“Y’all had the wrong man this whole time” – This Man was jailed as a Teenager for 17 Years based on Tainted Evidence

John Bunn was only 14 when he was arrested and jailed for the murder of Rolando Neischer.
The case had been tried, a jury had been picked, and a testimony was given all in one day, NY Daily News shared.
He had reportedly been convicted based on tainted evidence produced by ex-Detective Louis Scarcella.
His conviction was eventually thrown out in 2016 and a new trial was ordered after Scarcella’s actions were discovered.
Prosecutors on Tuesday announced that they would not be retrying the case, prompting Bunn, who had been released after spending 17 years in jail, to declare:
They won’t admit I’m an innocent man.
Y’all had the wrong man this whole time and you have (someone) out there running free and y’all had no right to do what you did.
Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Shawn’Dya Simpson shared that his conviction should never have happened. She said:
I am more than emotional about this day
You were 14 at the time. This shouldn’t have ever happened.
Photo Credit: ExonerationInitiative
Hmmm, America how many more innocent black (and other races) men are in prison? KCPB
All because he’s black. At just 14? Destroyed a great part of his youth because of tainted evidence. Can’t help but think of those who have been killed due to false evidence. Many innocents are in Nigerian prisons.
Very sad. And even more sad is the fact that there are MANY innocent people in prisons across the world including America *the land of the free* suffering for what they know nothing about. As for those that give false witness, I wonder how they sleep at night. Evils.
How can Justice take it’s rightful place when the law is blinded.
God is the masterJudge.
American justice 101! If they could they’d return us all to slavery days, but this is the best they can do for now, jail as many blacks and latinos they can and exploit them in a for profit jail system to make money. America I hail thee!