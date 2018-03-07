BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Pastor Tony Rapu debunks Involvement in Alleged EFCC Fraud Case

07.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Our attention has been drawn to a story carried by various media outlets stating that someone named ‘Tony Rapu’ is a party in an alleged fraud case involving one Olawunmi Dilureni and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). We hereby notify the public that Pastor Tony Rapu is in no way connected to the alleged fraud case. Pastor Rapu never invested in a diesel supply business as alleged, nor has he been defrauded by any Olawunmi Oluremi; neither is he a party to any case with the EFCC. We request the media outlets concerned to immediately retract the publications to avoid further action.

The House of Freedom
——————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija