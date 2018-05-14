Melania Trump undergoes Kidney Surgery

United States First Lady Melania Trump underwent surgery to treat a benign kidney condition, CNN reports.
News of the surgery was revealed by the first lady’s office on Monday.
Trump underwent the surgery at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington D.C.
Her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, wrote:
This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and there were no complications.
Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.
Shes the best First lady we’ve had. Praying for her recovery
I won’t put it past Melania to be faking illness just to take a breather from 45 and his White House booosheet. She just needs her space that’s all nothing do her kidneys 😂
@Californiabawlar major LOL. A sense of history is lost on some people.
Where is our Yeye professor who called himself minister of health? You see how it’s done in civilised world? They tell you what to expect instead of our zoology here
PBM WHERE ARE THOU? MIN OF HEALTH,FEMI ADESHINA,GARBA SHEHU ALL PRESIDENCY SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAMEEEEEEE
US government officials go to National Military Centre in US for treatment. UK government officials/ monarchs usually go to the hospitals in the UK.
Nigerian presidents goes where?
Get well soon Lady
That’s a bad-ass outfit she has on though.
Get well soon, FLOTUS.