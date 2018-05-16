“Y’all had the wrong man this whole time” – This Man was jailed as a Teenager for 17 Years based on Tainted Evidence

John Bunn was only 14 when he was arrested and jailed for the murder of Rolando Neischer.

The case had been tried, a jury had been picked, and a testimony was given all in one day, NY Daily News shared.

He had reportedly been convicted based on tainted evidence produced by ex-Detective Louis Scarcella.

His conviction was eventually thrown out in 2016 and a new trial was ordered after Scarcella’s actions were discovered.

Prosecutors on Tuesday announced that they would not be retrying the case, prompting Bunn, who had been released after spending 17 years in jail, to declare:

They won’t admit I’m an innocent man. Y’all had the wrong man this whole time and you have (someone) out there running free and y’all had no right to do what you did.

Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Shawn’Dya Simpson shared that his conviction should never have happened. She said:

I am more than emotional about this day You were 14 at the time. This shouldn’t have ever happened.

Photo Credit: ExonerationInitiative