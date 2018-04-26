Dino Melaye says he’s been Denied Food & Access to his Lawyers for Over 24 Hours

Senator representing Kogi West District, Dino Melaye, has revealed that he’s currently in the trauma section of the Intensive Care Unit, National Hospital.
Melaye had been taken to the hospital after jumping through a car window while the police transported him to Lokoja, Kogi State.
The senator had been handcuffed on his hospital bed and it took the intervention of other senators to have the handcuffs removed.
Melaye, on his Twitter, wrote that he has been denied access to food and his lawyers, and his driver with 11 other have been arrested. He wrote:
Samuel Melaye, Moses Melaye, Pastor Obalemo, my driver Folorunsho, one of my lawyers and 7 others arrested since Monday by the police still in detention by the police.
Melaye is at the intensive care unit of the national hospital. Trauma section.
Denied access to my lawyers, family members and food for the past more than 24hours.
In as much as we are not happy in naija, such things should not further make us depressed…whatever the case is, i beg all nigerians to be patient and plead with the judiciary to stop embarrasing the country. Senator Melaye is one of us so pls let us all rise(peacefully) and make sure things are done right.
He’s one of who? better speak for yourself abeg, he’s one of ‘them’ let him enjoy it while it lasts
@ teemah, what do you mean by the judiciary should stop embarrassing the country.it is senator dino melaye that should stop ridiculing the institution of the senate.how can a senator be saying he will kill himself (suicide) and put the police men in trouble,how can a senator jump off a moving vehicle,how can a senator try to evade lawful arrest.in sane countries he should have been suspended for bringing his office into disrepute.i am ashamed of him.what is the big deal in having your day in court.senator ndume did not do anything like this and he was suspended, dino has just been acting ,i saw him on the stretcher and you will see he was just acting,hi shands and legs were just carefully there,as if he was put on the stretcher to act.he is not above the law of the land,let him face the music ,he has resources to get mike the disgrace to gani fawhenmi ( sure gani is just looking).
Drama queen
Please Dino Melaye should stop whining. There’s nothing happening to him that the average Nigerian doesn’t suffer. He should get a taste of normal life
Look on the bright side uncle at least you have access to your phone.
And he has his versace shoes on. These are good things to have when the world is looking upside down.
This is too funny. He cant talk to his lawyers but somehow the media is very well updated with the most mundane details of your situation. Fire your lawyers and higher the media
hire*
The kind of tweets from this man are just attention seeking. Let him taste what many civilians go through as he and his cohorts loot. Drama King since u have ur phone speak to ur lawyer. There is WhatsApp, twitter, email etc. U people know the masses only when u are in chaos.
Until i see that belle go down i wont believe you Dino Melaye.
On a serious note, there’s been no change in any shade or guise in Nigeria. Impunity still reigns and that is so pitiable seeing this government was to be change agents. A criminal has rights everywhere in the world called civilized. I guess we don’t belong there. Shame!
@NG, abegi which “rights” has he been denied. The police are executing an arrest warrant properly issued by a court of law, after Dino who was charged with a serious CRIMINAL offense (involving illegal arms in Kogi State) was stopped at the airport from leaving (perhaps fleeing) the country. Of course, he is presumed innocent but it is NOT his “right” to pick and choose which court and when he would honor the judicial process. “Even Senators” (to adopt the spirit of your post) are ORDINARY citizens before the law and have no greater legal rights than the Agbero at Jankara Market or Pitakwa Waterside.
Make that ‘even a criminal”
Noise maker. You don’t need food as you need to shed that belly of yours. I dont understand why the Kogi people elected him in the first place. He lacks decorum, need i say more?
Since Nigerians themselves have been denied this right, they won’t be empathetic to his plight. But this IS a serious issue.
Serious issue for who? How many of his constituents issues has he taken seriously? Wasn’t he saying in a video that he would kill himself? Well, here’s his opportunity. I have no pity for him whatsoever. He has been living an affluent lifestyle which he flaunts in the faces of the masses he is supposed to serve, now we are supposed to pity him? Who exactly is he fighting for if not his own ego and belly. Rubbish! Shameless so called leaders!
How Oga Dino went from gesticulating and yelling on the sidewalk to supposedly near-comatose a few minutes later when he exited from the ambulance is the stuff of NOLLYWOOD legend!
This karma is a ruthless heifer o. No handbook. No training no reheayno warning. Haha. Wasn’t he dancing Sunny Ade at Fatima and Jamil’s wedding a few weeks ago? I bet Jagaban was just yimuing at him and his temporal faaji
Clown!
Na today people have been deprived? Obviously iya o tii je! See him still sporting Versace sneakers!!! He will dash it last last to the warden in exchange for food. Useless man. Shameless disgrace of a so called leader.
Call them
this Man child need to grow up. and at his age he must ditch the sneakers. he is an embarrassment.
What type of country is this? The weirdness that is being displayed is becoming too alarming. Kilode? Why on earth did he jump out the window? What else does this lunatic need to do before people realize he’s CLEARLY retarded? #issawaw right here
Look at his nasty pot belly! Gosh!