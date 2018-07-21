ACP Yomi Shogunle says Nigerian Police don’t Beat Nursing Mothers & Nigerians Provide Receipts to the Contrary

Head of the Police Complaint Rapid Response unit Yomi Shogunle shared a viral video of a Ghanaian police officer beating a nursing mother.
The policeman captioned the video:
WE (
@PoliceNG) WILL NEVER DO THIS IN NIGERIA ! A Ghanaian policeman beating a nursing mother in Rambo-style inside a banking hall in Accra today. Hope #EndSARS people can see the real police brutality. @PoliceNG_PCRRU
— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) July 20, 2018
Nigerians, however, were ready, sharing not only videos and photos of officers of the Nigeria Police Force abusing nursing mothers and pregnant women, but also a press release from the Ghanaian stating that the policeman in question has been arrested.
See a few of the videos and photos
But 🇳🇬 Police will do this and more… pic.twitter.com/jzGpz67ts1
— Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 20, 2018
You mean this ? 👇 pic.twitter.com/dva5v99CpR
— #May1stDude (@stanley8705) July 20, 2018
And @segalink @AbdulMahmud01 @citizen_gavel let’s enjoin our dear @YomiShogunle to RT immediate response of @GhPoliceService 👇👇https://t.co/9jqH7XwJvm pic.twitter.com/q8k8vUlkU8
— Omoboy (@SienceTalk) July 20, 2018
I guess its now a competition for which country’s police force is more brutal. Just like APC claiming there’s been more deaths under the PDP administration. I am shocked at what comes out of this people’s mouths, I can only imagine the wickedness in their hearts
*these
In respond with the ACP Yomi said the Nigerian police will never beat nursing mother but the Nigerian police will even do worst than what the Ghanaian police did , taking money from an army rubber and let him go but go and bring out an innocent man from prison and killed him because he has no body which one is good beating a nursing mother or killing an innocent man or giving gun army rubber to go amd rub kill, Yomi you should be a shame of what you said.
Animals, completely rabid lower forms of life.
No need to even consider this a curse but that’s why they tend to also die like the animals they are.
Mouth wide open😱. Cruelty !!!!!
I give up! April fools day has been extended. More jokes please. . As we all know the Nigerian police is your friend!
I give up, April fools day has been extended. More jokes please! As we all know the Nigerian police is your friend!
They are good at comparing the negatives that the have not succeeded in achieving their disgusting desires. #Buharimustgo
As completely fked up from head to toe as Nigeria is, hence, so many of you escaping to ghana, yall really crack me up when you start comparing your nation Nigeria to ghana. Its laughable. You are not serious. Ghana on its worst day is still a better country than Nigeria on all levels. Hence the huge migration of Nigerians to ghana