Hair Stylist narrates how he was Arrested by Police for looking “like gay”

Popular hairstylist Idowu Oluwatosin Olakunle has narrated, on his Instagram page – @highdtosin – how he was locked up for hours by the Nigeria Police force for looking like a gay person, too slim, and like a girl.

He was stopped in Ojota, he wrote on his Instagram, and was asked to introduce himself.

After he produced his ID card, he said the policemen complained he looked like a girl, acted effeminate, was gay, and eventually detained him. He wrote:

So this morning by 9am, I was on my way to style someone at Ogudu, I entered a public transport and was stopped by a guy at Ojota who asked me to introduced myself I asked why he said his police, they asked for my ID card I showed them, then he said I looked like a girl in my ID and that was how they started yelling and calling me names, then they took me and put me in their bus, took me all the way from Ojota to IWAYA POLICE POST then I asked what my offence was, they said I look like GAY, INDECENT ACT and I’m too SLIM that I’m a witch and I’m looking derain in nature . I was locked up from 9am – 4pm before they release me I was told to pay a sum of 5,000 naira. Please since when did been slim become an offence in LAGOS. I was unjustly maltreated today by the POLICE and I demand justice. 😡 😡

See videos of him detained below:

Photo Credit: highdtosin