Melania Trump undergoes Kidney Surgery

United States First Lady Melania Trump underwent surgery to treat a benign kidney condition, CNN reports.

News of the surgery was revealed by the first lady’s office on Monday.

Trump underwent the surgery at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington D.C.

Her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, wrote:

This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.