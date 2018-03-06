EFCC claims Folarin Coker & Wife Aisha Rimi Diverted N3bn from Lagos State Agency

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigation into the alleged diversion funds from the Lagos State Government Number Plate Production Authority (LSGNPPA), has fingered Folarin Coker, the director general of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), and his wife Aisha Rimi, TheCable reports.

According to the EFCC, the diversion occurred when Coker was the DG of LSGNPPA. Following an ex parte application by the anti graft body, Justice Mohammed Idris of the federal high court in Lagos froze LSGNPPA’s accounts, including 32 bank accounts of companies allegedly used to divert the funds.

One of the companies whose account was frozen is a law firm, Rimi and Partners, where Coker’s wife is said to be the sole proprietor.

According to TheCable, EFCC investigator Olamide Sadiq, said there were “heavy inflows” in excess of N3 billion from LSGNPPA into Rimi and Partners’ account.

Other companies whose accounts were frozen include Ekosina Investment Ltd, where Aisha Rimi is said to be a signatory, SW Properties Ltd, Imira Trade and Global Services Ltd, Lofty Investment Nigeria Ltd, Pure Technical Services Ltd and Cablepoint Ltd.

Sadiq added:

Folorunsho Coker was as at that time the managing director of the 1st respondent — LSGNPPA. He was also the husband of Aisha Rimi, one of the signatories to the accounts of the 2nd and 3rd respondents — Rimi and Partners and Ekosina Investment Ltd respectively. Further to the depositions contained in the paragraph above, I know as a fact derived during my investigations, that the said Mr. Folorunsho Coker was also a signatory to the Bank account of the 1st respondent. Investigations revealed that Aisha Rimi is the major partner in Rimi and Partners and she is also in control of Ekosina Investment Ltd, a company seen to have received huge transfers from the LSGNPPA. From preliminary investigations by the commission, the 2nd and 3rd respondents were used to divert funds from the LSGNPPA with the influence of Folorunsho Coker, who was the Managing Director of the Lagos State Agency.