice since he was considered one of the top financial advisors in the state of Georgia. Being a gentleman that he is, Ajaeze offered Ekene a bottle of water during the meeting which Ekene forgot to pick up when she was leaving.

 Ajaeze felt this was his chance to win her heart through a bottle of water. He sent her a text the following day with a picture of the bottled water sitting in the same spot she left it saying “Hey you left your water“. Ekene responded saying “hold it for me“. In return, Ajaeze responded by saying “I will bring it to you“. This was how their relationship started with a bottle of water.

 Since then, Ajaeze and Ekene have been inseparable. They both had amazing dreams of travelling the world and building an empire and decided to do so in 2017.

In 2017 the couple visited 26 countries, one of them was Santorini, Greece where Ajaeze got on his knees and professed his love and intentions to Ekene, asking her to be his wife.

The couple, now popularly known as “ISEKO” (Isaac Ajaeze + Ekene Onu), after visiting over 26 countries together over the past year, decided to return to Santorini in 2018 with their photographer, makeup artist, and wedding planner for their epic engagement photo shoot. Their plan is to have a mega wedding in Atlanta, Georgia at the largest Aquarium in the world ( The GA Aquarium) where they will seal their love for eternity in front of close family and friends.

Together as a couple,  they have built The ISEKOlife Movement, which is a lifestyle brand that encourages financial freedom, experiencing the world through travelling, happiness, love, and wisdom through hard work and unity.
We would end this #BNBling feature with the couple’s favourite quote which says, “You never know when Love will strike, but when it does, it is absolutely beautiful.”

 Enjoy more of their breathtaking engagement photos!


BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a blissful life of love, happiness and peace together.
Credits
Bride-To-Be: @ekene._
Planner: @pmbkevents
Photography: @Joshua_dwain and @anyedwain
Groom-To-Be’s  Outfit: @jkrunk
19 Comments on This Couple has Travelled to 26 Countries Together! Ekene and Ajaeze’s Romantic Love Story and Epic Pre-Wedding Shoot in Greece
  • Rrrrrrr February 20, 2018 at 9:42 am

    They pictures seem so far away

    Love this! 63 Reply
  • stacy_kema February 20, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Beautiful pixs but the pixs are too far away.

    Love this! 56 Reply
  • chychy February 20, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Exactly my thought… cant see their faces. Pictures are nice but too far away

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Chibaby February 20, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Couple Goals!!! 26 countries!

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Bee February 20, 2018 at 11:28 am

    wow 26 countries in 12months? wow i do envy you both. i have always wanted to tour the world but with my account balance. lemme just go to Ajah and return jejely

    Love this! 170 Reply
    • mz_titilitious February 20, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      LMAO….

      Love this! 19
  • joy February 20, 2018 at 11:43 am

    i hope to travel like this some day. lovely couple.

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Xhosa gal February 20, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Thixo nofefe! “Top financial advisor”, “mega wedding”, “largest aquarium”, I am sure you will have a “giga honeymoon”! Na top-top everything abi. I love all the color contrasts, nice. Congats people.

    Much love from Cape Town

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • baby girl February 20, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    when will love find me?

    Love this! 24 Reply
    • onetallgirl February 20, 2018 at 5:05 pm

      @babygirl, when God sees that your life is together and that you are ready to receive love! Your one love true love is working on himself, trying to get himself together so that he can be the best partner for you! Patience my friend, patience!

      Love this! 90
  • onetallgirl February 20, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    These pictures are stunning! congratulations to them on their engagement!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Fleur February 20, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Premature advertising. I visited the Iseko Life weblink and no info on any of the countries listed. Happy Married life though. Nice px but could not appreciate the couple- too far.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Ese February 20, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    beautiful pictures

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Tatafo! February 20, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Just beautiful! They suit each other quite well. Wishing them the most glamorous best!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • michael February 21, 2018 at 8:21 am

    One word…”wowsome!”

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Fifi February 21, 2018 at 10:07 am

    They wanted to tell a story with the city included. Not everytime “show ya face pictures”. Live and let live biko. Awesome images, nice concept and colors.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Sheygal February 21, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Nice.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Bekee February 23, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Pray after all these gigantic show of love and spending 😘😘no divorce…….ooo please

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Oghogho March 4, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    this is gorgeous and d couple is kute as well.I dreamed this Europe pre wedding pics o Spain or Greece hmmmm this is a sign

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

