ACP Yomi Shogunle says Nigerian Police don’t Beat Nursing Mothers & Nigerians Provide Receipts to the Contrary

21.07.2018

Head of the Police Complaint Rapid Response unit Yomi Shogunle shared a viral video of a Ghanaian police officer beating a nursing mother.

The policeman captioned the video:

WE (@PoliceNG) WILL NEVER DO THIS IN NIGERIA 🇳🇬! A Ghanaian 🇬🇭 policeman beating a nursing mother in Rambo-style inside a banking hall in Accra today. Hope #EndSARS people can see the real police brutality. @PoliceNG_PCRRU

Nigerians, however, were ready, sharing not only videos and photos of officers of the Nigeria Police Force abusing nursing mothers and pregnant women, but also a press release from the Ghanaian stating that the policeman in question has been arrested.

See a few of the videos and photos

 

  • Iya ibeji July 21, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    I guess its now a competition for which country’s police force is more brutal. Just like APC claiming there’s been more deaths under the PDP administration. I am shocked at what comes out of this people’s mouths, I can only imagine the wickedness in their hearts

    • Iya ibeji July 21, 2018 at 1:13 pm

      *these

    • Kingsley July 21, 2018 at 10:57 pm

      In respond with the ACP Yomi said the Nigerian police will never beat nursing mother but the Nigerian police will even do worst than what the Ghanaian police did , taking money from an army rubber and let him go but go and bring out an innocent man from prison and killed him because he has no body which one is good beating a nursing mother or killing an innocent man or giving gun army rubber to go amd rub kill, Yomi you should be a shame of what you said.

    • Mz Socially Awkward…. July 23, 2018 at 7:43 pm

      Animals, completely rabid lower forms of life.

      No need to even consider this a curse but that’s why they tend to also die like the animals they are.

  • nene+ July 21, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Mouth wide open😱. Cruelty !!!!!

  • Patrick July 21, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    I give up! April fools day has been extended. More jokes please. . As we all know the Nigerian police is your friend!

  • Patrick July 21, 2018 at 1:49 pm

  • gbaskelebo July 21, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    They are good at comparing the negatives that the have not succeeded in achieving their disgusting desires. #Buharimustgo

  • Mimi July 22, 2018 at 8:05 am

    As completely fked up from head to toe as Nigeria is, hence, so many of you escaping to ghana, yall really crack me up when you start comparing your nation Nigeria to ghana. Its laughable. You are not serious. Ghana on its worst day is still a better country than Nigeria on all levels. Hence the huge migration of Nigerians to ghana

