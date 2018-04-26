Dino Melaye says he’s been Denied Food & Access to his Lawyers for Over 24 Hours

Senator representing Kogi West District, Dino Melaye, has revealed that he’s currently in the trauma section of the Intensive Care Unit, National Hospital.

Melaye had been taken to the hospital after jumping through a car window while the police transported him to Lokoja, Kogi State.

The senator had been handcuffed on his hospital bed and it took the intervention of other senators to have the handcuffs removed.

Melaye, on his Twitter, wrote that he has been denied access to food and his lawyers, and his driver with 11 other have been arrested. He wrote:

Samuel Melaye, Moses Melaye, Pastor Obalemo, my driver Folorunsho, one of my lawyers and 7 others arrested since Monday by the police still in detention by the police. Melaye is at the intensive care unit of the national hospital. Trauma section. Denied access to my lawyers, family members and food for the past more than 24hours.