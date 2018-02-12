BellaNaija

Apostle Johnson Suleman celebrates 14 years in Ministry

12.02.2018 at By 9 Comments

Spiritual head of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman celebrated 14 years of the establishment of the church on Sunday, 11th of February 2018.

Suleman established the church back in 2004 in Auchi, Edo State and now has one of the biggest congregations in the country.

The anniversary week was tagged The International Ebenezer 2018 and climaxed with an Anniversary Day service on Sunday.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: Facebook – We Love Apostle Johnson Suleiman

9 Comments on Apostle Johnson Suleman celebrates 14 years in Ministry
  • whocares February 12, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    this man should free the remaining hair on his head and just jejely barb gorimapa sha… the hair is about the size (both length and breadth of a stick of cabin biscuit).. i don’t know what we are supposed to do with these pictures and post besides roasting him…

  • BOSS February 12, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Cakes probably baked by donating church members. But, what is special about 14 years? Apostle hear whiin for 2017. Doing too much to redeem himself even when I believe the whole Otobo thingy was a frame up.

    • Ottawa Queen February 12, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      Cake be looking like the tower of Babel. 😩

  • A Real Nigerian February 12, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Shameless adulterer and baby killer. Antichrist parading as a man of God.

  • Ese February 12, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    The guy looks very fake with his mountain cakes…..always at peace with worldly things

  • Aare farmland February 12, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    The issue with us is that in our heart we know that God can solve our problems, but the opacity of our ideas, coders, products, neighbors, businesses and leaders that leads us to seek light can be used against us. Some people embrace the solution not to proffer solutions but further muddy the meaning of our lives. I hope the best for my country.

  • Ewa Ali February 12, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Cunning man die, cunning man bury! May God forgive all of us

  • Smackdown February 13, 2018 at 8:02 am

    That hair Lord that hair…
    Looking like someone slapped his forehead and the hair stopped mid flight.

  • wifematerial February 13, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    this comments hian ……………………Apostle must hear this

