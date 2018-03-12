BellaNaija

Femi Branch conferred with ‘Jagun Asa of Edeland’ Title by Alaafin of Oyo

12.03.2018

Nollywood actor Femi Branch has been coronated as the Jagun Asa of Edeland.

The actor who shared photos from the coronation on his Instagram page, was coronated by the Alaafin of Oyo, Dr. Lamidi Adeyemi III.

See photos from the coronation below:

Photo Credit: @jagun_femibranch

4 Comments on Femi Branch conferred with 'Jagun Asa of Edeland' Title by Alaafin of Oyo
  • Jay March 12, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Hmmmmm This writing traditional title on headgear/caps and fans…….always seeming dumb to me.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Warri Pickin March 12, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Jay….. They are not dumb abeg , this is our way of life in Nigeria and we love it any day , anywhere, anytime tittles beckons

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Warri Pickin March 12, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Jay…..
    No they are not dumb, this is a pure Nigerian element, it is our style and we love it Big time
    Nothing spoil, so proud of our ”own ” in this regards . Congratulations to Chief Femi Branch

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Lilo March 12, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Femi alawin. Lol. Elebi wife beater

    Love this! 6 Reply
