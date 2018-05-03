BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Rapper G-Eazy arrested for Assault and Cocaine Possession

03.05.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Rapper G-Eazy arrested for Assault and Cocaine Possession | BellaNaija

G-Eazy

Rapper G-Eazy has been arrested for suspected assault and cocaine possession after performing in Sweden, TMZ reports.

The rapper was said to be partying with friends Halsey and Sean Kingston at a club in Stockholm when the arrest was made, acting aggressively.

Guards had reportedly approached him asking that he calm down, but then things took turns for the worse.

G-Eazy reportedly started throwing punches, hitting a guard in the face several times.

The police were then called, who detained the rapper and reportedly found cocaine in his pocket.

See a video of the rapper getting arrested below:

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija