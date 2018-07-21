21-year old Waitress who Body-Slammed Man for Groping Her Speaks Out

A Georgian waitress in a viral YouTube video has opened up about what truly went down.
21-year-old Emelia Holden told People that she had just finished taking an order on June 30th at Vinnie Van Go-Go’s Pizzeria when a man walked in and groped her. Holden who grabbed the man by his shirt from behind and slammed him on the wall, said her reaction was unplanned as she was shocked that a stranger would make such a move.
“I didn’t even think, I just reacted. I don’t know how I reacted the way I did. I’ve never done that before.I looked at him and I said, ‘You don’t touch me, motherf—–!”
After surprising her assaulter with the body-slam, Holden revealed that she instructed her coworker to call the police on the man who has since been unveiled to be Ryan Cherwinski, a father of twins who was on a date night with the mother of his children.
Ryan was arrested and arraigned after Police saw the footage.
“The guy claimed that he was just trying to push me out of the way and, ‘Oh, I barely touched you.’ Once the police saw the video, they immediately arrested him. There was no doubt that he did it,” Holden says, adding that customers nearby gave her high-five.
Since the shocking video was posted online on Monday, many have hailed Holden’s response to the attack. The video trended with over 800,000 views.
On people’s reaction to the video, Holden shared that while she’s not happy the incident happened, she’s glad she’s inspired women to stand up for themselves especially when it comes to wearing whatever they like.
“I’m glad that other women can see this and know that you can stand up for yourself. You also have the right to wear whatever you want without having to worry about being groped.”
Photo Credit: People
If the roles were reversed, can a man body-slam a woman?
Most women have self control. Just because we see a man in tight cloths doesn’t men we will grab his penis or butt.
Woow the world is seroiusly ending soon. Even though i dont support the man’s behaviour i do not think women should come out with provocative dressses and we do know women have a reason for dressing seductively
@nene and @adeleke I read both your comments and my first thought was “look at these odes”… then I cautioned myself not to say it since I don’t have time this weekend to come and be responding to the holy saints that will come and cry under my comment for being brash. 🚶🏾♀️🚶🏾♀️🚶🏾♀️ 🚶🏾♀️
as usual the idiot who can’t make a comment without insulting people…ode like you
@Californiabawlar But you are brash, uncouth and pretend to be all knowing!
As for Emelia, good job!
shut up!! even if she was naked! if she doesnt want to be touched keep your hands to yourself!
If someone grabs your penis or butt cheeks then you do have every right to body slam the person.
So lets reverse roles. Woman gropes male waiter’s arse while he’s working.
Picture that @Adeleke………..difficult right? Yeah.
Sakura, I bet if the waiter body slams the woman, all hell will let loose and they will abuse the man for slamming the woman. Difficult eh?
More women should do this, take care of business right away. I’m tired of the silence route then crying about it later.
Correct chick, no time to check time.
That was just so invasive and disrespectful, he def got what he deserved.
Well, I simply asked because I moonlight on the side as a Night receptionist at an Hotel and the exact same thing happened to me. I was livid and I warned her off but then again I cautioned myself cos there was no cameras on the corridors (I was helping these 2 girls to their room).
So before it gets outta hand, I thought to myself, I’m black, they white, no evidence whatsoever and no cameras to back me up and it could become her word against mine.
So before I am being attacked, this is why I asked the simple question.
I’m sorry to hear that. That feeling of having your private space invaded and being powerless to do something about it is what women feel and face regularly.
I was sexually assaulted in uni and even though I reported the case the offender got off because he was a professor and I a student.
I hope your experience makes you more empatic towards women who are in the same position you were in constantly.
report to HR
That will teach him a lesson, he even had the guts to lie that she was in his way, He will spend his date night giving statements to police….. Nice weekend.
Don’t know what planet some of you are living in but my personal experience (esp in NYC) is that men often get pinched on the backside as well.
So because men also get pinched in the backside that makes it right? What exactly is your point?
well if it ever happens to you and you feel uncomfortable by all means body slam the woman. you know what you all do and lets not act dumb pls.