Dear Womb Watchers, Berry Dakara has a Few Words for You in this New Vlog | Watch on BN TV

Lifestyle vlogger and blogger Berry Dakara in this new vlog is addressing Womb Watchers.
She says:
I saw a post on Instagram the other day that triggered this rant against “Womb Watchers.” I have quite a bit to say, so please watch, share, and comment your thoughts on people that feel the need to comment on other people’s lives and whether or not they have children yet.
Watch
My dear, very funny video
If only they could stop it
Amebo na work
The work of the most unlikeliest people
As much as we want them to stop, they won’t
It’s the Nigerian culture to pull others down or attempt to pull others down
and then justify the actions.
Many are mad, few are roaming, especially the amebos and busy bodies.