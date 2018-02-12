Apostle Johnson Suleman celebrates 14 years in Ministry

Spiritual head of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman celebrated 14 years of the establishment of the church on Sunday, 11th of February 2018.

Suleman established the church back in 2004 in Auchi, Edo State and now has one of the biggest congregations in the country.

The anniversary week was tagged The International Ebenezer 2018 and climaxed with an Anniversary Day service on Sunday.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: Facebook – We Love Apostle Johnson Suleiman