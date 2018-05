Senator representing Kogi West District Dino Melaye has finally arrived Lokoja, the capital city of Kogi State, Premium Times reports.

The senator was brought before the court on a stretcher, arriving in a police ambulance.

Melaye had on Wednesday been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Abuja where he was granted bail.

The police, however, rearrested him after the court session was over, transporting him to his home state.

Photo Credit: Premium Times