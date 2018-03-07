Pastor Tony Rapu debunks Involvement in Alleged EFCC Fraud Case

Our attention has been drawn to a story carried by various media outlets stating that someone named ‘Tony Rapu’ is a party in an alleged fraud case involving one Olawunmi Dilureni and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). We hereby notify the public that Pastor Tony Rapu is in no way connected to the alleged fraud case. Pastor Rapu never invested in a diesel supply business as alleged, nor has he been defrauded by any Olawunmi Oluremi; neither is he a party to any case with the EFCC. We request the media outlets concerned to immediately retract the publications to avoid further action.

