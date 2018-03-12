Femi Branch conferred with ‘Jagun Asa of Edeland’ Title by Alaafin of Oyo

Nollywood actor Femi Branch has been coronated as the Jagun Asa of Edeland.
The actor who shared photos from the coronation on his Instagram page, was coronated by the Alaafin of Oyo, Dr. Lamidi Adeyemi III.
See photos from the coronation below:
Photo Credit: @jagun_femibranch
Hmmmmm This writing traditional title on headgear/caps and fans…….always seeming dumb to me.
Jay….. They are not dumb abeg , this is our way of life in Nigeria and we love it any day , anywhere, anytime tittles beckons
Jay…..
No they are not dumb, this is a pure Nigerian element, it is our style and we love it Big time
Nothing spoil, so proud of our ”own ” in this regards . Congratulations to Chief Femi Branch
Femi alawin. Lol. Elebi wife beater