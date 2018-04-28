BellaNaija

Lea Michele is Engaged! ?

28.04.2018

Congratulations are in order for Lea Michele, who is engaged! The American actress and singer announced that she said “yes” to her boyfriend Zandy Reich with a beachside photo of a beautiful diamond ring on social media today.

Reich, who is the president of clothing company AYR, and has been dating the Glee star for almost a year proposed with a four-carat elongated radiant cut ring that he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas, People reports.

