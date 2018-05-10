BellaNaija

Offa Robbery: One of Four suspects Declared Wanted reportedly Arrested

10.05.2018

One of Four Offa Robbers reportedly Arrested | BellaNaijaOne of the four suspects wanted for the robbery of five banks in Offa, Kwara State, has been arrested by the Nigeria Police, Punch reports.

The robbers had stormed the banks back in April, killing several people, including nine policemen.

The suspect arrested, Michael Adikwu, is said to be an ex-policeman who was dismissed back in 2012.

Adikwu is said to have been stationed with the Kwara State Special Anti-Robbery Squad, but was arraigned and imprisoned after helping some robbers escape jail.

DCP Abba Kyari and his IGP Response Team had reportedly acted on a tipoff from members of the public who saw Adikwu’s photo after the police released it.

3 Comments on Offa Robbery: One of Four suspects Declared Wanted reportedly Arrested
  • VIV May 10, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Ignore police want to catch a thief, They surely will. I pray all of them will be rounded up and face the full wrath of the law after killing all this evil innocent souls!

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • VIV May 10, 2018 at 1:21 pm

      I meant ‘if the police want to catch a theif …..’ typo error oh

      Love this! 7
  • Mrs chidukane May 10, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Nice one. I’m sure he’s not the only armed robber in police uniform. There are so many.

    Love this! 12 Reply
