Melania Trump undergoes Kidney Surgery

14.05.2018

United States First Lady Melania Trump underwent surgery to treat a benign kidney condition, CNN reports.

News of the surgery was revealed by the first lady’s office on Monday.

Trump underwent the surgery at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington D.C.

Her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, wrote:

This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and there were no complications.

Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.

10 Comments on Melania Trump undergoes Kidney Surgery
  • lisa boyce May 14, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Shes the best First lady we’ve had. Praying for her recovery

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • Californiabawlar May 15, 2018 at 1:30 pm

      Lmaoooo who are the we?

      Walahi won ti exchange Saturday fun Sunday for many Nigerians 😅😅😅

      Love this! 46
    • Lilo May 15, 2018 at 2:17 pm

      I won’t put it past Melania to be faking illness just to take a breather from 45 and his White House booosheet. She just needs her space that’s all nothing do her kidneys 😂

      Love this! 17
    • Anon May 15, 2018 at 2:26 pm

      @Californiabawlar major LOL. A sense of history is lost on some people.

      Love this! 15
  • Jennietobbie May 15, 2018 at 8:13 am

    ❤️❤️❤️

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Uberhaute Looks May 15, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Where is our Yeye professor who called himself minister of health? You see how it’s done in civilised world? They tell you what to expect instead of our zoology here

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Naijababeii May 15, 2018 at 9:31 am

    PBM WHERE ARE THOU? MIN OF HEALTH,FEMI ADESHINA,GARBA SHEHU ALL PRESIDENCY SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAMEEEEEEE

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • larz May 15, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    US government officials go to National Military Centre in US for treatment. UK government officials/ monarchs usually go to the hospitals in the UK.

    Nigerian presidents goes where?

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz May 15, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Get well soon Lady

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Ije May 15, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    That’s a bad-ass outfit she has on though.
    Get well soon, FLOTUS.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Post a comment

