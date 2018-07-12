BellaNaija

All 12 Boys & Their Coach Rescued from Thai Cave

File Photo of some of the boys rescued earlier

All 12 boys, members of the Wild Boars football club and their coach have been rescued from the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand, after being trapped since June 23rd, The Guardian is reporting.

The Thai Navy Seal unit said on its Facebook that “The 12 Wild Boars and coach have emerged from the cave and they are safe. Hooyah”.

The Guardian reports that three Thai navy divers and a doctor remain in the cave at the close of operation.

While in the cave on June 23, a heavy rainfall had poured, blocking the entrance and forcing them to go even deeper and trapping them. They were discovered on July 2 by two British divers.

Four of the boys were rescued on Sunday in a dangerous operation involving them diving underwater and making a 2-mile journey.

The journey saw two divers accompanying each boy, one guiding a boy through the cave in the front while carrying his oxygen tank, with the second trailing behind.

The rescue operation continued on Monday and saw four more boys freed.

 

