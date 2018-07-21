21-year old Waitress who Body-Slammed Man for Groping Her Speaks Out

A Georgian waitress in a viral YouTube video has opened up about what truly went down.

21-year-old Emelia Holden told People that she had just finished taking an order on June 30th at Vinnie Van Go-Go’s Pizzeria when a man walked in and groped her. Holden who grabbed the man by his shirt from behind and slammed him on the wall, said her reaction was unplanned as she was shocked that a stranger would make such a move.

“I didn’t even think, I just reacted. I don’t know how I reacted the way I did. I’ve never done that before.I looked at him and I said, ‘You don’t touch me, motherf—–!”

After surprising her assaulter with the body-slam, Holden revealed that she instructed her coworker to call the police on the man who has since been unveiled to be Ryan Cherwinski, a father of twins who was on a date night with the mother of his children.

Ryan was arrested and arraigned after Police saw the footage.

“The guy claimed that he was just trying to push me out of the way and, ‘Oh, I barely touched you.’ Once the police saw the video, they immediately arrested him. There was no doubt that he did it,” Holden says, adding that customers nearby gave her high-five.

Since the shocking video was posted online on Monday, many have hailed Holden’s response to the attack. The video trended with over 800,000 views.

On people’s reaction to the video, Holden shared that while she’s not happy the incident happened, she’s glad she’s inspired women to stand up for themselves especially when it comes to wearing whatever they like.

“I’m glad that other women can see this and know that you can stand up for yourself. You also have the right to wear whatever you want without having to worry about being groped.”

Photo Credit: People