“Y’all had the wrong man this whole time” – This Man was jailed as a Teenager for 17 Years based on Tainted Evidence

16.05.2018 at 5 Comments

Man jailed as a teenager for 17 years weeps as he's Exonerated | BellaNaijaJohn Bunn was only 14 when he was arrested and jailed for the murder of Rolando Neischer.

The case had been tried, a jury had been picked, and a testimony was given all in one day, NY Daily News shared.

He had reportedly been convicted based on tainted evidence produced by ex-Detective Louis Scarcella.

His conviction was eventually thrown out in 2016 and a new trial was ordered after Scarcella’s actions were discovered.

Prosecutors on Tuesday announced that they would not be retrying the case, prompting Bunn, who had been released after spending 17 years in jail, to declare:

They won’t admit I’m an innocent man.

Y’all had the wrong man this whole time and you have (someone) out there running free and y’all had no right to do what you did.

Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Shawn’Dya Simpson shared that his conviction should never have happened. She said:

I am more than emotional about this day

You were 14 at the time. This shouldn’t have ever happened.

Photo Credit: ExonerationInitiative

5 Comments
  • Gbemi Oluleye May 17, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Hmmm, America how many more innocent black (and other races) men are in prison? KCPB

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Puzzles May 17, 2018 at 11:07 am

    All because he’s black. At just 14? Destroyed a great part of his youth because of tainted evidence. Can’t help but think of those who have been killed due to false evidence. Many innocents are in Nigerian prisons.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Ephi May 17, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Very sad. And even more sad is the fact that there are MANY innocent people in prisons across the world including America *the land of the free* suffering for what they know nothing about. As for those that give false witness, I wonder how they sleep at night. Evils.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Allwell May 17, 2018 at 11:58 am

    How can Justice take it’s rightful place when the law is blinded.
    God is the masterJudge.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Joke May 18, 2018 at 1:35 am

    American justice 101! If they could they’d return us all to slavery days, but this is the best they can do for now, jail as many blacks and latinos they can and exploit them in a for profit jail system to make money. America I hail thee!

    Love this! 3 Reply
