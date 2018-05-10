Offa Robbery: One of Four suspects Declared Wanted reportedly Arrested

One of the four suspects wanted for the robbery of five banks in Offa, Kwara State, has been arrested by the Nigeria Police, Punch reports.

The robbers had stormed the banks back in April, killing several people, including nine policemen.

The suspect arrested, Michael Adikwu, is said to be an ex-policeman who was dismissed back in 2012.

Adikwu is said to have been stationed with the Kwara State Special Anti-Robbery Squad, but was arraigned and imprisoned after helping some robbers escape jail.

DCP Abba Kyari and his IGP Response Team had reportedly acted on a tipoff from members of the public who saw Adikwu’s photo after the police released it.