All about Noble Igwe, “Yahoo Boys” & TwitterNG’s Trending Topic

Yesterday, news broke that 12 alleged internet fraudster were arrested in a popular Lagos club and this put social media in a frenzy.

Following the reports, Nigerians took to their various Twitter accounts to address the issue including style influencer Noble Igwe who made it clear he was against these fraudsters, often called Yahoo Boys.

Noble Igwe also made some comments about certain businesses being fronts for fraud.

See his posts below:

After his tweets, comedian Abisoye Olukoya Michael took to his page to call Noble Igwe out, tagging him a “snitch,” saying he’s putting genuine businesses at risk.

Watch

A post shared by Abisoye Olukoya Michael (@oyemykke) on May 12, 2018 at 3:22am PDT

See more reactions: