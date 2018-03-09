Must Watch Trailer! Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch” who Stole Christmas is Back 🎄

For their eighth fully animated feature, Illumination and Universal Pictures present The Grinch, based on Dr. Seuss’ beloved holiday classic.
The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit.
Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism.
Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company.
You are a mean one ,Mr Grinch
Suffice to say 2018 is almost over, if a trailer for a movie coming up in November is out!
Let me go and do something meaningful with my year.